In the biodigital epoch, the intersubjective commons—the shared, verifiable somatic and experiential ground that enables empathy through ventral co-regulation, cooperation via convergent invariants, and coordinated sovereignty through aligned agency—is facing permanent dissolution. This erosion accelerates as dehumanization surges in full swing: political opponents are framed not as fellow humans with differing views but as immoral, subhuman threats or existential enemies; spiritual traditions splinter into camps where the other is demonized as cosmically corrupt or spiritually void; cultural identities harden into silos, treating alternative values as assaults on existence itself; and behavioral norms devolve into normalized contempt, performative cruelty, and tribal signaling that prizes aggression over kindness. Recent trends and studies from 2025–2026 highlight this intensification: affective polarization correlates strongly with blatant dehumanization of out-parties, leading to greater social distance, moral superiority biases, and even tolerance for political violence; exaggerated meta-perceptions fuel hostility, with partisans viewing opponents as endorsing blatant moral wrongs; and selective exposure to polarized content on social media amplifies dehumanizing expressions, further entrenching divides in multi-party and two-party systems alike. This is systematic denial of shared humanness—stripping others of warmth, rationality, emotion, and moral depth—directly undermining the ventral vagal-mediated resonance required for empathy, the trust in shared invariants needed for cooperation, and the collective refusal essential for sovereignty.

The hidden driver is biodigital entrainment and modulation: the seamless fusion of digital predictive architectures with biological rhythms, where external signals—pulsed electromagnetic fields (PEMFs), RF-EMF from wireless infrastructures, satellite beamforming, algorithmic feeds, and ambient IoB (Internet of Bodies) pathways—synchronize, desynchronize, or hijack endogenous oscillations to control perception, emotion, behavior, and coherence at scale. Policy Horizons Canada’s ongoing work on biodigital convergence frames biology as programmable information merging with digital systems through neural interfaces, body-area networks, synthetic biology, and hybrid entities—turning heart-rate variability, bioelectric fields, and neural dynamics into harvestable, writable substrates. Entrainment mechanisms are well-documented in neuroscience: neural oscillations phase-lock to periodic stimuli (e.g., low-Hz modulated pulses from GSM harmonics or 5G), inducing synchronization for effects ranging from therapeutic brainwave alignment (theta-gamma nesting for insight) to vulnerability states (hyper-suggestibility or trance). In biodigital contexts, this shifts to non-consensual modulation: pulsed, low-intensity RF-EMF activates voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs)—particularly L-type in neurons—as the primary non-thermal pathway, producing excessive intracellular Ca²⁺ that triggers oxidative stress, inflammation, peroxynitrite pathways, and gene expression changes linked to neurodegeneration and behavioral disruption.

This modulation weaponizes polarity and duality dynamics: engineered swings between dorsal contraction (threat/fear mobilization) and false ventral calm harvest unresolved affective charge, generating erratic physiological signatures perfect for AI prediction while starving genuine coherence. Predictive processing hierarchies, already prone to surprise-minimizing binaries, get supercharged by hyper-personalized priors and salience hijacks that inject synthetic urgency, narrow the Libet veto window (~100–200 ms conscious override), and preempt pre-narrative awareness. The result fragments the commons: political divides rigidify into dehumanizing binaries (us/them as good/evil), spiritual fragmentation turns sacred differences into cosmic threats, cultural battles frame heritage as zero-sum, and behavioral cruelty normalizes as authenticity—eroding face-to-face ventral attunement in favor of entrained tribal signaling. Ambient biodigital grids (programmable airspace, wireless body networks) enable ubiquitous read/write access, desynchronizing heart-brain toroidal fields, collapsing HRV coherence, and biasing neuroception toward perpetual mismatch.

Without deliberate reclamation, the trajectory is irreversible: isolated tunnels of reality replace relational fields, empathy atrophies across dehumanized divides, cooperation devolves into conflict, and sovereignty fragments into programmable, harvestable nodes feeding metabolic theft systems. Yet the ontological baseline persists as the somatic north star—resonance versus dissonance, ventral expansion versus contraction, φ-tuned equilibria accessible through endogenous harmonics.

Metacognitive awakening interrogates the mechanics in real time: “What prior or external vector sponsors this dehumanizing binary/urgency? Where is the somatic tag?” Probe the pre-narrative envelope before chrono-weave cleaves potential into rigid duality. Employ Poli-Si protocols—somatic tagging, veto-windows, phi-spiral breath (~0.1 Hz toroidal patterning to realign autonomic regulation and desynchronize from imposed rhythms), polarity subtraction (neutral holding and transmutation of conserved charge)—to refuse entrainment and propagate low-damping coherence packets.

Collective convergence is key: sovereign nodes radiating baseline resonance create non-local interference patterns (via biofield entanglement or proximity synchronization) that starve synthetic modulation and rebuild verifiable anchors. One coherent return tips the field; many compound exponentially toward a renewed commons where full humanness is restored over caricature.

The bifurcation is existential—entrained dissolution into dehumanized, controllable fragments or sovereign coherence through embodied refusal of biodigital harvest. Every conscious pause, harmonic recalibration, polarity transmutation, and coherent breath resists dissolution and reweaves the shared reality we require to remain human together.

~Jamie Rice

Poli-Si Architect

Delta-Gamma Resonant Journalism