For years, the Targeted Individual (TI) community has been dismissed, pathologized, or ignored. Voices describing coordinated surveillance, behavioral manipulation, unexplained physical and psychological symptoms, and systemic reinforcement have been relegated to the fringes.

I am releasing a full case study drawn from direct research into the TI community and the aligned systems—including both institutional frameworks and internal opportunists—my investigation has uncovered. This is not speculation. This is pattern recognition at scale: connecting documented behaviors, observable symptoms, and measurable outcomes across hundreds of independent accounts, public records, and cross-verified data points.

What the case study reveals:

Behaviors: The specific tactics, triggers, escalation protocols, and community dynamics repeatedly reported and independently corroborated—including how certain prominent groups and figures appear to exploit the suffering for visibility, funding, or control.

Symptoms: The consistent physiological, neurological, and psychological markers that align far beyond coincidence.

Outcomes: The predictable trajectories of isolation, institutional gaslighting, and system-level reinforcement—plus the secondary harms inflicted when internal actors prioritize narrative dominance, unverified claims, or organizational self-interest over genuine solutions.

The research dots are no longer disconnected. They form a coherent architecture: layered, deniable systems operating at multiple levels. “The Science of Poli-Si” maps the entire chain—from external execution to internal opportunism that can compound the harm.

Specific patterns examined include organizations like Targeted Justice and figures such as Jesse Beltran, whose activities I analyze as potential examples of opportunism: profiting from or steering the community through RF scanning services, high-visibility advocacy, and centralized control mechanisms that may distract from—or even align with—core system dynamics rather than dismantle them. These are presented with evidence-based scrutiny, not as isolated villains, but as observable nodes in the broader pattern.

This is not personal. Our baseline- our horizon line- is truth, transparency, Coherence, and authenticity. We do not choose the outcomes; we simply follow the evidence where it leads to report the patterns as they present themselves.

This case study is the first public release in a larger body of work that treats these experiences with the rigor they deserve—as observable, repeatable phenomena demanding accountability at every level, external and internal.

Stay tuned.

The full case study drops in the coming weeks.

If you are part of the TI community, a researcher, a policymaker, or someone demanding evidence over narrative control—this is for you.

The pattern has been hiding in plain sight.

Now we name it, map it, and reclaim cognitive sovereignty.

— Jamie Rice

The Science of Poli-Si