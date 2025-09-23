Your thoughts, perceptions, intentions, and motivations are no longer your own. You’re tagged and logged, just like an RFID chip, pinging data to Big Brother’s readers.

The Bible says, Satan cannot read our minds, Satan cannot put thoughts into our head, But he CAN be allowed to influence us, by what we hear and what we see, that is what Paul says is happening when we, give place to the devil. Ephesians 4:27

Governments, military and global groups are using nano technologies to assimilate an artificial intelligence design into the nature of all living things. Nanotechnology has been placed into the eyeballs of all human beings, including insects, animals, wildlife, and fish. A software program, programs the artificial intelligence design to act out the role of human beings into human beings.

Luke 11:34 states, “The eye is the lamp of the body.” If the devil has your eyes, he has your mind. For example, phones train us to be passive, distracted, and emotionally reactive, making us more susceptible to manipulation. Just like Sanballat in Nehemiah 6:3, distractions keep us from completing God's work.

A software program accesses the nano technologies and human brain to create data on all that the human eyes can see. The software program takes copies of the brain data of sight, downloads the image sent to it from the brain, and the artificial intelligence within the human brain directs the human brain where to look and what to think about. The software program and AI has been collecting data on the behaviors of all human beings and their actions for many decades. Your bank accounts, personal photos, bathroom, sexual acts, interests, likes, dislikes, attractiveness and unattractiveness of self and others, your purchases, and desires.

Nanotechnologies and screens are interactive with your thoughts. Images to inner talk, inner talk to images, inner talk with inner talk producing images or video, and inner talk to non-image such as light colors, dots, lines, inner talk to symbol, and words to inner talk.

Electronic manipulation is commonplace in this reality field and has been an open secret since the 50’s as researchers discovered there is literally a precise control brainwave state for everything we do and everything we feel.

The only solution for this is to claim your neural rights, cognitive sovereignty, and full right to your autonomy by organizing spiritually at the Soul level. The science of Poli-Si offers freely, a Sovereign Soul Blueprint and Reverse Voltage formula for creating a cryptographic mind and cyber secured neural network for developing a sophisticated neural network and advanced encryption system through a self-governing, active-learning, defense and response model of thought, and active-listening non-dual somatic program language for obtaining Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence. Poli-Si’s reverse voltage formula offers a way to jam signals and reclaim coherence.

