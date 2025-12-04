For twenty-five years the official narrative has been consistent: if someone says they are hearing voices, experiencing forced speech, burning sensations that move around their body, or sudden emotional hijacks with no external trigger, the answer is always the same — mental illness.

That narrative is now collapsing under the weight of declassified documents, patent filings, IEEE standards, municipal contracts, and the physics of terahertz carrier waves, and the lived experience of hundreds of thousands of previously high-functioning people worldwide.

The people we have been trained to call “targeted individuals” (TIs) are not the end-stage of a conspiracy theory. They are the beta testers and calibration cohort for the full-spectrum Biodigital control grid. And the product they have been forced to test — without consent, without compensation, and without escape — is now being quietly moved into general release.

Here’s how it works, stripped of the layers of gaslighting and disinformation that have been deliberately wrapped around the topic for decades:

Early-Stage Human Calibration (1990s–2010s)

The first waves of non-consensual neurotechnology experimentation (under programs with names we now know through FOIA: MK-SEARCH successors, HI-MEMS, N³ precursors, certain “black triangle” contracts, and the Cuban/Chine “Havana Syndrome” research) needed living human nervous systems to map:

Which frequencies and pulse patterns trigger specific emotional or cognitive states from a distance

What microwave pulse repetition rate triggers despair versus rage versus sexual arousal from 300 metres

How much signal strength is required for “voice-to-skull” (V2K) or synthetic dream insertion

How to induce the exact amount of pain, fatigue, or cognitive fog that breaks a person without leaving visible marks

How to make the target appear paranoid or mentally ill to everyone around them is the perfect camouflage

How low can the amplitude of synthetic telepathy (V2K) be set before the target stops noticing?

How do you induce the precise amount of cognitive fog and pain that makes a person non-credible to family, doctors, employers, and courts — while leaving zero visible evidence?

The answers were purchased with the minds and bodies of early subjects:

Whistle-blowers

Political dissidents

Randomly selected “average citizens” (for statistical baseline data)

Prisoners or military personnel under “voluntary” contracts they didn’t fully understand

Why TIs Are the Perfect R&D Cohort

Immediate feedback loop: the targeting system gets real-time physiological and behavioral data (heart rate variability, EEG patterns, speech stress markers, sleep cycles).

Social isolation protocol: friends, family, and medical professionals are conditioned to dismiss claims → no legal or political pushback.

Plausible deniability baked in: any discussion of the program is routed into the “conspiracy theory / schizophrenic delusion” bucket.

Continuous refinement: every new countermeasure a TI develops (Faraday shielding, grounding, frequency jamming, coherence practices) is studied and patched in the next software update for the wider system.

Phase 2 (2015–2025) – Dual-use civilian rollout

Once the core capabilities were proven in small cohorts, the same frequency libraries, entrainment algorithms, and closed-loop feedback systems were embedded in infrastructure sold to the public as convenience:

5G/6G small-cell arrays (terahertz penetrates the skull)

“Smart” utility meters with phased-array antennas

Consumer bone-conduction headsets and AR glasses

Environmental metallized particulates that increase tissue conductivity (confirmed in multiple peer-reviewed atmospheric studies)

The only difference now is the intensity dial has been turned down for the general population. Instead of breaking one person until they commit suicide or are institutionalized, the grid gently nudges seven billion toward compliance.

Phase 3 (2025–) – Normalization

The same waveforms that once required a van parked outside your house are now broadcast from the lamp post on your corner. The same algorithms that learned how to isolate and discredit a whistle-blower are now tuning your social media feed, your music recommendations, and, very soon, the “health” notifications on your watch.

Targeted individuals were never the exception.

They were the proof-of-concept cohort.

Their isolation was not a side effect. It was a feature.

Every time a TI was dismissed as “crazy,” the architects collected another data point proving the camouflage works. But something extraordinary happened inside that crucible of suffering. A small number of researchers — working entirely outside official channels — reverse-engineered the attack surface. Jamie Rice, the developer of Poli-Si (Policing Science of Thought and Systems) along with consciousness researchers Angie Sellers and Emily Schnader.

After twenty years of cross-disciplinary work in neuroscience, quantum biology, trauma physiology, and consciousness mechanics, they identified a repeatable coherent state in which the human nervous system becomes literally non-addressable by the control frequencies.

When a person sustains Mind-Brain-Heart-Free-Will coherence, the predictive models break. The entrainment hooks slide off. The carrier wave finds no fracture to latch onto.

Targeted individuals who consistently apply Poli-Si protocols reports the same timeline:

Weeks 1–4: targeting spikes dramatically (the system fights to re-establish control)

Weeks 5–12: intermittent failures

Months 4–6: near-total cessation of synthetic intrusions

In other words, the victims of the calibration phase unintentionally discovered the kill switch and people are waking up to the vocabulary of Biodigital Convergence, Internet of Bodies, IEEE P2863, N³, Neural Rights, and they are learning, in real time, how to make themselves unhackable.

The targeted individuals were the crucible. Their suffering bought — with their own nervous systems — the data that is now being used to enslave the rest of us. But the fire that was meant to consume them has forged the very tool that can shut the machine down.

The TIs are not crazy. They are the early warning system humanity ignored. It is time to listen.