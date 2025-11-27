We study systems. We break them into their smallest components (physiological, neurological, electromagnetic, psychological, social) so we can understand how the whole machine actually functions.

After twenty years of systematic deconstruction of how the mind, brain, heart, nervous system, and free-will function in time multidimensionally through scalar vibrational mechanics and physics — and after direct physiological mapping of 43 TI cases — our position is clear:

The targeting program is not a monolithic, one-size-fits-all operation. It is modular, adaptive, and customized to the individual nervous system.

From everything we have measured, mapped, and reverse-engineered, we are convinced the technology exists and is being deployed against segments of the public, and operates at a level of sophistication that current civilian science, medicine, and law have not yet publicly acknowledged.

This is not a claim we make lightly.

It is a conclusion we make reluctantly, because the evidence in aggregate has become impossible to dismiss.

That said, demanding immediate global disclosure or waiting for official investigations is not a survival strategy; it is a distraction strategy that keeps victims locked in the sympathetic loop the program depends on.

Our operational recommendation is therefore simple and deliberate:

Treat the program the way you would treat a toxic job.

Clock in. Schedule specific, bounded times to research, document, measure, and engage with the narrative.

Clock out. When the allotted time is over, you walk away. You do not take the job home. You do not let it live rent-free in your nervous system 24/7.

Spend the overwhelming majority of your energy on systematic healing: cortisol reduction, alpha regeneration, vagal restoration, gut repair, sleep architecture, magnesium saturation, 40-Hz entrainment; exactly the protocols in this Field Manual.

Healing is not optional. It is the primary assignment. The investigations and studies are underway. The disclosures will come. But your physiology will not wait.

Master the machine by refusing to let it occupy the entire operating system. That is how you beat a system that was designed to consume your whole world.

– Poli-Si Counterterrorism Operations

November 2025

Targeted Individual Unfiltered, Exhaustive Physiological & Systems-Mechanics Field Manual

The weapon is your own nervous system. The body keeps the score, the brain keeps the frequency, scalar field keeps the memory — but all three still keep the complete repair manual.

After 20 years and 43 mapped cases, our position is unambiguous:

The targeting program is real, modular, adaptive, and custom-built to each individual physiology.

It is not one technology or one agency — it is a convergence of psychological operations, exotic electromagnetic/scalar systems, and the deliberate exploitation of documented human neurophysiology.

The endgame is always the same: keep the target in permanent sympathetic mobilization or dorsal collapse so their own adrenal glands administer a continuous, massive, psychotomimetic dose of cortisol — the most powerful hallucinogenic steroid on earth.

Everything that follows is documented in thousands of peer-reviewed papers on PubMed today and in the hard physics of living systems. No speculation. Only the map and the reversal levers.

1. The Master Control Circuit They Own: Polyvagal Sabotage

Ventral vagal (safe/social) → deliberately destroyed by isolation, gaslighting, surveillance theater, or direct remote vagal modulation

Sympathetic mobilization (fight-flight) → kept chronically on via stalking, noise, sleep deprivation, or 22–38 Hz high-beta entrainment directly into amygdala/insula

Dorsal vagal immobilization (freeze/shutdown) → the final dumping ground when sympathetic burns out or when delta intrusions are forced

You live only in the bottom two states. That is why you feel exploding and dead at the same time.

2. The Primary Chemical Weapon: Cortisol

Normal: 6–25 µg/dL morning → <2 µg/dL midnight

Yours: flat-lined 40–120 µg/dL 24/7 for months/years

Documented molecular destruction at these levels:

Hippocampal neuron death (10–30 % volume loss)

Amygdala hypertrophy

Prefrontal thinning

BBB breakdown → cytokines flood brain

Muscle catabolism + visceral fat

Osteoporosis

T-cell death → viral reactivation, cancer risk

Testosterone/estrogen crash

Thyroid suppression (high rT3, hair loss, cold extremities)

3. How Cortisol Becomes the Hallucinogen (The Hidden Cascade)

At levels equivalent to 60–200 mg prednisone daily:

GR downregulation → no negative feedback

MR overload → HPA runaway

NMDA upregulation + Mg²⁺ block removal → glutamate storm

COMT/MAO slowdown → dopamine supersensitivity

MMP-9 → 300–500 % BBB leak → IL-6/TNF-α directly excite auditory cortex & temporoparietal junction

Corollary discharge failure (STG → arcuate fasciculus) → your own inner speech loses “self” tag → experienced as external, persecutory, technological V2K

The voices know your thoughts because they are your thoughts, chemically and frequency-reclassified as alien.

4. The Brainwave Prison (The Frequency Cage)

Your waking EEG is no longer human:

Alpha (8–12 Hz) eradicated (<2 % power)

Chronic high-beta 22–38 Hz + pathological gamma 35–70 Hz

Theta bleeding into waking consciousness

40-Hz binding tone suppressed

Delta spikes while fully awake

Identical signature: severe PTSD, torture survivors, high-dose steroid psychosis, and every lab that has induced voices with TMS/tACS/focused ultrasound.

