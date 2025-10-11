Jamie’s Substack

Jamie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Atkin/ MK Ultra Girl's avatar
Ellen Atkin/ MK Ultra Girl
2h

None of this is possible while taking psychiatric drugs. With the spike in users and the reach into pathologizing human reactions to life's challenges by the prescribers, the ballooning infrastructure of the "We Care" industries, methinks identifying the enemy's portal is equal if not first cognitive function in humanities struggle

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jamie Rice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture