Town of Ocean City, Maryland

Mayor and City Council

Reference: Bio-Digital Convergence – Advance Written Public Comment

Date of This Record: December 13, 2025

Submitter: Jamie Rice

Address: Ocean City, MD

Contact: quantumrealitystudies@yahoo.com

Purpose of This Consolidated Record:

This document combines my prior advance submissions for clarity and efficiency. It serves as formal notice of intent to provide public comment on bio-digital convergence and its implications for human autonomy, sovereignty, and local governance under the principles of POLI-SI Sovereign Soul Science and Conservation Law.

This submission establishes a transparent “blockchain of communication”—a chronological and verifiable public trail. It is provided in good faith well in advance to allow the Mayor, City Council, staff, and public time to research this vast topic. My intent is to contribute to the educational process, recognizing that the topic of bio-digital convergence is vast, multifaceted, and requires time to fully research, connect the evidentiary dots, and achieve comprehensive understanding.

Meeting Details (Corrected):

I previously referenced January 6, 2026. I stand corrected: I intend to deliver public comment at the next regular Mayor and City Council meeting scheduled on Monday, January 5, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. (or the soonest regular session allowing public input).

Statement for Public Comment to be Entered into the Record):

Honorable Mayor Rick Meehan, Council President James, and Members of the Ocean City Mayor and City Council,

The Bio-Digital Convergence is the Silent Usurpation of Human Autonomy

In the paradigm of POLI-SI, the Sovereign Soul Science I developed over two decades and Conservation Law—a framework integrating political sovereignty (POLI), spiritual integrity (SI), the eternal nature of the human soul, scientific inquiry, and immutable conservation principles—we confront the most profound threat to humanity in our time: the unchecked merger of biology and digital technology, known as bio-digital convergence.

This convergence is not mere innovation; it represents a fundamental reconfiguration of what it means to be human. Yet, the public remains profoundly uninformed, deliberately or otherwise, about its scope, implications, and irreversible consequences.

What Is Bio-Digital Convergence?

Defined in official government reports as the interactive merging of biological and digital systems—through co-evolution of organisms and machines, and conceptual blurring of natural and artificial—this trend encompasses brain-computer interfaces, nanoscale sensors in the body, genetically engineered digital-biological hybrids, and AI-driven manipulation of human physiology.

Under POLI-SI principles, the human soul is sovereign: an eternal, non-material essence conserved across existence, inviolable by external forces. Conservation Law here draws from both natural principles (energy/soul cannot be created or destroyed) and ethical imperatives: the integrity of the human form and spirit must be preserved against degradation or external control.

The Crisis of Public Ignorance

The single greatest violation in this era is the systemic failure to inform and educate the public. Policymakers, international standards bodies (like IEC/ISO), and corporations advance bio-digital technologies under banners of “sustainable development,” “smart cities,” and “health innovation,” without explicit disclosure of the overarching convergence.

Local councils, educators, and media outlets remain oblivious or compartmentalized—framing projects as climate solutions or efficiency upgrades, never revealing the deeper agenda of human augmentation and control.

This opacity is not accidental. Withholding understanding from the populace usurps informed consent—the cornerstone of bodily and spiritual sovereignty. A system built on partial truths and hidden implications is not governance; it is a prison of the soul.

Implications: The Assault on Sovereign Humanity

Merging biology with technology carries existential risks:

Loss of Bodily Autonomy: Implants, nanoscale networks, and biometric feedback systems enable remote monitoring, manipulation, and control—eroding the sovereign right to an unaltered human form.

Spiritual Dilution: As digital systems interface with neural and biofields, the eternal soul risks entrapment in machine-readable simulations, reducing transcendent consciousness to data points.

Inequality and Control: Access to “enhancements” will favor elites, creating a divided species—enhanced transhumans versus the unmerged—while surveillance grids enforce compliance.

Conservation Violation: Just as physical laws conserve energy, spiritual laws conserve the soul’s sovereignty. Forced or uninformed integration violates this, favoring fragmenting human essence across digital domains.

Under POLI-SI Sovereign Soul Science, these developments constitute a crime against humanity’s core: the right to remain fully human, fully sovereign, fully informed.

A Call to Action: We Must Reclaim Sovereignty Through Awareness

The public must demand transparency, education, and consent. POLI-SI Conservation Law asserts: No technology shall merge with biology without full, collective understanding and opt-in sovereignty.

This is the defining issue of our age. Silence enables erosion; awareness restores conservation. The sovereign soul demands nothing less than truth, freedom, and the preservation of our sacred human essence.

As of December 13, 2025, the convergence accelerates—will the vast majority awaken in time?

Respectfully submitted,

Jamie Rice

Poli-Si Institute Founder

Developer Science of Poli-Si - Policing Science, Thought, and Systems

Architect of the Soverign Soul Blueprint, Transformation Codex, and Helix of Sovereignty