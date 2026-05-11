Jamie’s Substack

Jamie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jamie Rice's avatar
Jamie Rice
12h

This is a make-or-break moment for anyone walking the Targeted Individual path.

The program wins when it collapses you into full victim mode—reactive, nasty, hopeless, and broadcasting pain. That’s exactly the response it’s designed to provoke. You are not helping yourself, and you are not helping the cause, when you let the narrative dictate your emotions, words, and behaviors.

Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism offers a clearer operating system here:

Map your symptoms with cold precision.

Advocate for transparency, investigation, and change.

But never hand over your veto window. Do not let the story turn you into the very thing they want you to become—bitter, unstable, and easy to dismiss.

Your real power is upstream: choosing which beliefs and timelines you install, then catching the automatic reactions before they lock in. Front-load consciousness at the cellular level. Stay sovereign. Stay coherent. Stay authentic.

Victim consciousness is a trap. Sovereign response is the exit.

The choice is still yours in that narrow pre-conscious window. Use it. The rest of us need you clear, not collapsed.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jamie Rice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture