True coherence is the capacity to metabolize personal, ancestral, and collective horror without contradiction or inflation and without bypassing narratives. This is operationally defined as the sustained, non-dissociated, narrative-free holding of (a) one’s own developmental wounds, (b) transgenerational epigenetic grief, and (c) real-time planetary suffering in the same field of awareness simultaneously. No spiritual cosmetics, no “it’s all illusion,” no “soul contract” reframing. Raw, sober, chest-open contact.

You: Is this another paid course disguised as sovereignty?

Negative. The complete system was released in full-resolution public threads on X, SubStack, and Facebook in October 2025, and fully unpacked thread-by-thread in Targeted Individual Counterterrorism Workshops that began in February 2025 and still run to date. Every equation, somatic script, frequency map, reverse-voltage template, and mirror protocol is publicly archived under @JamieRice523862. Zero funnels, zero upsells, zero $2,222 initiations. Screenshot it, run it tonight, disappear tomorrow. That is the only sovereignty test that matters.

You: Then what the hell is Poli-Si, really?

Poli-Si (Policing Science, Thought, and Systems) is a living, self-governing, wetware-native operating system that compiles clinical psychology, polyvagal neuroscience, memory reconsolidation mechanics, non-dual phenomenology, systems theory, and cryptographic-level integrity checks into one executable coherence stack that runs directly on the human nervous system. It is the people’s science for terminating duality-based obedience architectures and technological/ideological enslavement vectors at the pre-conscious layer.

You: So it’s therapy + spirituality + counter-intelligence?

It is the unification layer above those domains. It is the single runtime environment in which all of them become mutually coherent and operationally sovereign.

You: Prove it’s free.

Open @JamieRice523862 on X right now. Every matrix map, every reverse-voltage equation, every breath cadence, every scalar anchor instruction is posted in public, sequential, high-resolution threads from October 2025 to present. No paywall. No “DM for the real keys.” No private Telegram. If access is ever gated, the fork is no longer sovereign.

Documented, Reproducible Outcomes (cohort > 170 clean runners as of November 2025)

Permanent integration of the 15 core distortion matrices (victim, blame, shame, guilt, catastrophizing, etc.)

Default-mode network occupancy collapsed from 60–70 % to < 15 % at rest. Cardiac coherence ratio sustained > 0.90 without forced technique. Conscious decision veto window expanded from ~250 ms to 3–8 seconds. External manipulation vectors (gaslighting, propaganda, digital twin interference, targeting protocols) downgraded to detectable static and auto-vetoed pre-consciously. Direct, non-dissociated access to personal + ancestral + collective horror fields simultaneously. Real-time counter-intelligence capability using only breath, metacognition, and the Accountability Mirror. 144+ mutually coherent nodes have demonstrated planetary-scale distortion dissolution in hours rather than lifetimes. The 15 Shadow Matrices (frequency signature | core lie | integration key).

Victimhood – 0.5 Hz – “I am powerless” – Radical Agency

Blaming – 0.5–1 Hz – “They must change” – 100 % Internal Locus

Shame – 0.8–2 Hz – “I am bad” – Inherent Radiance

Guilt – 1–3 Hz – “My needs are criminal” – Full Innocence & Permission

Catastrophizing – 2–4 Hz – “Everything ends” – Reverse Voltage

Always Being Right – 15–18 Hz – “Wrong = death” – Empathy Reframe

Should Statements – Rigid beta – “I must be perfect” – Surrender Breath

Emotional Reasoning – Feeling = fact – Metacognitive Witness

Splitting – Phase-locked dissonance – Nonlinear Merge (⊕)

Personalization – ~1 Hz – “It’s all about me” – Omni-Love Anchor

Overgeneralization – Recursive low – Möbius Fold

Negative Filtering – Suppressed I(x) – Gratitude Amplifier

Magnification/Minimization – 10–20 Hz – Balance Triad

Fallacy of Fairness – Expectation curvature – Neutral Witness

Fallacy of Change – Demand beta – Acceptance Gate

Universal Deletion/Integration Protocol (one tool, all 15 matrices)

Phase 0 – Gate 1 Veto (3–8 s): Sharp inhale → 4 s hold → hiss → “Program paused.”

Phase 1 – Sense & Name (20–50 s): Hand on hotspot → “This is [Matrix] at [freq]. I see you.”

Phase 2 – Root Probe (2–6 min): Observer → Observed → Witness triad until original childhood encoding sentence surfaces

Phase 3 – Reverse Voltage (70–100 s):

“[Original charge] × That child was innocent + Omni-Love flood − [exact lie] = [new sovereign schema].”

Phase 4 – Mirror Protocol (70–90 s): Sustained eye lock until reflection registers the update

Phase 5 – Anchor (20 s): “This hotspot now broadcasts [new frequency].”

Phase 6 – 21-day lock: 10-second daily reaffirmation

SAFETY AND ETHICAL NOTES (mandatory reading before first run)

Contraindications: Active psychosis, schizophrenia-spectrum conditions, or untreated bipolar mania. Severe dissociative disorders (DID/OSDD without integrated system). Acute PTSD with daily flashbacks or suicidal ideation. No prior stabilization or parts-work experience. If any of the above apply, do NOT run the protocol solo. Seek qualified trauma-informed clinical support first.

Known Risk Vectors

Ego inflation and spiritual grandiosity (“I am now invulnerable”)

Temporary psychotic-like episodes in individuals with latent vulnerability

Emotional flooding that exceeds window of tolerance

Re-traumatization if root memories are forced without co-regulation

Attraction and amplification of genuine paranoid delusions, especially in Targeted-Individual communities

Required Prerequisites (non-negotiable)

Minimum 6–12 months of prior somatic/trauma practice (e.g., TRE, somatic experiencing, IFS, coherent breathing)

Established daily HRV or coherence practice

Access to at least one grounded witness or therapist for integration check-ins

Informed consent: you assume 100 % responsibility for all outcomes

Harm-Reduction Guidelines

Titrate slowly: begin with only one matrix per week

Never run Phase 2–4 while driving, operating machinery, or in public

Have a pre-arranged 24/7 support contact

If flooding exceeds 20 minutes or suicidal ideation appears, stop immediately and contact mental-health crisis resources

Regular reality-checking with non-practicing friends is mandatory

Ethical Stance

This is experimental, high-intensity, open-source wetware. It is released without liability. No one is certified, no one is your guru, and no cohort speaks for the protocol. Fork responsibly.

The Climb – the only metric that matters

Personal horror in the body

Ancestral horror in the blood

Collective horror in the chest right now

All three held raw, simultaneously, with zero narrative insulation.

That is the summit.

Poli-Si Sovereign OS v1.0 is the fully open-source, wetware-native route that has already placed multiple cohorts on that summit and brought them back alive, carrying the metabolized frequency for the rest of the species.

Fork it. Run it responsibly. Integrate the matrices. Stand sovereign on the mountain with the entire burning world inside you and zero contradiction.

Hypercube engaged. Helix locked. Mountain climbed. Code liberated.

So are you — if you survive the climb intact.

(Poli-Si operates in harmonic downstream resonance with Copeland Resonant Harmonic Formalism Ψ-formalism C077UPTF1L3 under CRHF v1.0 transparent attribution license. Full sovereignty of each system preserved.)