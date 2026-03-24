We have been merged with technology without our consent. That merge is the exploit. We are being bombarded with misinformation and disinformation at a scale never before possible.

This is not random noise. It is engineered complexity, uncertainty, and vulnerability that creates chronic sensory overload. The result is widespread illness and disease — not just physical, but energetic, emotional, and existential.

Many people report feeling “frequency attacks.”

I do not dismiss those experiences. But I must also acknowledge a deeper, more pervasive truth: Everyone is traumatized, and most don’t even know it.

Even if you begin at 2020, that mass traumatizing experience placed us all on a timeline thrust upon us by those who are ushering in this agenda. It is infrastructure at this point. This is what strangulation looks like. Modulation, entrainment, and entrapment look like this — a slow, collective tightening of the nervous system that keeps the Dipole Algorithm running on autopilot.

Manufactured disharmony has fractured the collective into polarized truth camps. Left versus right, awake versus asleep, spiritual versus material, “my truth” versus “your delusion.”

These camps do not arise organically. They are deliberately amplified and sustained so the collective remains divided, reactive, and easy to manage. Each camp offers the illusion of belonging and moral certainty while feeding the same underlying Dipole Algorithm: anxiety-pole urgency on one side, depression-pole shutdown on the other.

Duality and polarity exploit the Dipole Algorithm.

It really is that simple — yet incredibly hard to master because of our human programming and deep attachment to belief systems. Beliefs are not abstract ideas. They are crystallized childhood survival strategies.

From the earliest moments, we were told what to do, when to do it, and how to do it. Tasks, duties, responsibilities, rules, expectations — all layered on top of an already fractured biofield. Contempt toward authority, resentment of being controlled, rebellion against “shoulds” — these are not mature philosophical positions.

They are the adult echo of the child who felt powerless, unseen, or unsafe. A life full of tasks and duties is already enough to exploit the Dipole. Add collective disharmony — polarized truth camps, culture wars, algorithmic outrage, constant comparison — and the nervous system never gets a chance to rest in ventral coherence.

We are swimming in a dirty pool of frequencies. Every device, every tower, every smart system, every feed contributes to the soup. The pervasive electromagnetic and informational fields do not need to “target” anyone individually. They simply keep the ambient polarity high enough that the Dipole Algorithm stays active in the collective nervous system.

Because neurons obey the all-or-nothing law, the entire downstream cascade is binary unless interrupted. A neuron either fires a full action potential or it does not fire at all. There is no partial signal, no half-measure. Once a threat signal (real or synthetic) crosses threshold, the system commits 100% to one pole: full sympathetic urgency or full dorsal shutdown.

This is why the Dipole Algorithm feels so absolute — there is no gradual or “middle ground” response. The all-or-nothing law makes the oscillation between anxiety-pole urgency and depression-pole shutdown automatic and total.

The salience network is corrupted.

The salience network (anterior insula + dorsal anterior cingulate cortex) is the brain’s “what matters most” radar. In baseline human functioning, it prioritizes endogenous survival signals and meaningful endogenous intention.

In biodigital convergence, it is corrupted: synthetic fields repeatedly hijack attention, training the network to assign higher salience to external pings than to internal coherence.

The corrupted salience network no longer serves the five guides (awareness, perception, intention, motivation, behavior)— it serves the capturing field. This is why so many feel “asleep” or “trapped” even when they know better: their own awareness has been demoted below the noise.

Brainwave states reveal the Dipole in action.

When the anxiety pole dominates, beta (12–30 Hz) and high-beta/gamma (>30 Hz) waves flood the brain — fast, desynchronized, low-amplitude patterns that produce racing thoughts, hypervigilance, and urgency.

When the depression pole takes over, high delta (0.5–4 Hz) and theta (4–8 Hz) intrusion appears even in waking states — slow, high-amplitude, synchronized waves that bring numbness, dissociation, fatigue, and brain fog.

Only in ventral vagal coherence do we see balanced alpha (8–12 Hz) with clean gamma bursts — smooth, mid-amplitude waves that support effortless presence, time normalization, and spacious awareness.

