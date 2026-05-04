Hello again, and welcome back to the Convergence or Sovereignty Series.



I’m Jamie Rice, developer of the science of Poli-Si — an acronym for policing science, thought, systems, and consciousness — and the Architect of the Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism. The formalism is a blueprint for operationalizing consciousness and Sovereign Biofield Mechanics. The science of Poli-Si is a Systems MAP for bridging consciousness to Organic Life Systems in support of Sovereignty.



It is a self-governing, active-learning defense and response model of thought processed through an active-listening, self-propagating, non-dual somatic program language for Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence.



Poli-Si is offered strictly as a map. We assume no responsibility because we do not control your route, your speed, your timing, or any aspect of your consciousness. We can only share what is possible. You alone decide how you navigate and apply these protocols along your chosen life path. Poli-Si is a free-energy exchange and open source with proper attribution to Poli-Si. Resonant collaboration is welcome. Written permission is required for any commercial use from Jamie Rice. Poli-Si does not seek permission, approval, agreement, or validation for this body of work.



This video title is Catching the Charge and Installing Your Sovereign Navigation System. The entire Convergence or Sovereignty series — is to give you the tools to protect your neural-cognitive-anatomical rights in a digital world that is rapidly merging synthetic biology with your biology. If you don’t understand how your own cellular communication actually works, your system can be influenced without you ever realizing it.



The world right now is very disharmonious. A lot of people are feeling something deep inside them, but they don’t know how to properly name it. And then there are many who are very well aware of what’s happening in the world, and so caught up in the pain of the truth that it starts to consume them.



Instead of trying to control the outer chaos, this work teaches us to focus on the one thing we can actually control: our own internal response. This is powerful work that begins with radical self-accountability.



So today we’re going to slow down and look at what’s really happening inside you the moment a charge gets triggered.



Every single cell in your body is in constant, intelligent conversation — through bioelectric voltage gradients, biophoton light pulses, and quantum vibrations inside the microtubules of every cell. That’s your true cellular communication network.



The moment any charge gets triggered, an original charge split fires. That instantly activates the dipole algorithm — the primal survival program that locks polarity into your system. These charges carry the lost, broken, stolen, rejected, and forgotten aspects of ourselves that formed in early childhood or through trauma — the low self-worth fears, the “I’m not enough” wounds, the parts that learned to survive by shrinking or over-protecting. They frequently show up as anxiety spikes or depressive poles. It’s like the old story of the frog and the scorpion: the scorpion stings the frog mid-river even though it means both will drown — because “it’s in my nature.” That’s the dipole algorithm running on autopilot. The salience network immediately flags that charged signal as hyper-relevant and screams, “This is life or death — pay attention right now!” That single decision strengthens the survival loop, narrows your attention, pulls you into all-or-nothing thinking patterns, and hijacks your delta-gamma coupling.



The unconscious and subconscious mind cannot discern between a real threat and a perceived one — it simply registers everything as all-or-nothing. That’s exactly why we begin tracking these all-or-nothing thinking patterns and biases right from the start.



Consciousness itself functions multidimensionally — through time, space, gravity, physics, duality, polarity, vibrational mechanics, and predictive models of thought. The mind is constantly stuck between past and future thinking patterns, between waking and visionary states, between short-term and long-term processing, and between the default mode network and executive brain function. That’s exactly why we work with the salience network — so we can catch the charge inside Libet’s veto window and use Consciousness Bridging to reconnect all of those layers.



Here’s a quick way to feel this right now: Take a breath and notice any charge in your body. Ask yourself — does this feel warm, expanding, and rooted in my own field? Or does it have a tight, urgent, foreign quality that doesn’t quite match my rhythm? That simple somatic question is how you start telling an organic charge from an inorganic one in real time.



If we could truly understand this as a species, we could move past so much mental illness, disease, chronic pain, addiction, survival stress, co-dependency, and trauma. Because what we call symptoms are actually our own operating system trying to communicate with us. This work isn’t only about protecting ourselves from biodigital convergence — it’s about reconnecting with our innate architecture, the original design of how the mind, brain, heart, nervous system, and free will choice should function as a unified field.



This is where the Mirror Protocol, the Observer-Observe-Witness triad, and the Reverse Voltage Formula become so powerful. They give us the exact tools to catch that charge, route our awareness into the Navigation System — which is our Awareness, Perception, Intention, Motivation, and Behavior — and begin building the Consciousness Bridge from the zero-point unified field straight into our cellular and quantum layers.



We also study our personality, our unconscious default defense mechanisms, and our survival responses — because all the answers live inside the personality shaping our behaviors. So much of the time we’re unconsciously seeking permission, approval, validation, and agreement from outside ourselves — from other people, systems, authorities, or even the matrix itself. That seeking keeps the dipole algorithm running and keeps us handing over our sovereign Guidance System.



So this moment — catching the charge inside the veto window and routing it into the Navigation System — is actually the first stage of the six resonant stages: Discovery, Validation, Generation, Evaluation, Handoff, and Sync. It’s the entry point that makes the Mirror Protocol, the Helix of Sovereignty, and everything else in the series actually usable.



This single practice — catching the charge, feeling the difference between organic and inorganic, and front-loading the Navigation System — is the foundation everything else in this series is built on.



Now let’s move into a short guided journey. (3 minutes)



“Close your eyes and take a slow, full breath in… and let it go.

Begin a gentle sensory scan from the crown of your head all the way down to your toes. Notice any tension, tightness, contraction, or charge anywhere in the body. Simply locate it. There’s no need to fix it yet — just sense where it lives.



Now step into the Observer. Watch the sensation with pure, neutral awareness. No story, no judgment — just observation.



Shift into the Witness. Hold that soft zero-point presence. Rest in the neutral space before any reaction arises.



Bring in the Mirror Protocol. Reflect the charge back to yourself and gently ask:



‘Is this mine… or is it something I’ve been carrying that doesn’t belong to me?’



Now move through the process:



Sense the raw signal exactly as it is.



Probe it gently — where is it rooted? What does it feel like in space and time?



Categorize it — does this feel organic and rooted in my own field, or does it carry a foreign, tight, urgent quality?



Respond from the Navigation System. Breathe slowly into the tension.



Reroute the charge using the Reverse Voltage Formula — Raw Input + Insight – Polarity = Coherence.



Feel the energy shift. Let the tension soften, dissolve, or release on the exhale.



Stay in the Witness. Let the Mirror continue to reflect cleanly. Notice how your body begins to settle into a more coherent, open state.



“Thank you so much for joining me today in Catching the Charge and Installing Your Sovereign Navigation System.



You now hold the living key. Every time a charge arises, you have the power to catch it in the veto window, feel the difference between organic and inorganic, and front-load your own Guidance/Navigation System.



This single practice is the foundation of everything we’re building in the Convergence or Sovereignty series.



Use it daily. The more you do, the more automatic it becomes, and the stronger your Consciousness Bridge grows — reconnecting you with your innate architecture and protecting your neuro-cognitive-anatomical rights from the inside out.



I’ll see you in the next workshop. Until then, stay sovereign, stay coherent, and remember — the biofield is always listening, front load sovereignty, align with the forensic truth, commit to the spiral, use the MAP, all answers live inside you.



Take care, and I’ll talk to you soon.”