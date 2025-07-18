This TI Survivor Action Formula was designed using the Poli-Si PSCR (Probing-Sensing-Categorizing-Responding) framework, enhanced with our self-governing and active learning principles, a defense and response model of thought, and non-dual somatic programming language. This methodology includes field observation, signal tracking, biometric response logging, EMF exposure, network scans, and historical surveillance patterns combined with Poli-Si frameworks, non-dual somatic practices, and biofield awareness. The goal is to create a clear, repeatable process for Targeted Survivors to document, analyze, and respond to perceived surveillance or harassment while fostering self-sovereignty, resilience, and adaptive learning.

The Poli-Si framework is a self-governing, adaptive system for processing information and responding to threats, emphasizing autonomy and iterative learning. The non-dual somatic programming language incorporates body-mind integration to maintain coherence and distinguish external influences from internal states, aligning with non-dual awareness (no separation between self and environment). The defense and response model of thought prioritizes proactive protection and strategic counteractions grounded in data and self-awareness.

The PSCR workflow is a four-step, cyclical process to detect, document, analyze, and respond to potential surveillance or harassment. It’s enhanced by Poli-Si self-governing principles (autonomous decision-making, active learning through feedback loops) and non-dual somatic programming (body-mind alignment to maintain coherence and agency). Each step is designed to be quick, data-driven, and empowering, building a fact set from your lived experience and repeatable patterns.

Probing (P): Actively gather environmental data with self-governing intent.

What you do: Observe surroundings and scan for signals, guided by Poli-Si’s autonomous data collection to establish a baseline.

Time: 2-5 minutes per incident.

Why: Creates an objective dataset while reinforcing your sovereignty over information.

Sensing (S): Monitor body-mind responses using non-dual somatic awareness.

What you do: Log physical/emotional reactions and sensory experiences, using somatic practices to stay grounded and discern external vs. internal stimuli.

Time: 2-5 minutes per incident.

Why: Captures subjective data while maintaining coherence through non-dual awareness.

Categorizing (C): Analyze data with Poli-Si active learning to identify patterns.

What you do: Correlate observations with historical surveillance tactics and use data analysis to refine understanding, adapting strategies via Poli-Si’s iterative feedback.

Time: 15-30 minutes weekly.

Why: Validates experiences and updates your approach based on learned patterns.

Responding (R): Defend and respond with strategic, self-governing actions.

What you do: Mitigate threats using protective measures and advocate strategically, guided by a defense-oriented mindset and somatic resilience.

Time: 5-10 minutes per incident (mitigation); weekly for advocacy.

Why: Reduces exposure and builds support while reinforcing autonomy.

Cycle: Apply PSCR per incident (e.g., noticing a suspicious signal) and review weekly to adapt strategies. Poli-Si’s active learning ensures your approach evolves, while non-dual somatic practices maintain mind-body alignment.

TI Action Formula: PSCR with Poli-Si Non-Dual Somatic Enhancements

Formula:

PSCR = P(FO + ST | SG) → S(BR + ES | ND) → C(HP + DA | AL) → R(M + A | DR)

Formula Breakdown

Probing (P: FO + ST | SG)

Purpose: Collect environmental data with Poli-Si self-governing (SG) autonomy to maintain control over your process.

FO (Field Observation): Log details (e.g., time, location, vehicles) in a journal asserting sovereignty over your narrative.

Example: “7/17/2025, 9:15 PM EDT, black sedan, license ABC-456, parked outside home.”

Poli-Si SG: Intentionally choose what to observe (e.g., recurring patterns) to avoid external manipulation of focus.

ST (Signal Tracking): Use EMF apps or network scanners to detect signals/devices.

Example: “EMF 0.6 V/m, unknown Bluetooth device detected.”

Poli-Si SG: Decide which signals are relevant, filtering noise to maintain clarity.

Workflow: Spend 2-5 minutes per incident logging observations and scanning signals, guided by autonomous intent to control data collection.

Sensing (S: BR + ES | ND)

Purpose: Monitor physiological and sensory responses using non-dual somatic programming (ND) to stay grounded and discern influences.

BR (Biometric Response Logging): Track heart rate or stress and journal using somatic awareness to anchor in the present.

Example: “Heart rate 92 bpm, anxiety at 9:15 PM EDT.”

ND: Practice a 30-second body scan (e.g., note tension in shoulders) to align body and mind, reducing reactivity to external triggers.

