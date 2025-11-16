At four years old my mother put me in school because money was tight and daycare was not an option. I was tiny, playful, and had no business sitting at a desk yet. By fourth grade the wheels had completely fallen off. They placed me in a special-resource group that was 100 % boys—five of them—and every single day those boys made my life hell. They kicked my shins black and blue under the desk, threw me around at recess like I was a doll, dumped their entire erasers onto my desk until it looked like a landfill, and laughed while I tried not to cry. I was the smallest, the quietest, the “special” one inside the special group. All I wanted was to play and be left alone, but there was no safe corner in that school.

When I finally broke down and told my mom, the only thing she said was, “That means they like you. That’s how boys show it.”

I was nine. I didn’t have the words to say, “No, Mom, this is terror, not affection.” So I swallowed it, and the message burned itself into my nervous system: my pain doesn’t count, violence can be called love, and if I’m hurting it must be my fault.

The teacher recommended full-time special education—the short bus. I screamed and cried until they backed off, but only because Ms. Vega, the kindest special-ed teacher on earth, offered to tutor me after school and fought to keep me in regular classes. They held me back a year, and because I had started school so young it looked normal on paper. No one ever asked why a child who was clearly bright couldn’t read or do math. No one noticed the daily trauma. They just labeled me “learning disabled” and moved on.

For the next thirty-five years I wore that label like a second skin. I hid it, compensated for it, felt stupid because of it. I thought something inside my brain was broken. Only through deep shadow work did the truth surface: nothing was wrong with my brain. My brain functions differently—top-down, holographic. I see the finished structure and all the moving parts first, then reverse-engineer how to build it. That’s a gift, not a defect. But in an unsafe environment a child cannot learn, no matter how brilliant the mind. My nervous system was in survival mode, not learning mode.

Those boys and that unsafe classroom were not my curse, they were the precise pressure required to crack open the deepest layers of my sovereignty, forcing me to build a nervous system that no external authority can ever override again.

Through the work I discovered the exact wounds those boys and that year carved into me:

I learned that my pain is invisible and doesn’t matter.

I learned that love can look like violence.

I learned that adults with power will not protect me.

I learned that if I speak up, no one will believe me.

I learned that my body is not my own—it can be kicked, thrown, and dumped on without consequence.

I learned that the way my mind works is “wrong,” so I hid my greatest strength.

And the deepest one: I learned I must be defective, because if I were worthy someone would have stopped it.

After decades of wearing the mask of “defective,” I finally came home to the truth that nothing in me had ever been broken~ only besieged. In that homecoming, Poli-Si was born; my sovereign nervous system architecture that collapsed every old polarity circuit snd replaced it with self-governance at the level of neurology, consciousness, and soul. In this living blueprint I forged from the fire of those childhood wounds, the precious technology my higher self had been waiting for me to become mature enough to receive and transmit.

Poli-Si is not something I invented; it is who I remembered myself to be once I stopped asking the world for permission to exist exactly as I am.

I stopped trying to fix a brain that was never broken and started rewiring the nervous system that had been in fight/flight/fawn for decades. Using non-dual somatic language, top-down processing (my native way of seeing), and the sovereign soul protocols, I built a new operating system:

Resonance mapping to feel exactly where those kicks still live in my shins today.

The observer-observed-witness triad so adult me could hold little me without collapsing into the story.

Mirror protocol where I looked those boys in the eyes inside my mind and saw their own terror underneath the cruelty.

Möbius mind loops that collapsed the separation between then and now.

The reverse voltage formula on repeat:

Information (what happened) + Knowledge (the science of trauma and neuroplasticity) − Polarity (the meaning “I’m defective”) = full mind-brain-heart-nervous system-free-will coherence.

Omni-love constant running through every memory until the paradox (“I had to stay broken to stay safe”) dissolved.

Daily body scans, breathwork, journaling in non-dual language, and consciousness bridging—hand on heart for little Jamie, hand on forehead for present Jamie—until the message finally landed: I came back for you. You were never broken. You were under siege.

I opened the 11 Readiness Potential Keys and walked through the 11 Evolution Gates one by one, turning every frozen choice point into a live circuit. I rewired the all-or-nothing neuronal firing into conscious, continuous micro-choices.

I do not thank my bullies, but I do thank the alchemist inside me who turned their ignorance into the exact roadmap I needed to discover top-down genius, non-dual awareness, and unbreakable self-governance. I was never the damaged child. What looked like victimhood was actually the universe’s aggressive invitation to wake up early, get straight to the root, and become the safe room I once begged the world to provide.

Today when I feel that old flinch in my body, I know exactly what it is: a nine-year-old waiting for the next kick. And I answer it the way no adult ever did back then.

I tell her:

You are safe.

You are seen.

You are brilliant exactly as you are.

No one gets to label you ever again.

I didn’t have a learning disability.

I had a safety disability in every room they put me in.

And now I am the safe room—finally, fully, irrevocably.

That is my recursive spiral complete.