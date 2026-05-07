After years of deep research, development, and lived application, I have made the formal decision to move the Science of Poli-Si into the courts.

This is a sovereign choice.

We are now actively preparing legal pathways to establish enforceable neural-cognitive-anatomical rights in the age of biodigital convergence. This includes explicit protection against metabolic labor theft and trafficking — the unauthorized extraction and exploitation of an individual’s cellular energy, bioelectric labor, metabolic output, and biological resources through synthetic signaling, programmable biology, and internal infrastructure.

Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism unifies all sciences into one coherent operational framework — addressing the psychological, neurological, biological, chemical, electrical, and magnetic spectrums simultaneously.

All sciences must now converge into one unified framework. Poli-Si enacts that convergence.

I am currently assembling a legal team, finalizing the complete dossier (including multi-spectrum diagrams and protocols), and reaching out to organizations such as the Neurorights Foundation.

This work has been open-source for personal, educational, and non-commercial use with proper attribution. I invite researchers, advocates, affected individuals, and allies who value human sovereignty to engage.

The courts are one necessary front. Personal practice, public awareness, and collective coherence remain essential.

— Jamie Rice

Developer, The Science of Poli-Si

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