Good evening, Mayor Meehan, members of the City Council, and fellow residents of Ocean City. My name is Jamie Rice, and I am here this evening to speak on a subject that transcends all borders- political, geographic, and even biological- a subject already shaping our lives whether we fully recognize it or not: the Biodigital convergence. This isn’t science fiction- biological systems and digital technologies are merging. It is real, it is happening, and it profoundly changes how we live, work, heal, and even evolve as a species.



I am the developer of a science called Poli-Si. It stands for policing science, thought, and systems. Poli-Si is a neural-cognitive-anatomical rights vanguard and education hub dedicated to consciousness studies and biofield mechanics. For twenty years we have worked diligently in preparation for this moment — mapping how consciousness and the human biofield interact with electromagnetic fields, wireless technologies, and biodigital systems. These interactions and capabilities remain largely undisclosed to the public, yet their effects on human health, cognition, and autonomy are profound. I come here in a spirit of care and responsibility — to illuminate what has been hidden, to equip the public with knowledge that restores power to the individual, that supports informed choices, safeguards health, privacy, mental clarity, and inherent sovereignty.



I stand before you tonight not to change minds, but to place critical information on public record.



Tonight I address the most pressing example of biodigital convergence unfolding in Ocean City: the Advanced Metering Infrastructure, the AMI water meter program whose installations began today.



While presented as a simple utility upgrade for efficiency and accuracy, this AMI rollout is far more significant. It is creating a town-wide mesh of wireless smart meters and data collectors that transmit constantly — establishing the foundational layer for broader digital networks.

A clear real-world example of biodigital convergence is happening right now with these meters. What starts as water-usage monitoring quietly evolves into an interconnected grid that gathers granular behavioral data, exposes residents to continuous electromagnetic fields, and prepares the ground for integration with 5G, emerging 6G, the Internet of Bodies, and neurotechnologies. Official government policy documents, such as Canada’s 2020 Policy Horizons report on biodigital convergence, openly describe this trajectory: the deliberate merging of digital and biological systems until human beings become programmable, data-emitting nodes in a global network. Yet those official outlines have no real grasp of the technologies’ full capabilities - capabilities that, in their scope and implications, are nothing short of science fiction brought quietly into reality. Ocean City’s AMI program is not an isolated improvement — it is a local step in that documented global agenda.



These systems incorporate IEEE standards, Internet of Things (IoT), smart grids, smart farming, and the attention economy. Through relentless data extraction and connectivity, they systematically usurp human attention and erode cognitive liberty. Future 5G and 6G expansions — already supported in our local infrastructure — will amplify these effects with denser networks and higher-frequency emissions that influence biology without consent.



For over a year, Poli-Si has facilitated global workshops drawing from direct testimony from doctors, lawyers, whistleblowers, and ordinary civilians who have experienced non-consensual beta testing of these emerging systems. Otherwise known as Targeted Individuals who report severe, documented disturbances in health, cognition, mood, and daily functioning who are being routinely dismissed or silenced.



After thousands of hours meticulously mapping global systems; it is clear that the United States has already deeply bought into this Biodigital framework. Decade by decade, we have been quietly nudged- and in many cases fully propelled- into its embrace under familiar guises: national security, public health, environmental protection, economic efficiency, and technological progress. These well-intentional banners have masked the incremental transfer of control over our infrastructure, data, biology, and cognition to unaccountable supranational systems. This is globalization in action - an inner connected web of international standards, funding streams, and directives that no single nation or community fully controls.



It is my understanding after mapping these systems for decades, that no one in Washington is truly working on behalf of the American people. In fact, much of the division and conflict that dominates our national discourse plays a deliberate role in keeping us fractured - preventing us from lifting our eyes to see the larger picture and the coordinated agendas unfolding through infrastructure decisions like this one before us today.



This is a dense and complex topic. It cannot be digested in one evening or one meeting. Like any profound truth, it must be metabolized over a series of discussions, with time for reflection, questions, and deeper examination. We must carefully examine every dimension of any and all infrastructure projects - present and future - and clearly understand how each ties into the larger Biodigital Convergence agenda.



Yet we are not powerless. Awareness and deliberate local action remain our most potent tools for reclamation.



I respectfully challenge this Council to commit to holding a series of dedicated, transparent public meetings that examine every dimension of the AMI program now underway and its place within biodigital convergence - and, going forward, to apply the same scrutiny to all infrastructure decisions.



To support meaningful dialogue, I am submitting with my public comment a detailed list of recommended topics for discussion, including technical specifications, privacy risks, health impacts, economic analysis, opt-out feasibility, and alternative models.



I am part of a growing collective building New Earth systems — decentralized, coherent alternatives that honor truth, authenticity, and human sovereignty. Communities worldwide are already opting for regenerative, human-scale solutions over centralized control grids. Ocean City still has a chance to choose a different path.



I will attend every first monthly Council meeting indefinitely to keep this conversation alive and in public view, so residents can see beyond the distractions that divide us and recognize the larger agenda unfolding through decisions like this one.



I urge the Council to schedule a series of focused public forums where all perspectives — scientific, ethical, human-rights, and visionary — are heard and recorded over time.



Our community’s health, privacy, biology, and future sovereignty depend on it.



Thank you for allowing me to place this on the public record. I am available for questions.

