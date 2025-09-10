Jamie’s Substack

Jamie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Be Kind's avatar
Be Kind
1h

Jamie,

This is brilliant, do not have time to read it carefully right now; however, one quote from the Bible reminds me of your work "All that will be known has already been known." I do not remember where it is exactly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jamie Rice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture