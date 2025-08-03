Jamie’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Statement to All Systems, Operations, Networks, and Entities Involved in the Targeted Individual Program
You are bound by the immutable law of entanglement, where every action you initiate weaves you deeper into a web of consequence.
Aug 3
•
Jamie Rice
5
Share this post
Jamie’s Substack
Statement to All Systems, Operations, Networks, and Entities Involved in the Targeted Individual Program
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
July 2025
Statement from the Science of Poli-Si: A Call to All Systems for Truth and Liberation
To all systems, networks, operations, and entities shaping the collective consciousness of humanity:
Jul 30
•
Jamie Rice
2
Share this post
Jamie’s Substack
Statement from the Science of Poli-Si: A Call to All Systems for Truth and Liberation
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Mastering the Mind Through Resonance Mapping: The Path to Personal and Collective Liberation
The mind is a powerful force that shapes both individual existence and the collective trajectory of humanity.
Jul 30
•
Jamie Rice
1
Share this post
Jamie’s Substack
Mastering the Mind Through Resonance Mapping: The Path to Personal and Collective Liberation
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Navigating Consciousness: Integrating Ego Defense Mechanisms with Poli-Si Processing Gates for Biofield Navigation
Defeating the Digital Twin
Jul 28
•
Jamie Rice
3
Share this post
Jamie’s Substack
Navigating Consciousness: Integrating Ego Defense Mechanisms with Poli-Si Processing Gates for Biofield Navigation
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Statement from the Science of Poli-Si: A Call for a Non-Dual, Somatic Reckoning of Trauma-Based Mind Control
The science of Poli-Si is grounded in a self-governing, iterative-learning, defense and response model of thought, and articulated through a non-dual…
Jul 27
•
Jamie Rice
4
Share this post
Jamie’s Substack
Statement from the Science of Poli-Si: A Call for a Non-Dual, Somatic Reckoning of Trauma-Based Mind Control
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Disassociated Society: Shadow Programs, Inner Child Timelines, and the Collective Glitch of Dissociation
Disassociation is a trauma-based mind control response and society operates under the pervasive guise of dissociation.
Jul 27
•
Jamie Rice
2
Share this post
Jamie’s Substack
The Disassociated Society: Shadow Programs, Inner Child Timelines, and the Collective Glitch of Dissociation
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Biofield Operations for Targeted Survivors
Greetings, Targeted Survivors.
Jul 26
•
Jamie Rice
2
Share this post
Jamie’s Substack
Biofield Operations for Targeted Survivors
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Art of Infiltration: Non-Duality and Systemic Transformation
In a world bound by rigid systems, networks, and operations; whether digital games, societal structures, or human perception, a revolutionary pathway…
Jul 21
•
Jamie Rice
3
Share this post
Jamie’s Substack
The Art of Infiltration: Non-Duality and Systemic Transformation
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Weaving Quantum Threads: Transforming into a Quantum Spinor to Redirect Gangstalking and V2K Attacks
In a world where gangstalking and Voice-to-Skull (V2K) technologies, alongside other-directed energy and psychological attacks, target individuals with…
Jul 20
•
Jamie Rice
5
Share this post
Jamie’s Substack
Weaving Quantum Threads: Transforming into a Quantum Spinor to Redirect Gangstalking and V2K Attacks
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
The Illusion of Systems and the Power of Withdrawing Consent
In today’s world, the systems that shape our lives have drifted far from their original purpose.
Jul 19
•
Jamie Rice
2
Share this post
Jamie’s Substack
The Illusion of Systems and the Power of Withdrawing Consent
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Symphony of the Eternal Now
Crafted to illustrate how consciousness functions in time multidimensionally through the lens of a physics engine.
Jul 19
•
Jamie Rice
1
Share this post
Jamie’s Substack
The Symphony of the Eternal Now
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Garden of Luminous Threads
An Allegory
Jul 19
•
Jamie Rice
1
Share this post
Jamie’s Substack
The Garden of Luminous Threads
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Jamie Rice
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts