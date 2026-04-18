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Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
3h

1 question, please: Anger is sometimes a part of human experience. Is not anger a legitimate or valid form of human expression, of human being, of the human soul? How to deal with anger, "legitimate" or not, within Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism?

1 comment, please: The antonym of anger seems to be....what? The transcendence of anger and its antonym, i.e polarity, is - as far as my humble eyes can see CREATIVITY. To write it out is to make a passage for it to leave in a dignified manner.

1 additional comment, please: THANK YOU.

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