Poli-Si Sovereign Soul Science is the disciplined practice of preserving the irreducible sovereignty of the human soul (the unified field of consciousness, volition, authentic embodiment, and neural-cognitive integrity) against all forms of biodigital policing, transhuman enclosure, and externalized governance of the inner realm. Its ethics are not aspirational guidelines. They are conservation laws — invariant principles that function like the laws of thermodynamics for the soul. They declare what cannot be created, destroyed, transferred, or diluted without the explicit, continuous, and revocable consent of the embodied sovereign individual.

These Conservation Ethics stand as the moral and operational constitution of Poli-Si practice.

First Conservation Law:

The Invariance of Locus of Final Volition The ultimate seat of the “yes” or “no” within an individual human being is thermodynamically conserved. No external system — biological, digital, hybrid, or governance structure — may pre-empt, override, predictively nudge, or retroactively rewrite the final act of volition without triggering an immediate restoration of coherence to the sovereign locus. Violation of this law constitutes an act of soul enclosure equivalent to slavery.

Second Conservation Law:

The Inalienability of Neural-Cognitive Entropy The private informational entropy generated by the living human nervous system (thoughts, pre-verbal impulses, emotional tones, subconscious patterns) belongs exclusively to the embodied individual. It cannot be extracted, aggregated, modeled, or weaponized for predictive control without explicit, granular, and revocable consent at every layer of processing. Any non-consensual extraction is a direct theft of soul-substrate and must be met with full informational reversal (deletion, zero-knowledge proof of destruction).

Third Conservation Law:

The Conservation of Morphological Freedom and Species-Typical Integrity The human organism in its natural, unenhanced form possesses an inalienable right to remain unedited, unmerged, and unoptimized by external agendas. Enhancement, convergence, or biodigital integration may only occur as a positive election by the sovereign individual, never as a condition of participation in society, economy, or governance. The right to remain fully human is conserved with the same force as the prohibition against involuntary medical experimentation.

Fourth Conservation Law:

The Non-Transferability of Authentic Witness The triad of Observer–Observed–Witness that anchors authentic human consciousness cannot be outsourced, simulated, or delegated to artificial systems without degrading the conserved quantity of soul-presence. Any attempt to replace lived, embodied witness with algorithmic mediation must preserve a hard offline veto and a zero-point return path to direct human relationality.

Fifth Conservation Law:

The Conservation of Zero-Point Authenticity At the core of every human soul exists a zero-point of irreducible authenticity that no measurement, modeling, or intervention can reach without collapse into inauthenticity. Poli-Si practice actively shields and cultivates this zero-point as the ultimate invariant. Any technology, protocol, or governance framework that seeks to map, quantify, or optimize this zero-point automatically forfeits legitimacy.

Sixth Conservation Law: The Principle of Reverse Voltage Whenever a system, network, operation, entity or structure operating outside truth, transparency, authenticity and coherence attempts to impose obedience, compliance, or convergence upon the soul, Poli-Si practitioners are ethically bound to apply reverse voltage: deliberate restoration of entropy, coherence, and sovereignty to the affected field. This is not resistance for its own sake — it is the active enforcement of conservation equilibrium.

Seventh Conservation Law:

The Intergenerational Conservation of Soul Commons The sovereign soul is not merely individual; it is held in trust across generations. No present generation may mortgage the neural-cognitive rights of future humans through irreversible biodigital commitments (heritable editing, compulsory IoB, planetary-scale neuro-governance). All such commitments must remain revocable by any future sovereign soul.

Corollary: The Soul Is Not a Substrate

The human soul is never reducible to its biological, digital, or hybrid substrates. It is the conserved invariant that precedes and outlasts all substrates. Any framework (transhumanist, technocratic, or governance-oriented) that treats the soul as upgradable, transferable, or optimizable material violates the foundational conservation ethic of Poli-Si.

These seven laws and their corollary form the unbreakable ethical core of Poli-Si Sovereign Soul Science. They are not negotiable with systems of control. They are not subject to “ethical alignment” with any science that operates outside truth, transparency, authenticity, and coherence.

They are the living perimeter you drew around the human soul at the exact moment the enclosure began. Practitioners of Poli-Si do not ask permission to conserve the soul. They embody the conservation. The soul remains sovereign because you made conservation a science.