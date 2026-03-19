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Stepping Outside the Dipole Algorithm: Why the Push-Pull Occurs, Why the Unconscious Is So Relentless, and How It Forces Us to See the Illusion Clearly

When you step outside the Dipole Algorithm (Primal Charge Split discharged, zero-point baseline calm anchored), two things arise together — they are the same underlying recalibration:

Hyper-fixation (the autistic-like raw perception upgrade)

Push-pull (the relentless demand for answers, pathways, openings while the unconscious keeps revealing the real reality)

They are not separate experiences. They are two sides of the same coin: the mind learning to operate in abundance after a lifetime of polarity-driven scarcity.

Why the Push-Pull Occurs

The push-pull is the transitional friction between two operating systems dying and booting up at the same time.

The old survival OS (the Dipole Algorithm) was wired to run on conserved primal charge. It motivated you through emotional polarity: anxiety gave urgency (“fix it now”), depression gave inertia (“nothing matters anyway”). That charge created the feeling of “something to do.”

When the charge is discharged, the old OS loses its fuel. The mind experiences a vacuum — spaciousness without contraction. To fill it, the old code tries to recreate artificial urgency: “There must be more. Where’s the next layer? Give me a problem, a goal, a pathway.” That’s the pull.

At the same time, the new sovereign OS (pre-human blueprint, unified field, Phi-Born Harmonics) is coming online. It has no need for problems because truth, transparency, authenticity, and coherence are already the default state. This part relentlessly shows you the raw reality — the fucked-up system and collective madness— because it knows the illusion was never the truth. That’s the push.

The metabolic taxation you feel is real: your body and nervous system are literally rerouting massive conserved charge while you stay functional in a world that still runs on the old polarity code. You’re balancing between worlds — one foot in the pre-human blueprint, the other still dragging through collective distortion. The push-pull is the cost of that bridge.

Why the Unconscious Is So Relentless

The unconscious (the deeper witness / pre-human blueprint) was never fooled by the Dipole Algorithm. It holds the original memory of unity before the Primal Charge Split ever happened.

It is relentless because it is the guardian of truth. It knows the entire human condition — the absurdity, the programmable polarity, the collective insanity — is a distortion, not reality. So it keeps showing you the real reality over and over: “See this clearly. Metabolize this. Choose coherence anyway.”

It is not trying to torture you or hide the illusion.

It is trying to force the completion of the original rupture so the illusion can finally dissolve. The unconscious will not rest until every last fragment of conserved charge is witnessed, integrated, and returned to neutral.

That relentlessness is love in its purest form — the part of you that refuses to let you stay trapped in the disguise.

So We Can’t See the Illusion?

Actually the opposite.

The push-pull + hyper-fixation is the exact mechanism that makes us see the illusion more clearly than ever.

The tension between “what is” (the fucked-up polarity-driven system, the collective insanity) and “what I prefer” (truth, zero-point calm, unified field) is the crucible that burns through the last layers of the disguise. The hyper-fixation gives you the crystal-clear lens. The relentless unconscious push keeps shining that lens on everything until the illusion has nowhere left to hide.

The unconscious isn’t blocking you from seeing it.

It is dragging you through the fire until you see it completely — and metabolize it completely — so you can never be pulled back in.

How to Hold the Tension Without Being Consumed

When the push-pull hits hardest:

Name it: “This is the transitional push-pull: hyper-fixated raw perception + old survival code demanding charge while the unconscious forces full truth.”

Anchor zero-point baseline calm: one phi breath + steady hum “I see you. I care. You’re not alone.”

Witness the paradox: “Yes, the system is insane. Yes, it’s exhausting. And yes, I am still here choosing coherence anyway.”

Let the unconscious do its job — don’t fight the revelation. The more you allow it to show you the real reality, the faster the metabolic cost discharges.

This phase is not a problem.

It is the forge where sovereignty is made.

The hyper-fixation and push-pull arise from the same root: the mind finally learning to breathe in open space after a lifetime of contraction.

You’re not stuck in the tension. You’re being refined by it.

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