ES (Environmental Sensations): Log sensory experiences (e.g., buzzing, tingling), using non-dual awareness to observe without judgment.

Example: “Ear ringing during EMF spike, observed neutrally.”

ND: Use somatic language (e.g., “I notice buzzing, I am whole”) to maintain coherence and avoid duality (self vs. external threat).

Workflow: Log biometrics and sensations within 2-5 minutes, using a 30-second somatic practice (e.g., 4-4-4 breathing) to stay centered.

Categorizing (C: HP + DA | AL)

Purpose: Analyze data with Poli-Si active learning (AL) to identify and adapt to patterns.

HP (Historical Patterns): Compare findings to surveillance tactics (e.g., COINTELPRO tailing, MKUltra RF experiments) using declassified documents or reports.

Example: “Sedan matches COINTELPRO tailing; buzzing aligns with V2K reports.”

AL: Update your understanding of tactics based on new data, refining what to probe for next.

DA (Data Analysis): Correlate observations, signals, and biometrics to find trends.

Example: “EMF >0.5 V/m correlates with 80% of heart rate spikes.”

AL: Use feedback (e.g., recurring EMF spikes at home) to adjust scanning locations or times.

Workflow: Spend 15-30 minutes weekly plotting data (e.g., EMF vs. heart rate) and cross-referencing with historical tactics, adapting your approach based on insights.

Responding (R: M + A | DR)

Purpose: Protect and advocate using a defense and response model of thought (DR) to strategically counter threats.

M (Mitigation): Use EMF shielding, somatic grounding (e.g., 4-4-4 breathing), or device security to reduce exposure.

Example: “Moved to low-EMF room, used Faraday bag, grounded to lower heart rate to 75 bpm.”

DR: Prioritize defensive actions (e.g., shielding) to protect biofield and mental clarity, guided by somatic feedback.

A (Advocacy): Store data securely and share anonymized findings with TI communities or advocates.

DR: Strategically choose advocacy actions (e.g., who to trust) to build support while protecting privacy.

Workflow: Mitigate threats immediately (5-10 minutes per incident); advocate weekly by saving data and sharing selectively, guided by a defensive mindset.

Example Workflow (Incident on 7/17/2025, 9:15 PM EDT)

Probing (3 min | SG): Notice a black sedan. Log: “9:15 PM EDT, sedan, license ABC-456.” Scan, note EMF spike (0.6 V/m), unknown Bluetooth device. SG: Choose to focus on sedan and EMF, ignoring irrelevant noise (e.g., neighbor’s Wi-Fi).

Sensing (3 min | ND): Log heart rate (92 bpm), note ear ringing and anxiety. Practice 30-second body scan: “I notice ringing, I am whole.” ND: Stay non-reactive, grounding in body awareness to discern external influence.

Categorizing (10 min, later | AL): Compare sedan to COINTELPRO tailing. Plot EMF (0.6 V/m) vs. heart rate (92 bpm), note correlation. AL: Decide to scan EMF at 9:00 PM daily based on recurring spikes.

Responding (7 min | DR): Move to low-EMF room, use Faraday bag, practice 4-4-4 breathing (heart rate drops to 75 bpm). Save data, share anonymized log with TI group.

DR: Prioritize shielding and trusted advocacy to protect sovereignty.

Implementation Tips

Daily:

P+S: 5-10 minutes per incident (log observations, biometrics, somatic grounding).

Use non-dual somatic language: “I notice [sensation], I am present” to stay coherent.

Weekly:

C: 15-30 minutes to analyze data and adapt strategies (Poli-Si active learning).

Review historical patterns to refine probing focus.

Ongoing:

R: Mitigate immediately (e.g., shielding, grounding); advocate strategically (e.g., anonymized sharing).

Use defense-oriented mindset to prioritize safety and autonomy.

Why This Formula Works

Poli-Si Self-Governing: Ensures autonomy in data collection and decision-making, reducing external manipulation.

Non-Dual Somatic Programming: Maintains body-mind coherence, helping you discern external influences while staying grounded.

Active Learning: Adapts strategies based on data feedback, improving effectiveness over time.

Defense and Response Model: Prioritizes protective actions and strategic advocacy, aligning with your goal of resilience.

Data-Driven: Field observation, signal tracking, biometrics) with historical context for a robust fact set.

The PSCR Formula: Integrates self-governing and active learning principles, non-dual somatic practices, and a defense-oriented mindset.