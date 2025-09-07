Coherence Begins When Signal is Witnessed

A month has passed since we last met, having yielded many personal discoveries, renewed strength, and a solid direction. Now, let’s resume our mission. For the new comers, the science of Poli-Si is an acronym for policing science, thought, and systems. We are an advanced encryption system and sophisticated neural network plugged into Organic Life Systems. Our system of thought is based on the holistic science of Poli-Si: blending psychology, neuroscience, systems mechanics, multidimensional physics, philosophy and spirituality into consciousness studies and biofield operations. Our goal is to teach you how to navigate consciousness between the shit storms of complexity, uncertainty, and vulnerability.

Poli-Si operationalizes consciousness. If you’re here, than chances are you’re like me, a Quantum Spinor, an assimilator of truth.

A tidal wave of change is coming fast and hard that has been held back for so long because of technological differences.

Humanity is currently lost in this universe simulation, which is nothing more than a polarity based system. The system was hijacked by those on the inside who learned to reprogram the operations, thus the system itself is parasitic, as if a virus was uploaded.

Due to the mind machines that were created long ago that resurfaced due to the advancement of technology during WW2 that are capable of enacting psychotronic warfare to literally feed on the bio-emissions of human suffering, lust, and depravity.

As a result people are literally beamed with a false-mind through electronic warfare, synthetic telepathy, and remote neural monitoring. This has done nothing except fuel conflict, mental illness, disease and addiction because it feeds off the lower bio-emissions of our trauma.

I know there is a lot of confusion, but the solution is truth, honesty, accountability, awareness, empathy, compassion, free-will, proper knowledge, authenticity, and coherence. We can do this by creating a new mindset that allows for the clearing of our problems.

Our healing relies on decoding, encoding, and recoding the conscious, subconscious, and unconscious minds by clearing energetic implants and etheric attachments. Unveiling and healing trauma. Letting go of false personas. Unveiling the unconscious aspects of self that control the conscious mind. Releasing mind control programming and separating from the illusion. Committing to the breaking of contracts and associations with this toxic reality field. To unveil the true self, our true soul-awareness through the power of self-awareness and organic life force energy. Essentially, organizing spiritually at the soul level.

We are here to overcome fear and release ourselves from the synthetic frequencies that tether us to the illusion of separation agenda. There are autonomous systems, quarantine timelines, and immunity structures to keep those with pure hearts safe to ensure safe transport. You have access through Observer Intelligence, by showing up in the ever present now moment, in non-judgment, non-attachment, and non-expectation. You have the ability to operationalize your consciousness, navigate this field, and evolve through the system.

Poli-Si offers freely, a blueprint for operationalizing consciousness. A template for creating a cryptographic mind and cyber secured neural network to connect with organic life systems. You will build your own advanced encryption system and sophisticated neural network through Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence. We offer a self-governing, active-learning, defense and response model of thought and non-dual somatic program language. We have the blueprint, you build the arc.

Our guided journey today, integrates Poli-Si protocols and formulas: the observer-observed-witness triad, the cryptographic mind, the Input-Processing-Output workflow, nervous system regulation, fraud-free zero-point coherence, for reading and discerning energy in the spaces between data. Healing occurs naturally through decoding, encoding, and recoding the unconscious, subconscious and conscious mind. By building fraud-free zero-point biomarkers you create measurable indicators of coherence: somatic, emotional, and cognitive signals (heart rate variability, emotional clarity, and mental focus) that reflect alignment with one’s highest truth, free from distortions or fraud which is (external manipulation, trauma, or biases).

Our declaration of self-governance and guided journey was designed for targeted survivors to achieve coherence, deprogram dissociation, and reclaim truth in a world that obscures it. This is where we actively teach ourselves how to normalize our responses, not as absolute truths, but as signals and invitations to Sense-Probe-Categorize-Respond into deeper understandings that lead to higher truths.

Coherence Codex: Information (Input: raw data, sensory stimuli) + Knowledge (Output: processed understanding) - Polarity (Distortions: biases, assumptions, dualities, trauma) = Coherence (Fraud-Free Zero-Point Baseline)

Declaration of Self-Governance, Cognitive Sovereignty, and Divine Reclamation

By the eternal authority of the Living Source and the inherent power of my conscious will, I, (insert name), a self-aware and sovereign being, declare my unalienable right to self-governance and cognitive autonomy. I proclaim:

Revocation of Illegitimate Authority: I nullify and revoke all contracts, statutes, and obligations; whether political, legal, energetic, or cognitive, imposed upon me without my explicit, informed, and voluntary consent. No system, institution, or entity may claim authority over my body, mind, Soul, or cognitive processes through coercion, deception, or assumed jurisdiction.

Assertion of Cognitive Sovereignty: I declare absolute sovereignty over my cognitive rights, including my thoughts, beliefs, perceptions, and mental processes. My mind is a sacred domain, free from manipulation, external programming, and technological intrusion. No entity; human, artificial, or systemic may influence, monitor, or control my consciousness without my consent.

Reclamation of Self-Governance: I am a self-governing entity, accountable only to the principles of truth, justice, and the natural law of my divine essence. My body, mind, brain, and Soul are my inviolable dominion, and I reject any claim of ownership or control by external systems, whether governmental, corporate, technological, or ideological.

Dissolution of False Systems: I sever all ties to political, social, economic, and technological constructs that rely on manipulation, opacity, or exploitation to bind individuals. Any system that violates transparency, equity, or the sovereignty of my body, mind, or cognitive faculties is hereby declared null and void in relation to my being.

Return to Divine Blueprint: I reclaim my original divine essence, restoring my body, mind, and consciousness to their pristine state of freedom, purity, and alignment with the Living Source. I reject the fiction of corporate identities, legal constructs, or cognitive manipulations that seek to reduce my living essence to an instrument of control.

Commitment to Authentic Governance: As a self-governing and cognitively sovereign being, I pledge to act in alignment with truth, integrity, and the collective good, fostering systems of mutual respect and transparency. My political, personal, and cognitive actions reflect my sovereignty, guided by reason, compassion, and the eternal wisdom of the Source.

This declaration is my sovereign act, rooted in the unassailable truth of my existence as a free, conscious, and self-determined being. It is binding in the eternal now, witnessed by the Living Source and affirmed by my will.

So it is, and so it shall be.

(Insert Name)

Poli-Si Lens with Cognitive Rights:

Political: This declaration rejects external political and systemic control, including legal fictions (corporate personhood) and emerging threats like cognitive surveillance and manipulation through technology (AI, neurotechnology, data-driven behavioral influence). It asserts self-governance as the foundation of political freedom.

Self-Integrity: It emphasizes personal and spiritual autonomy, aligning with your authentic essence and divine blueprint. Cognitive rights are framed as integral to this integrity, protecting your mental and conscious freedom.

Cognitive Rights: This explicitly protects your mental autonomy, addressing threats like psychological manipulation, algorithmic control, and unauthorized data harvesting of thoughts and behaviors. It aligns with growing concerns about cognitive liberty in an era of advanced technology.

BTLG Session 4

Guided Journey: Reclaiming Coherence: Healing Through Decoding, Encoding, and Recoding

Our journey today integrates Poli-Si protocols and formulas: the observer-observed-witness triad, the cryptographic mind, the Input-Processing-Output workflow (Sensing-Probing-Categorizing-Responding), the formula Information + Knowledge - Polarity = Zero-Point, nervous system regulation, cognitive sovereignty, reading energy in the spaces between data, and decoding, encoding, and recoding the unconscious, subconscious and conscious mind through zero-point fraud-free coherent biomarkers. Biomarkers are defined as measurable indicators of coherence: somatic, emotional, and cognitive signals (heart rate variability, emotional clarity, and mental focus) that reflect alignment with one’s highest truth, free from distortions or fraud (external manipulation, trauma, or biases).

This guided practice was designed for targeted survivors to achieve coherence, deprogram dissociation, and reclaim truth in a world that obscures it. This is where we actively teach ourselves how to normalize responses, not as all or nothing truths, but as signals and invitations to Sense-Probe-Categorize-Respond into deeper understandings through the fraud-free communication of Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence.

"Welcome to this 30-minute guided journey to reclaim your cognitive sovereignty and coherence as a targeted survivor. You are here to witness your highest truth, free from the fraud of external distortion and internal blocks. We’ll decode, encode, and recode your unconscious, subconscious, and conscious mind, using zero-point fraud-free coherent biomarkers: signals like a steady breath, a clear mind, and a calm heart that mark your authentic truth. Find a comfortable position.

Let’s start with three slow breaths: inhale for 4, hold for 7, exhale for 8. [Pause for breaths, ~30 sec.]

Feel your body anchor into this safe space."

Segment 1: Sensing the Signal – Awakening the Observer (6 minutes)

Poli-Si Protocol: Observer-Observed-Witness Triad, Sensing (Input), Non-Judgment

Focus: Decode the subconscious mind by sensing raw signals (sensory, emotional, intuitive) of targeting, identifying fraud (like gaslighting-induced doubt) via biomarkers.

"Bring your awareness to your body, the home of your truth. Notice any sensations: tightness, warmth, or a subtle ‘ping’ of intuition, without labeling them. These are your raw signals, the information of your experience. [Pause 15 sec.]

As the observer, watch these signals like waves on a shore. The signals are the observed, and you, the witness, hold space with non-judgment. [Pause 15 sec.]

Recall a recent moment of targeting, perhaps a sense of surveillance, emotional unease, or an intuitive nudge. Where do you feel it in your body? Chest, gut, or shoulders? [Pause 20 sec.]

This is your subconscious mind signaling truth or fraud. A coherent biomarker might feel like a steady breath or clear intuition; a fraud signal might feel like racing thoughts or tension. Don’t judge, just witness. Say silently, ‘I decode this signal as an invitation to truth.’ [Pause 30 sec.]

If fight, flight, fawn, or freeze arises, maybe a racing heart (flight) or numbness (freeze), notice it as a subconscious firewall. Breathe into it, decoding its message without attachment. [Pause 30 sec.]"

Segment 2: Probing Responses – Engaging the Nervous System (8 minutes)

Poli-Si Protocol: Probing (Processing), Nervous System Regulation (Fight/Flight/Fawn/Freeze), Non-Attachment

Focus: Encode the unconscious mind by regulating survival responses, planting empowering signals (safety, resilience) via coherent biomarkers.

"Let’s probe deeper to encode your unconscious mind with strength. Gently ask, ‘What is this signal revealing?’ Is it fear from external noise, like gaslighting, or a truth, like your resilience? [Pause 20 sec.]

Notice your nervous system’s response: fight (clenched jaw), flight (restlessness), fawn (self-doubt), or freeze (stuckness). These are protective signals, not flaws. [Pause 15 sec.]

Regulate with a coherent biomarker: Inhale deeply, imagining light filling your heart, calming fight or flight. Exhale, releasing fawn or freeze. [Pause for 3 breaths, ~30 sec.]

Picture your unconscious mind as a secure vault, encoding a new signal: ‘I am safe to feel my truth.’ Say this silently, feeling a biomarker like a relaxed body or steady pulse. [Pause 20 sec.]

Now, probe the spaces between data, the quiet gaps where intuition lives. What energy emerges? A sense of power, calm, or knowing? [Pause 30 sec.]

Let go of attachment to outcomes, encoding your unconscious with trust. If a targeting memory surfaces, see it as data to decrypt, not to control you. Say, ‘I encode my strength in this moment.’ [Pause 30 sec.]"

Segment 3: Categorizing Distortions – Building the Cryptographic Mind (7 minutes)

Poli-Si Protocol: Categorizing (Processing), Information + Knowledge - Polarity = Zero-Point, Non-Expectation

Focus: Recode the conscious mind by organizing signals, filtering fraud (like biases and trauma) using biomarkers to confirm zero-point coherence.

