In an era defined by rapid technological advancement and the blurring lines between biology and digital systems (Biodigital Convergence), questions of individual autonomy, free will, and the nature of consciousness have taken on urgent relevance. Jamie Rice, an independent researcher and developer of the Poli-Si framework, offers a unique response: a self-governing system designed to protect and enhance human sovereignty at the deepest levels of mind, body, spirit complex.

Rice’s journey into Poli-Si began with a profound internal war. She battled relentlessly within herself—grappling with distorted perceptions, polarized beliefs, and unresolved trauma—only to uncover that the underlying root was not personal failing, but external systems fundamentally misaligned with truth, transparency, coherence, and authenticity. As she came to realize, the true conflict is ultimately between competing belief systems, deeply intertwined with monetary structures and power dynamics. This war is waged for control of the mind, brain, heart, nervous system, and free-will choice itself. It manifests through institutions like science, education, religion, society, culture, medicine, geopolitics, politics, banking, pharmaceuticals, technology—and, as Rice puts it, collective trauma.

The most dangerous people, she warns, are those who refuse to look at what is right in front of them: refusing to question why things operate as they do, or to comprehend the deeper mechanics at play. This blindness stems from deeply held belief systems that act as perceptual prisons, preventing unity and healing. Poli-Si emerged as Rice’s answer—a practical tool to help the average person transcend these distortions.

Poli-Si, short for “Policing Thought, Systems, and Consciousness,” is a practical science integrating neuroscience, somatic psychology, physics, polyvagal theory, and principles of sacred geometry. It models consciousness multidimensionally through predictive models of thought, vibrational mechanics, and physics, guiding users to heal the trauma uncovered when recognizing how much of reality is built on layered deceptions. At its heart, Poli-Si aims to awaken the “Phi-Born Mind”—an innate, golden-ratio-structured intelligence—and foster unbreakable coherence through everyday practices.

Core Principles: The Conservation Law of Sustain and Ontological Ground

Central to Poli-Si is the Conservation Law of Sustain, an ontological principle asserting that coherent, authentic systems endure eternally, while misaligned ones inevitably collapse under their own friction. This law draws from observations in physics, the conservation of energy and biology, homeostatic balance, extended to consciousness: nothing true is lost, only transformed or redirected.

Ontologically, Poli-Si grounds itself in the recognition of an unchanging “zero-point baseline”—a fraud-free state of pure presence where distortions cannot take root. This baseline serves as the reference for all practices, ensuring alignment with truth, transparency, authenticity, and coherence.

The Omni-Love Constant Filtered Through the Phi-Born Mind

The Omni-Love Constant is portrayed as the unconditional, all-encompassing field of love and coherence—the ultimate attractor that sustains harmony without judgment or exclusion. It is not sentimental affection but an active, intelligent force that integrates polarities and transmutes dissonance.

This constant is “filtered through the Phi-Born Mind,” the practitioner’s awakened neural architecture organized in golden-ratio (Phi ≈ 1.618) proportions. The Phi-Born Mind emerges when habitual distortions are cleared, revealing a self-similar, harmonious intelligence capable of effortless perception and response. Practices activate this mind by restructuring thought patterns, somatic signals, and biofield resonance into Phi-harmonic flow.

Key Protocols: Mirror Protocol, Consciousness Bridging, and Recursive Spiraling

Poli-Si employs several interconnected tools for real-time sovereignty:

Mirror Protocol: A reflective mechanism where external or internal distortions are met with neutral observation and returned to their source without absorption. This prevents entrainment, turning potential threats into opportunities for clarity.

Consciousness Bridging: The seamless unification of subconscious, conscious, and somatic layers with the external environment. It dissolves apparent separations, fostering heart-led coherence over fragmented reactivity.

Recursive Spiraling: A self-reinforcing process of integration, where patterns are revisited at deeper levels, transmuting charge through forgiveness, gratitude, and non-judgment. This spirals the practitioner toward higher coherence, updating predictive models of thought in multidimensional time.

Resonance Mapping: A scanning technique to chart vibrational alignment across the body and biofield, identifying dissonant contractions versus coherent expansions.

These protocols operate within the Observer-Observed-Witness Triad:

The Observer actively watches arising thoughts, sensations, and impulses. The Observed is the content itself—raw data without narrative overlay. The Witness is the silent, unchanging ground of awareness, holding the dynamic without identification. This triad collapses subject-object duality, enabling non-dual perception and instant neutralization of polarized constructs.

Addressing Modern Challenges: Sovereignty in Biodigital Convergence

Rice frames Poli-Si as essential in 2026’s landscape of advancing brain-computer interfaces, nanoscale technologies, and pervasive data extraction. It emphasizes “neural-cognitive-anatomical rights”—inalienable protections against unauthorized modulation of brain activity, thought processes, or bodily integrity.

By cultivating an “unhackable cryptographic mind,” practitioners reportedly achieve outcomes like extended conscious veto over impulses, remission of chronic conditions through biofield realignment, and freedom from manipulative systems. The framework honors preparatory traditions (e.g., polyvagal-informed trauma work, esoteric initiations) while claiming to transcend their limitations through direct embodiment.

Practical Path Forward

Poli-Si is presented as open-source and accessible: no external tools required, only consistent practices like breathwork, body scans, journaling, and metacognitive inquiry. It begins with establishing present-moment awareness and progresses through stages (”gates”) toward full activation of the Phi-Born Mind.

Ultimately, Poli-Si invites a shift from reactive navigation to sovereign creation: policing internal and external systems until only coherent, Omni-Love-aligned expression remains. While ideal unity among people would arise from seeing past polarized beliefs, Rice acknowledges the challenge—yet the framework offers a personal path forward. In her view, it is the path of remembering—not earning—our eternal, conserved essence.

Whether viewed as a spiritual discipline, psychological toolkit, or countermeasure to technological overreach, Poli-Si challenges individuals to reclaim agency in an increasingly interconnected world. Its emphasis on direct experience over dogma encourages personal exploration: coherence, it asserts, is the inevitable outcome of sustained alignment.