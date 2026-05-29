Jamie’s Substack

Jamie’s Substack

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Rita
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When Seggy mentioned cognitive sovereignty in his talk, I thought of you. Here's his talk, it's brief: https://youtube.com/shorts/a_5XsagvFTM?si=SvO5L9hRBbsoNl21

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