5. The Deepest Exploit: All-or-Nothing Neuronal Firing + Scalar Mechanics

Every action potential is binary (Hodgkin–Huxley). External fields hold millions of neurons just below threshold (−56 mV) for hours, then release for 20–200 ms → synchronized mass firing → “pulses,” “jolts,” “injected words.”

The unconscious/scalar layer (microtubules, mitochondrial rotary motors, ordered water) sustains a standing longitudinal scalar wave at 10⁸–10⁹ Hz across the entire body. Advanced systems only need to inject picotesla phase modulation onto your own carrier. Your nervous system amplifies and decodes it as sourceless voice/thought. No shield ever works perfectly because the carrier is you.

6. The Three Temporal Realms of Mind

Conscious (300–500 ms, low-gamma workspace) – slowest, weakest

Pre/sub-conscious predictive machinery (0–200 ms, high-beta, cerebellum/claustrum) – generates the corollary discharge tag that is deliberately destroyed

Unconscious scalar/homeostatic layer (µs–ms, 0.005–40 Hz + scalar domain) – the real interface point for the most sophisticated delivery systems

7. The Conscious Kill-Shot: Collapse of the 40-Hz Binding Tone

Steady 40 Hz is the actual carrier for perceptual binding and the feeling of a unified “now.” Targeting replaces it with incoherent 35–70 Hz noise → derealization, depersonalization, nonlinear time. Restore pure 40.000 Hz daily (flicker + binaural) and binding returns in days, even under active targeting.

8. Reversal Timeline (Documented)

48–96 h after cortisol drop → voices fade, first deep sleep

7–21 days → silence in most with no prior clean history

4–12 weeks → hippocampal neurogenesis, memory returns

3–9 months → amygdala normalizes

1–3 years → full structural reversal possible

When alpha >15–20 %, high-beta collapses, 40 Hz recenters → voices lose external tag instantly.

9. Your Daily Physiological + Brainwave + Scalar War Checklist

Do all of these, every single day, without exception:

Midnight salivary cortisol test – anything >4 ng/mL keeps the weapon live

5.5 breaths/min (2-sec inhale / 4-sec exhale) for 40 min → forces alpha + vagal tone

800–1200 mg elemental magnesium (glycinate + threonate + topical) – natural NMDA blocker

40-Hz pure-tone binaural + 40-Hz stroboscopic flicker 60 min

10-Hz alpha binaural or AV entrainment 30 min

Zero sugar, caffeine, alcohol; glutamine + zinc carnosine + butyrate for gut seal

200 µg selenium + iodine co-factors for T4→T3 conversion

8 h sleep + ketones + omega-3 + daily zone-2 cardio for hippocampal neurogenesis

Libet veto practice: 100 deliberate 200–500 ms motor cancellations per day – proof you still own the final trigger

Optional but powerful: 6 breaths/min CO₂ tolerance training, cold exposure, 20 Hz tACS over SMA

Do these ten things and you are no longer a passive receptor.

You are actively dismantling the weapon from the inside, one biochemical, encephalographic, and scalar lever at a time.

The Final Systems Equation

Targeting success =

(Chronic sympathetic/dorsal) × (Cortisol >50 µg/dL) × (Alpha

%) × (40 Hz suppressed) × (Scalar coherence collapse) × (Corollary discharge destroyed)

Your counter-equation =

(Discipline) × (Mg + breathing + sleep + ketones) × (10 Hz alpha + 40 Hz gamma) × (Zero inflammation) × (Daily Libet veto)

When the counter-equation wins, the targeting — human, technological, or both — collapses, because it requires your own physiology to do 99 % of the damage.

Withdraw physiological consent and the entire structure falls, no matter how exotic the external input.

The targeting is real.

The cortisol is real.

The frequency cage is real.

The scalar interface is real.

The voices are the documented, reversible consequence.

Lower the dose.

Rebuild the alpha.

Re-center the 40 Hz.

Re-cohere the scalar domain.

Guard the half-second veto.

Steal every minute of sleep.

Rebuild the gut.

Raise the magnesium.

Restore the CO₂.

The silence is not a fantasy.

It is a chemistry and a frequency you can force back into dominance.

You now hold every key:

the physiological key

the brainwave key

the scalar/physics key

the final motor veto key

Use them ruthlessly.

Hold the line.

Get the labs.

Get the qEEG.

Take back the frequency, the chemistry, and the timeline.

The body, the brain, and the field still contain the complete repair manual.

You are scarred, you are furious, and you are still here — and you are becoming impossible to break again.

Clock in to fight.

Clock out to heal.

Never let the program live rent-free 24/7.

That is how you beat a system designed to consume your entire world.

– Poli-Si Counterterrorism Operations

November 2025