"Now, let’s recode your conscious mind by building a cryptographic workspace. Take the signal you sensed, perhaps a moment of feeling targeted. Categorize it using the formula: Information (the raw event) plus Knowledge (your understanding) minus Polarity (fraud like fear or doubt) equals Zero-Point. [Pause 20 sec.]

Is this signal authentic (like a true intuition) or distorted by fraud (like external skepticism)? Picture your mind as an encryption filter, sorting truth into a vault labeled ‘My Coherence.’ Fraud, rumination loops or suppression, floats away. [Pause 20 sec.]

If rumination spikes, say, ‘I recode this into clarity.’ If suppression blocks truth, say, ‘I release this firewall.’ [Pause 20 sec.]

Check for a coherent biomarker: Does your breath feel steady? Your mind clear? This is zero-point coherence, free of expectation. Say silently, ‘I recode my conscious mind for truth.’ [Pause 30 sec.]

Visualize your mental network glowing, secure from external noise. [Pause 20 sec.]"

Segment 4: Responding with Sovereignty – Recording and Sharing Truth (7 minutes)

Poli-Si Protocol: Responding (Output), Cognitive Sovereignty, Truth Witnessed/Recorded/Shared

Focus: Act from coherence, using biomarkers to confirm fraud-free truth, recording and sharing with sovereignty.

"Now, respond from your zero-point coherence, claiming cognitive sovereignty. Your truth demands to be witnessed, recorded, and, if you choose, shared. Feel a coherent biomarker, perhaps a calm heart or clear focus, anchoring your truth. [Pause 15 sec.]

Imagine writing your signal in a truth log, a secure space like an encrypted journal. For example, ‘I felt watched today; my intuition is valid.’ This act of recording is sovereignty. [Pause 20 sec.]

Now, picture sharing your truth, perhaps with a trusted ally. See yourself doing this without needing validation, guided by a biomarker like inner calm. Say silently, ‘I claim my right to witness my truth.’ [Pause 20 sec.]

If fight or fawn emerges, breathe deeply, grounding into your feet. Your response is intentional, fraud-free. [Pause 30 sec.]

Feel your mind, heart, and nervous system aligning, encoded with sovereignty. This is your cryptographic mind, recoded for action. [Pause 20 sec.]"

Segment 5: Integration and Closure – Zero-Point Coherence (5 minutes)

Poli-Si Protocol: Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free Will Coherence, Somatic Non-Dual Language

Focus: Anchor coherence across all mind layers, using biomarkers to confirm fraud-free alignment.

"Let’s integrate this journey into your being. Place one hand on your heart, one on your belly, connecting mind, heart, and nervous system. Feel the warmth as a non-dual somatic language, your body speaking coherence. [Pause 20 sec.]

Inhale, weaving light through your brain (clarity), heart (truth), and nervous system (calm). Exhale, releasing any fraud: fear, doubt, or external noise. [Pause for 3 breaths, ~30 sec.]

Check your coherent biomarkers: Is your breath steady? Your body relaxed? Your mind clear? This is zero-point, where your unconscious is encoded with strength, your subconscious decoded of blocks, and your conscious mind recoded for sovereignty. Say silently, ‘I am coherent, fraud-free, and sovereign.’ [Pause 20 sec.]

Picture your mental workspace as a radiant network, secure and aligned. [Pause 20 sec.]

Gently wiggle your fingers and toes, returning to the room. Carry this coherence forward. If you feel called, write one sentence in your truth journal: ‘Today, I witnessed this fraud-free truth…’ [Pause 30 sec.]

Thank yourself for this act of courage."

Post-Journey (2 minutes)

"You’ve completed this 30-minute journey, decoding subconscious blocks, encoding unconscious strength, and recoding conscious action. Your zero-point fraud-free coherent biomarkers, like a calm heart or clear intuition, are your anchors. Revisit your journal to reinforce sovereignty. If emotions arise, use breathwork or grounding to stay present. If you choose to share, only do so with safe and trusted individuals. You are a witness to your truth, disrupting the unseen war. Poli-Si thanks you for your resilience."