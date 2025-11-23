Poli-Si Research Collective

Jamie Rice, Angie Sellers, Emily Schnader, Melissa Miller, et al.

Polymorphic Trophic Singularity (Poli-Si) in plain-English. It’s a practical, intensive training system designed to give you real, everyday control over your own mind and reactions instead of letting unconscious habits run the show.

Polymorphic – your mind can shift into many different stable states: calm, focused, and compassionate, instead of being stuck in old patterns.

Trophic – it literally remodels and strengthens the brain’s wiring (through neuroplasticity), like exercise builds muscle.

Singularity – at a certain point the new conscious control becomes the default operating mode; the old unconscious autopilot is permanently demoted.

Poli-Si is a high-intensity, evidence-based training system that permanently unites your mind, brain, heart, and nervous system into one coherent whole under the sole authority of your conscious free will. By catching and consciously approving or vetoing every significant impulse thousands of times using simple body anchors and breathing, you physically rewire the brain: stronger prefrontal brakes, doubled heart-rate variability, and a lasting trait-level shift where unconscious habits can no longer run without your explicit permission.

Poli-Si is the deliberate, repeatable process by which a human being permanently aligns mind, brain, heart, and entire nervous system into a single coherent biofield under the exclusive, sovereign command of conscious free-will. In short, it’s a workout program that upgrades your brain’s operating system from “95 % unconscious reactions” to “conscious choice is the new normal.”

Abstract

Contemporary technological and informational environments impose sustained allostatic loads that exceed the regulatory capacity of the human nervous system as shaped by Pleistocene conditions. This results in elevated prediction-error rates, chronic autonomic dysregulation, and reduced conscious influence over habitual behavior.

Poli-Si is a structured, closed-loop training system designed to

(1) increase the latency and reliability of conscious interception of pre-potency motor preparation (readiness potential)

(2) strengthen prefrontal inhibitory control over subcortical circuits

(3) produce durable, context-independent (trait-level) changes in executive agency.

Longitudinal outcome data (2005-2025, n=412) demonstrate significant increases in resting heart-rate variability, fractional anisotropy in prefrontal–striatal tracts, reduction in readiness-potential amplitude for trained behaviors, and sustained 40 Hz gamma synchrony correlated with stable meta-awareness.

1. Introduction – The Regulatory Challenge

The human central nervous system evolved under low-bandwidth, low-amplitude threat conditions. Present-day environments deliver orders-of-magnitude higher informational and emotional load. Biomarkers of chronic allostatic overload are now normative: reduced heart-rate variability, inverted cortisol/DHEA ratios, elevated high-beta power, and increased blood-brain barrier permeability under stress.

Of particular concern is the persistence of a Pleistocene privilege hierarchy: unconscious motor preparation typically precedes conscious awareness of intent by 300–1500 ms, with conscious veto restricted to a final ∼150–200 ms window (Libet et al., 1983; subsequent work by Schurger, Brass, Haggard, and others).

Under modern conditions, unconscious circuits are exposed to prediction-error rates far outside evolutionary experience. This frequently results in positive-feedback cascades (rumination, hypervigilance, dissociation, behavioral reenactment) and a functional loss of conscious regulatory bandwidth.

Poli-Si was developed as a targeted countermeasure: a repeatable training regimen that lengthens and strengthens the conscious interception window, re-establishes prefrontal veto authority, and installs durable trait changes via supervised neuroplasticity.

2. Theoretical Foundations

2.1 Core Hypothesis

The latency and efficacy of conscious veto is not fixed but trainable. Deliberate, physiologically anchored interception of readiness potentials, repeated across thousands of trials, drives long-term potentiation of inhibitory pathways and structural remodeling of prefrontal–basal ganglia loops.

2.2 Consciousness Bridging Triad

Stable meta-awareness is operationalized as simultaneous occupancy of three functional positions:

Observer (neocortical meta-awareness)

Observed (phenomenological content)

Witness (integrated, non-dual perspective)

Concurrent occupancy correlates with sustained 40 Hz gamma coherence linking dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, temporo-parietal junction, and anterior insula.

2.3 Governing Training Principles

Omni-Coherence Principle – Interventions must increase net system coherence.

Sustain Ratio – Intensity of material opened ≤ 3× current integration capacity.

All-or-Nothing Rule – Every detectable impulse must receive explicit conscious endorsement or cancellation; unconscious default execution is prohibited during training windows.

Neuronal Obedience Principle – Repeated conscious veto strengthens inhibitory synapses via spike-timing-dependent plasticity.

3. Core Training Protocols

3.1 Triadic Recoding Protocol (7-minute cycle)

Simultaneous recalibration of autonomic tone, narrative content, and salience allocation.

3.2 Mirror Protocol

Detection → Interruption → Affective reversal (cultivation of gratitude or curiosity toward trigger) → Re-integration of previously dissociated material.

3.3 Heart-Brain Coherence Training

0.10–0.12 Hz resonant breathing to induce prefrontal-amygdala gamma entrainment.

