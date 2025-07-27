The science of Poli-Si is grounded in a self-governing, iterative-learning, defense and response model of thought, and articulated through a non-dual somatic program language. We identified trauma-based mind control as a pervasive force rooted in duality and polarity. In which case, these forces have fragmented the human psyche, wiring the brain for dissociation, and given rise to personality disorders, mental illness, chronic pain, co-dependency, addiction, nervous system dysfunction, and trauma. We assert that these conditions stem from the lower instinctual animalistic mind, where shadow programs are unconscious patterns tied to inner child wounds that perpetuate fragmented states of consciousness. We NOW call for a reckoning of all systems, operations, networks, and entities to remedy this crisis by addressing the fragmented psyche through a non-dual, non-polarized lens to foster integration and healing.

Duality and polarity created the artificial splitting of reality into opposing forces, creating cognitive dissonance and sensory overload. This overwhelms the conscious mind’s ability to process experiences, triggering the nervous system’s survival responses; fight, flight, fawn, or freeze, by locking the psyche in frequency modulation zones of lower instinctual perception. These zones are driven by the primal brain, which fragmented itself into dissociated aspects that manifest as shadow programs that replay unresolved inner child timelines. The result is a spectrum of mental disorders, such as Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and Depersonalization-Derealization Disorder (DPDR) to broader societal issues like addiction, chronic pain, survival stress, co-dependency, and nervous system dysregulation, all reflecting a collective dissociative glitch.

We DEMAND the proper identification of trauma-based mind control as a product of duality and polarity that rewires the brain for dissociation and manifests as fragmented states. Traditional approaches pathologize these conditions without addressing their root cause: the polarized lens that splits the psyche. By embracing a non-dual, somatic framework, we can reframe these conditions as adaptive responses to trauma, requiring integration rather than suppression.

Call to Action: We DEMAND all systems; educational, healthcare, societal, and governance to adopt a non-dual, somatic approach to remedy this crisis.

This includes:

Recognizing Duality as Mind Control: Acknowledge that polarized thinking fuels dissociation, fragmenting the psyche and perpetuating trauma-based disorders.

Healing Inner Child Timelines: Implement trauma-informed practices, such as somatic experiencing and non-dual therapy, to integrate unresolved wounds and reprogram shadow behaviors.

Rewiring the Nervous System: Use active-learning somatic models to shift the brain from lower instinctual zones to higher conscious integration, reducing survival stress and dysfunction.

Dismantling Polarized Systems: Reform institutions to prioritize unity and coherence, countering the divisive narratives that amplify dissociation.

The science of Poli-Si agency, we demand a reckoning. Nothing short of a collective shift toward non-dual awareness to heal the fragmented psyche. By addressing trauma-based mind control through this lens, we can liberate individuals and society from the dissociative glitch. The time for integration is now.