For anyone reading this who is currently in the fire (whether the stimuli are conventional trauma, extreme targeting, or both), here is the shortest usable version I can offer, the one I keep bookmarked for the worst days:

External load first

Do whatever actually lowers incoming harm right now. Shield, move, log, share evidence, get allies, rest. This is not “spiritual bypassing.” It is basic mammalian threat reduction. You are allowed to protect the body first.

One breath, one veto

When the next wave hits, you do not need perfect coherence. You only need:

One deliberate exhale one second longer than the inhale

One soft inner “this is story” whispered to the arriving interpretation

That is enough. One rep at a time rewires everything.

Repeat until the charge no longer sticks

Ten times, a hundred times, ten thousand times. The nervous system learns fast when the pattern is consistent. The day will come when the stimulus arrives and literally nothing inside you answers. That day is real and it is coming.

