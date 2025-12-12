Issued: December 11, 2025

To be entered into the permanent public record on January 6, 2026

To: Mayor Richard W. Meehan and Members of the Ocean City Mayor & City Council

City Clerk Diana L. Chavis

All Residents and Visitors of Ocean City, Maryland

On Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 6:00 p.m., during the regularly scheduled Mayor & City Council meeting (City Hall, 301 N Baltimore Ave), I, Jamie Rice of Ocean City, Maryland, will appear in person and read or submit the following eight forward-looking questions into the official minutes and permanent video archive of the Town of Ocean City.

These questions are based solely on already-adopted plans, existing contracts, and official policy documents published by the governments of Canada, the United States, NATO, IEEE, and the World Health Organization.

The eight questions I will place on the permanent public record are:

1. Before Ocean City signs any new multi-year Smart City, sensor, or AI contracts in 2026–2030, will the Council commit to publicly posting the full technical specifications and data-retention clauses (not just the dollar amounts) so residents can see exactly what capabilities are being purchased?

2. Will the Council require an independent, third-party privacy-impact assessment for any new system capable of collecting or processing biometric, behavioral, or (in the future) neurophysiological data from residents or visitors?

3. Will the Council add mandatory sunset clauses (e.g., maximum 5 years) and a clear public opt-in or referendum mechanism before any existing system is upgraded to include physiological or neurological monitoring capabilities?

4. Will the Council prohibit the Town from accepting grants or contracts that give private vendors real-time or off-site access to identifiable biological data collected in public spaces without individual consent?

5. Will the Council create a standing citizen Technology & Privacy Advisory Committee to review and comment on Smart City proposals before they are voted on?

6. Is the Mayor and Council aware of the Government of Canada’s official policy paper “Exploring Biodigital Convergence” (Policy Horizons Canada, February 2020, updated 2021) and subsequent WHO, IEEE, and NATO documents that define biodigital convergence as the deliberate, engineered merging of biological and digital systems—including the human body and all living organisms—at the genetic, cellular, and neurological levels, with implications that explicitly include altering human and non-human biology and changing “what it means to be human” and “what it means to be alive”?

7. Given these official documents, will the Council publicly state whether Ocean City intends to participate in, allow, or prohibit the deployment of any biodigital convergence technologies (including but not limited to bio-nano sensors, digital biomarkers, brain-computer interfaces, or genetically targeted digital systems) on town infrastructure or through public-private partnerships between now and 2030?

8. Given that these biodigital convergence policy documents were published between 2019–2024 and have never appeared in any prior Ocean City Council minutes or work-session discussion, will the Council acknowledge that neither residents nor elected officials can meaningfully regulate or consent to technologies they have never been briefed on—and therefore commit, before any further Smart City contracts are signed, to holding at least one dedicated public work session with independent (non-vendor) experts so the community can decide whether we wish to manage, limit, or reject these technologies entirely?

The official Canadian “Exploring Biodigital Convergence” briefing and aligned NATO, IEEE, and WHO documents explicitly state that full biodigital convergence will:

• physically merge digital systems with living biology at the cellular and neurological level,

• enable direct reading from and writing to human thoughts, emotions, and biological processes in real time,

• make traditional concepts of individual free will obsolete through predictive and preemptive neurological intervention, and

• end the existence of humans (and all living things) as purely biological entities—meaning humanity as we have known it for thousands of years will cease to exist in un-augmented biological form, as stated in the Canadian briefing and supporting NATO/IED reports.

These are not fringe opinions; they are direct conclusions from government and international-organization policy papers already in the public domain.

Therefore, will the Mayor and Council state on the record tonight whether the residents of Ocean City must give explicit, informed, individual consent—or hold a binding referendum—before the Town takes even one step toward a future in which human beings no longer exist as autonomous biological entities with unmediated free will?

These eight questions and any responses (or lack of responses) on January 6, 2026 will become part of the permanent, non-erasable public record under Maryland law, including the official video archive, written minutes, and Maryland Public Information Act files.

This advance notice is served 26 days ahead so council members have ample time to read the cited documents and prepare clear, on-camera answers.

The meeting will be livestreamed and permanently archived on the Town’s official YouTube channel. Residents and visitors are encouraged to attend in person or watch live.

These questions are submitted in good faith and solely to protect the bodily integrity and informed consent rights of Ocean City residents and visitors under the Maryland Declaration of Rights, Articles 24 and 46.

Respectfully submitted this 11th day of December, 2025,

Jamie Rice

Worcester County resident since 1988

Founder, Poli-Si Institute

Email and phone available upon request

Copies delivered to:

All official Ocean City government email addresses

City Clerk for inclusion in the January 6, 2026 agenda packet

Local media and public distribution on X, Facebook, SubStack

This notice itself is now part of the public record.

January 6, 2026 is the date the record is completed.