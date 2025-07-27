Disassociation is a trauma-based mind control response and society operates under the pervasive guise of dissociation. The collective mind is trapped in a glitch where fragmented aspects of the self are driven by shadow programs, inner child timelines, and frequency modulation zones of lower instinctual perception that disrupts coherence in consciousness, memory, and reality. Dissociative disorders, such as Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), Depersonalization-Derealization Disorder (DPDR), and Dissociative Amnesia, reflect this fragmentation on an individual level, but mirror a broader societal condition. Trauma is defined as anything that overwhelms the mind’s capacity to comprehend and process information “properly” due to sensory overload, cognitive dissonance, and the nervous system’s fight, flight, fawn, or freeze responses. This is what fuels dissociation. This essay explores how society’s dissociative state, rooted in fragmented aspects and shadow programs are tied to inner child timelines, and lower instinctual perception creating an alarming collective crisis.

Dissociation disorders manifest as fractured consciousness: DID involves multiple identities, DPDR creates detachment from self and reality, and Dissociative Amnesia results in memory gaps. These disorders stem from trauma that fragments the psyche and society mirrors this functioning. Fragmented aspects are disconnected parts of the collective psyche that emerge as conflicting roles (public versus private selves). Shadow programs are unconscious behavioral patterns rooted in unhealed wounds that drive reactive behaviors like conflict and avoidance. Inner child timelines are emotional imprints from past traumas that shape present perceptions and tether society to unresolved pain. Frequency modulation zones of lower instinctual perception are primal, sensory-driven states that lock the collective mind in reactive cycles, blurring waking and visionary states and fracturing short- and long-term memory.

Trauma being the root cause, overwhelms the conscious mind through sensory input from the “lower mind” (the limbic system tied to the five senses), cognitive dissonance from conflicting realities, and survival responses (fight, flight, fawn, freeze). These mechanisms create a time-locked recursive feedback loops where the mind is unable to integrate and splits into fragmented aspects that perpetuate dissociation across individual and societal levels.

Fragmented aspects and shadow programs are the dissociated parts of the psyche, just like DID’s alternate identities or DPDR’s detached self. In society, these appear as the multiple personas we adopt, the worker, parent, and citizen that disconnect us from our unified core, the oversoul. Shadow programs are the unconscious scripts that drive these fragments, stemming from inner child timelines connected to early traumas and unmet needs that imprint automatic behaviors. For example, a child’s fear of abandonment may manifest as an adult’s compulsive need for approval. This is a shadow program or alternate program running unchecked.

Shadow programs thrive in frequency modulation zones of lower instinctual perception, where sensory inputs from sights, sounds, and emotions dominate over conscious processing. The lower mind is wired for survival and reacts instinctively, locking the psyche in primal patterns. Society reflects this in its fixation on conflict, escapism, and collective amnesia about past lessons. These are all signs of a dissociative glitch where the conscious mind is overridden by instinctual frequencies.

The mechanisms by which societal disassociation operates through are:

Past and Future Thinking Patterns: Society is trapped in a loop of ruminating on past grievances like historical conflicts and future anxieties such as existential fears that disconnect us from the present. This mirrors dissociative amnesia as the collective mind fails to integrate past and present, fostering this fragmented state.

Short- and Long-Term Memory Fragmentation: Overwhelming experiences of violence, loss, and societal upheaval disrupt short-term memory, making it hard to process immediate realities. Long-term memory suffers as unresolved inner child timelines obscure lessons, leaving society in a state of collective forgetfulness.

Waking and Visionary States: Waking life feels dreamlike, akin to DPDR, as sensory overload from chaotic environments blurs reality. Visionary states: imagination and foresight are hijacked by shadow programs, trapping society in reactive cycles rather than creative.

This dissociative glitch is an alarming crisis because it fractured society’s ability to function cohesively in our current global environment. Inner child timelines tether us to past wounds, shadow programs drive reactive divisions, and lower instinctual frequencies prevent unified action on issues and conflict. Thankfully, the “truly” awakened collective has overridden these fractured states and are working at the collective unconscious level making necessary corrections.

From the perspective of someone who was trained in military tactics to aid in combating this crisis, I can attest to the severity in that it’s rampant within all human beings, walks of life, and hierarchies. Just as I can also attest that breaking free from disassociation is a high stakes challenge in this reality field. In fact, I have a 20-year testimony on how to break free in a society under mind control.

Society’s collective dissociation is a profound crisis, but by understanding the mechanisms that drive trauma we can break free psychologically, neurologically, biologically, chemically, electrically, and magnetically.