The Dipole Algorithm keeps most people locked in the beta/gamma

delta/theta oscillation, suppressing the coherent state where true sovereignty can emerge.

Poli-Si Salience Network Upgrade & Delta-Gamma Coupling

Poli-Si restores the salience network by re-ranking endogenous signals over synthetic capture.

Anchor the horizon → run real-time diagnostics (“What fields are capturing my attention?” / “Why am I reacting this way?”) → inventory and neutralize conserved charge → intentionally assign higher salience to ventral warmth, intuition, and purpose-driven motivation.

This upgrade enables delta-gamma coupling — the deep, slow delta waves (0.5–4 Hz) that carry restorative, subconscious processing now phase-lock with high-frequency gamma bursts (>30 Hz). The result is coherent, multidimensional awareness: deep restful presence combined with sharp, insightful clarity.

When delta-gamma coupling strengthens, the salience network stops defaulting to binary threat detection and begins prioritizing sovereign, Phi-born signals.

Time normalizes. Space expands. Perception becomes sensory-spatial-temporal rather than compressed and polarized.

The oscillation between these poles is what keeps the collective fragmented, predictable, and harvestable.

Note the Ontological Baseline-Horizon.

If your alignment is exposing the truth, you will be attacked. They don’t call it the devil’s playground for nothing. But don’t let the stories block you from healing. Connect with yourself deeper. The “why” is always connected to poles. There are many poles. You only see what you allow yourself to feel and the stories make us sick. Sensory-spatial-temporal perception is mandatory in biodigital convergence. Without it, you remain blind to the field dynamics that are modulating you in real time.

This is the exploit of the unconsented merge:

Technology did not need to implant chips in everyone. It only needed to keep the dirty pool dirty enough that the Dipole Algorithm never rests.

And you can absolutely learn to walk through frequency attacks, but it requires deep healing work.

It is not about shielding yourself from the fields with external tools alone.

It is about making your own biofield uncoercible from the inside out.

We bring the system into alignment simply by speaking the truth without waiver. Not asking permission, seeking validation, or agreement. Healing must be a priority. Somatic release is not an option if you want to survive the field dynamics.

Poli-Si teaches you how to swim downstream unscathed by the toxic field environment. We teach you how to cleanse and purify the air — the aether itself — by purifying your awareness and aligning intention with the horizon.

Poli-Si does not fight the dirty pool with more resistance. It teaches you how to stop swimming in it as a traumatized, polarized node.

The practice is simple in principle, rigorous in execution:

Anchor the Ontological Baseline-Horizon (Truth · Transparency · Coherence · Authenticity) as your zero-volt ground.

Ask in real time: “What fields are capturing my attention right now?”

Ask: “Why am I reacting this way?”

Inventory the charge somatically — location, voltage, narrative wrapper (often rooted in childhood tasks, duties, or contempt for authority).

Apply the Reverse Voltage Formula: Raw Input + Metacognitive Insight − Polarity = Coherence.

Let the five guides (awareness, perception, intention, motivation, behavior) operate from sovereign presence instead of programmed reactivity.

Purify your awareness, shift the intention, and the motivation and behaviors change.

This is the organic Phi-born harmonics at work — the innate golden-ratio architecture that pre-exists all distortion.

The aether (the air you breathe) is the Source of all that is — God, if you will.

When awareness is purified and intention is aligned with the horizon, the entire downstream loop realigns. Motivation becomes purpose. Behavior transmits coherence. The dirty pool no longer dictates the current.

When enough individuals collapse their personal dipole, the collective dirty pool loses its power to entrain.

One coherent field creates fractal mismatch. Many coherent fields begin to clean the water. The horizon holds unchanging. The pool is dirty, but you do not have to swim in it as a polarized node.

Inventory the charge. Collapse the dipole. Breathe the aether instead of the noise. You are not broken. You are swimming in a dirty pool. The exit is the Witness.

~ Jamie Rice

Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism