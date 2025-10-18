Soul-Led Self-Healing

Five years ago, I walked away from the sick care system forever, after my soul grabbed me by the hand and led me out of lupus and Sjogren's hell. No pills, no doctors, just me listening to the quiet fire inside. Now? I'm so damn in tune with my body, I feel the first whisper of imbalance weeks before it turns into a storm. It gives me time to get ahead, to pivot before shit hits crisis mode.

When sickness does knock, and it does, because it's meant to, I don't curse it. I lean in close. Every ache, every fever is my soul's urgent memo: Why did this happen? I've learned the hard way: We make ourselves sick. The truth stares us in the face, but it's buried under what we're too scared to face, too stubborn to change. Most people? They hand their power over to a system that couldn't give two shits if they live or die. Not me. I've watched friends heal from the brink: cancer, MS, you name it, while I sidestepped my own disasters. Countless times.

I cracked the code: My brain is my pharmacy. Keep conscious, subconscious, and unconscious in sync, and I mix any medicine I need. Hell, I eat straight poison, guided by my soul, and feel nothing. No burn, no crash. A few years back, this dream slammed me awake: I'm stumbling through war-torn ruins, ground smoking, air thick with toxins choking my throat. I hear a voice, clear as thunder: "Your chemical body is online. You're equipped to move through this environment. Did you really think we'd send you into battle without survival gear?" That question burned into my bones. I woke changed forever.

I live by this: I choose, I act, I get my self-healing. Full stop. Self-governance. Total autonomy. For everyday stuff; colds, aches, I drop into frequencies and brainwave states. Theta hums, gamma pulses. It works like magic. But only if you know your shit. You gotta wrestle the fears: complexity that knots your gut, uncertainty that screams what if, vulnerability that begs you to run. The mind? It's been brainwashed by that lying healthcare machine, trained to panic, to obey white coats. We've all surrendered to unfit gods. Fuck that. My symptoms scream louder than any MD. I talk straight to my soul. Always.

These past months, I've been deep in the trenches with Poli-Si work, holing up solo. A massive growth spurt hit: ripping out suppression, repression, dissonance, dissociation, depersonalization, endless rumination, old trauma scars. I knew solar energies were churning because big life shifts are brewing. Its like a fire in my core.

Then, the cold tease started. Sneaky symptoms flickered on for days, then vanished. Weeks of this dance. Why? Clean laundry buried my bed for three weeks straight. Busy as hell, so I crashed on the couch. Normal for me. But consecutive nights there? Always wakes that exact back spot around my lungs, a dull throb builds to a fire. Too brutal? I fold the damn clothes, reclaim my pillow-top bed. Truth? I crash on the couch on purpose. It's my gritty training ground, raw discomfort forging steel will. Push past it, level up pansy. This ain’t mommy’s house.

No shock when symptoms ramped: windows cracked open, season flipping. My body always recalibrates with chills, sniffles, and done. But woven in? Havana energies, my name for the gut-punch: spinning disorientation, waves of nausea, vertigo tilting the room, brain fog stealing words, pure fear clawing my chest. I gotta say, tense as hell. Months connecting dots, recoding every twist. Boom: Full pneumonia realization. My asthma-riddled years schooled me hard on lungs, I know this terrain.

Reinforcements, I thought. Chugged oregano oil, fired up my dusty nebulizer with colloidal silver mist. Slept. Woke 40% better, lungs lighter, fire dimmed. Midday fatigue dragged me down for a nap. Eyes open? Stab. Knife in my back, white-hot, right by the lung. Inner voice, calm: "Partially collapsed lung." Heart raced. OK. Let’s go deeper.

Mind organized: Fears faced head-on. Facts studied cold. Called my warrior friend, she bolted over with herbs. Ran Poli-Si resonance mapping: Is it true? Hospital now? Mind rebelled, dissociation hit like fog, rumination spiraling into chaos. Fear's dirty trick. I forced the worst: Hospital doors. Surrendering my power. Lights, tubes, strangers owning my body. No. Facts snapped me back: What do YOU want? To heal myself. I've done it before. I know it's real. Decision locked.

Psychic surgery, now. I laid hands on my chest. Incision: Dragon blade sliced the leak, pop of trapped air rushing free. Extraction: Phoenix pull sucked poison, silver mist burning clean. Repair: Heart-solar weave sealed the pleura tight. Boost: Soul fire flooded oxygen, brain pharmacy pumping immortality. I started surgery around 1am for hours of vivid detail inside, offering me pure power. Before bed, Danielle arrived: Xiao Chai Hu Tang flooding qi, goldenseal + mullein soothing pleura, medicinal tea warming my core.

Panic clawed: Hospital. Now. But I breathed. Organized the chaos. Soul whispered: Hang tight. Trust your immune system. Discomfort roared, I leaned in, and let it teach me.

This. Is. How. You conquer complexity, uncertainty, and vulnerability. You face the blade and choose your fire.

Sources: My soul's unfiltered truth. Not medical advice, please always listen to yours.