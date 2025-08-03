Jamie’s Substack

July 2025

Statement from the Science of Poli-Si: A Call to All Systems for Truth and Liberation
To all systems, networks, operations, and entities shaping the collective consciousness of humanity:
  
Jamie Rice
Mastering the Mind Through Resonance Mapping: The Path to Personal and Collective Liberation
The mind is a powerful force that shapes both individual existence and the collective trajectory of humanity.
  
Jamie Rice
Navigating Consciousness: Integrating Ego Defense Mechanisms with Poli-Si Processing Gates for Biofield Navigation
Defeating the Digital Twin
  
Jamie Rice
Statement from the Science of Poli-Si: A Call for a Non-Dual, Somatic Reckoning of Trauma-Based Mind Control
The science of Poli-Si is grounded in a self-governing, iterative-learning, defense and response model of thought, and articulated through a non-dual…
  
Jamie Rice
The Disassociated Society: Shadow Programs, Inner Child Timelines, and the Collective Glitch of Dissociation
Disassociation is a trauma-based mind control response and society operates under the pervasive guise of dissociation.
  
Jamie Rice
Biofield Operations for Targeted Survivors
Greetings, Targeted Survivors.
  
Jamie Rice
The Art of Infiltration: Non-Duality and Systemic Transformation
In a world bound by rigid systems, networks, and operations; whether digital games, societal structures, or human perception, a revolutionary pathway…
  
Jamie Rice
Weaving Quantum Threads: Transforming into a Quantum Spinor to Redirect Gangstalking and V2K Attacks
In a world where gangstalking and Voice-to-Skull (V2K) technologies, alongside other-directed energy and psychological attacks, target individuals with…
  
Jamie Rice
1
The Illusion of Systems and the Power of Withdrawing Consent
In today’s world, the systems that shape our lives have drifted far from their original purpose.
  
Jamie Rice
The Symphony of the Eternal Now
Crafted to illustrate how consciousness functions in time multidimensionally through the lens of a physics engine.
  
Jamie Rice
The Garden of Luminous Threads
An Allegory
  
Jamie Rice