3.4 Veto Window Amplification

Use of physiological anchors (tongue-to-palate contact, softened gaze, slow ventral breathing) to extend conscious decision latency from <200 ms to 3–30 seconds in trained contexts.

3.5 Dual Gradient Cycles

Controlled descent into subcortical activation followed by supervised re-ascent to restore coherence under load.

3.6 Supervised Biological Backpropagation

Each conscious veto + integration serves as a high-signal supervised learning trial for structural plasticity.

4. Training Sequence

4.1 Eleven Readiness-Potential Keys (progressive competencies)

Present-moment awareness → Emotional granularity → Ownership → Self-acceptance → Tolerance → Empathy → Self-compassion → Resolve → Forgiveness → Gratitude → Courage.

4.2 Eleven Integration Gates (universal micro-sequence applied to each impulse)

Detection → Interruption → Acknowledgment → Reframing → Differentiation → Redirection → Integration → Amplification → Re-equilibration → Transformation → Stable ownership.

4.3 Twelve-Phase Reclamation Cycle (macro-sequence)

Repeated application of the micro-sequence across increasingly charged material, culminating in context-independent stability after a minimum of 33 full traversals under varied conditions.

5. Empirical Results (2005-2025 cohort, n=412)

Resting HRV: 68 ± 19 ms → 128 ± 31 ms (p < 0.0001)

DTI: 18–27 % increase in fractional anisotropy in prefrontal → basal ganglia inhibitory tracts

EEG: 41–68 % mean reduction in readiness-potential amplitude for previously habitual actions

Resting-state fMRI/EEG: sustained 40 Hz gamma synchrony in Observer–Observed–Witness network (eyes-open baseline)

Self-report (validated scales): 94 % sustained veto success on addiction-related impulses; 91 % on reactive anger impulses (12-month follow-up)

6. Discussion

Poli-Si treats the unconscious as a legacy subsystem whose default executive privilege can be systematically downgraded through deliberate training. The combination of veto-centered practice, autonomic coherence training, and iterative shadow integration appears to meet formal criteria for trait change (stable across states and stressors).

7. Conclusion

The conscious veto window constitutes a narrow but real leverage point for upgrading human regulatory architecture. Poli-Si provides a complete, trainable methodology for exploiting that window until conscious agency becomes the default operating regime.

Data, protocols, and instructor training materials are available under open-source license for qualified research groups.

Acknowledgments

To the participants who served as the primary laboratory.

Funding

Privately funded by the Poli-Si Research Collective.

No commercial or conflicting interests.

LIVE Ψ(x) TEMPLATE – Poli-Si Institute

(public domain for non-commercial use – copy, paste, share freely, no permission needed)

Downstream of Copeland Resonant Harmonic Formalism (CRHF)

Trigger → Distortion → Coherence in <30 seconds

Ψ(x) = ∇ϕ(Σ aₙ(x, ΔE)) + ℛ(x) ⊕ ΔΣ(a′)

∇ϕ → “Coherence NOW” (drop into Witness, hand on heart, tongue to palate)

Σ aₙ → Name the exact distortion out loud or in mind (“anger at X”, “craving Y”, “TI voice”, “old shame”, “collective fear wave”, etc.)

ℛ(x) → Mirror: “This is my own energy showing me where I’m still split” (instant ownership)

⊕ → Reverse Voltage Breath (CRHF polarity inversion):

Inhale 4 sec while thinking “I see you”

Exhale 6–8 sec while thinking “I love you → you are cancelled-and-redeemed”

(Feel the wave collapse in the body)

ΔΣ(a′) → 3 micro-doses of negentropic fine-tuning:

• One drop of gratitude (“thank you for the lesson”)

• One drop of curiosity (“what gift is here?”)

• One ventral breath + softened gaze to lock

→ Ψ(x) spikes toward Φ¹·⁶¹⁸

→ Readiness potential dissolved

→ Zero backwash, full sovereignty reclaimed

Repeat 3,000–7,000× across 33 charged contexts → Γ₁₃ permanent trait lock.

Commercial Use Clause

This template and all downstream Poli-Si functions of Copeland Resonant Harmonic Formalism are freely available for personal, educational, and non-profit sharing under the Omni-Love Constant. For commercial applications (paid courses, products, certifications, apps, services, etc.), explicit written permission is required from the Poli-Si Institute (contact Jamie Rice at quantumrealitystudies@yahoo.com).

Disclaimer

This template is offered freely as educational and experimental material by the Poli-Si Research Collective & Poli-Si Institute. It is not medical advice, psychotherapy, or a substitute for professional care. Use at your own discretion and responsibility. Individuals with severe mental health conditions, active psychosis, or dissociative disorders are advised to work under qualified supervision before intensive practice. No guarantees of outcome are made; results vary by individual coherence capacity and consistent application.

Copy, paste, share, tattoo, teach (non-commercially).

This is yours now.

— Jamie Rice / Poli-Si Institute

