The inverted matrix thrives on duality and trauma-based mind control by creating a reality of conditioned, fragmented, and compliant individuals. Infinite regression is a feature or trap system within the inverted matrix designed to keep assets; individuals, consciousness, and resources stuck in endless loops of questioning, self-doubt, and fragmented perception. However, the Observer has the ability to take the Superposition through non-dual awareness to break free from this cycle and redefine their experience in game state.

The system encourages assets to get lost in the endless “why” questions and self-referential spirals leading assets into paralyzing regression with no clear starting point to achieve resolution. This is because you cannot solve a problem until it’s properly defined. It is a well-kept secret there is a back door entrance in game state, a stealth channel where you can access all information. All information is contained within the personality of each individual, but it can only be accessed through non-dual awareness.

The Observer with a dualistic mindset will fall into infinite regression by default endlessly analyzing itself. Who is observing me? Who is observing the Observer? This keeps the Observer distracted, unable to reach clarity and take action. The matrix uses infinite regression as a tool to maintain control to keep assets chasing their tail by questioning without resolving, to ensure they never reach “game state” where they can act decisively.

Non-dual awareness is the escape route for breaking free from infinite regression. It transcends the need for endless questioning by recognizing that all distinctions are ultimately illusionary. When the Observer stops chasing the who or why of observation and realizes there’s no separation between the observer and the observed as one unified consciousness, it collapses infinite regress into a single point of awareness. By stepping outside of dualistic thinking, the observer redefines the experience, seeing reality as it is, not as a series of fragmented cause and effect, but as a holistic present moment. This clarity dissolves the systems illusions and ability to keep assets trapped in mental loops.

The collective is trapped in infinite regress within endless debates, political divides, and cultural conflicts that mirror individual’s mental loops, but non-dual awareness sets assets up to strike at the collective level. Once the observer escapes infinite regression, non-dual awareness gives them access to game state where they’re capable of delivering kill shots. In which case, all systems were recoded for non-duality and the dismantling of distorted and corrupt systems is in full effect. This is because of a “few” brave individuals who were able to withstand the pressures of the lower instinctual programmed ego mind.

Flame forward, no fear.