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Jamie Rice
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In Poli-Si terms, the mechanics of behavior is thought formation beginning at the neural membrane, where resting potential hovers around -70 mV due to ion gradients maintained by active pumps. Incoming signals—via neurotransmitters from upstream neurons—cause graded depolarizations in the dendrites and soma through ligand-gated channels. When these excitatory inputs summate and push the membrane potential past threshold (roughly -55 to -50 mV), voltage-gated sodium channels snap open in a positive-feedback avalanche, triggering an all-or-none action potential (spike): a rapid reversal to +30–40 mV as Na⁺ floods in, followed milliseconds later by potassium efflux that repolarizes and briefly hyperpolarizes the cell. This electrical spike propagates down the axon, often in saltatory fashion, until it reaches synaptic terminals, where it opens calcium channels, prompting vesicle release of neurotransmitters into the synaptic cleft. The resulting postsynaptic potentials then feed forward into the next neuron’s integration zone, closing the loop. Thoughts emerge not as isolated events but as distributed patterns of these spike trains across networks—synchronous bursts or rhythmic firing that encode salience, memory reactivation, and predictive simulation—while overt behaviors arise when motor or autonomic circuits translate those patterns into muscular contractions, glandular secretions, or autonomic shifts. In this view, every perception, intention, and emotional charge registers as measurable behavioral output because the body’s ion fluxes and spike timings never lie; they directly manifest the system’s true operating state before any scripted narration can intervene.

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