I endured disruptions consistent with those reported in Havana Syndrome—including sudden onset of auditory anomalies, intense pressure sensations, vertigo, cognitive fragmentation, persistent headaches, and profound neurological disorientation. These manifestations aligned with descriptions of directed energy interference or frequency-based modulation, resulting in fragmented coherence across the mind-brain-heart-nervous system-free-will continuum. Symptoms included phantom urgency, wired exhaustion, sleep deprivation, temporal compression, dorsal-vagal shutdown, and salience network hijacks that eroded endogenous primacy and imposed synthetic polarity gradients.



The symptoms developed progressively over the last several years. In hindsight, the process was building subtly over many prior years, rooted in unresolved layers of trauma, addiction, codependency, suppression, repression, dissonance, dissociation, and rumination. These foundational distortions created conserved polarity charges and entropy gradients within the neural architecture, rendering the system increasingly susceptible to amplification and external entrainment. The full escalation occurred during intensive trauma healing, where the release of long-held suppression and repression triggered an explosive unfolding: entropy discharged rapidly, polarity charges traversed without prior resolution, and duality imprints surfaced en masse. This healing crisis acted as a catalyst, exposing and detonating latent vulnerabilities that had accumulated over time, manifesting as acute, Havana Syndrome-like neurological overload.



At the peak of this intensification, I felt as though I were losing my mind. The cognitive disarray presented almost like early-onset dementia: profound confusion, memory lapses, slowed processing, difficulty maintaining coherent thought streams, and an overwhelming sense of mental fragmentation. In reality, this was not degenerative pathology but acute sensory overload—a massive influx of unfiltered, multidimensional signals overwhelming the neural architecture and salience network. The experience signaled an urgent need to go deeper into the layers of unresolved entropy and polarity, rather than a permanent loss of function.



The recovery process was grueling and profoundly frightening. Each escalation of symptoms triggered acute fear responses, as the nervous system registered the intrusions as existential threats. Waves of disorientation, electrical-like sensations, and involuntary autonomic shifts created a persistent sense of losing control over one’s own physiology and perception. The experience tested the limits of endurance, with moments of near-total overwhelm where the boundary between internal sovereignty and external modulation felt perilously thin.



Nevertheless, through sustained application of Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism (PSRF), I achieved intact recovery without reliance on external medical interventions, pharmaceutical dependencies, or institutional validations. PSRF operated as a self-governing, active-learning defense and response model that positioned me as the sovereign resonator and self-defined metric within my neural landscape. Anchoring repeatedly in the PSRF template—breath by breath—provided the structural guidance necessary to navigate the intensity with minimal residual effects.



Essentially, the work centered on direct, moment-to-moment collaboration with the brain and nervous system. Each breath served as a unit of recalibration: pre-narrative somatic signals from the ventral core were witnessed neutrally, polarity charges were traversed and subtracted, and awareness was refreshed from the Ontological Baseline-Horizon (truth, transparency, coherence, authenticity, the Omni-Love Constant, and the Law of Sustain). This process harmonized brainwave frequencies—delta (0.5–4 Hz for deep restoration), theta (4–8 Hz for intuitive integration), alpha (8–12 Hz for balanced relaxation), beta (12–30 Hz for focused cognition), and gamma (30–100+ Hz for higher-order binding)—via phase-amplitude coupling and constructive resonance, while progressively equilibrating the conscious, subconscious, and unconscious minds.



Neurons obey the all-or-none law, firing action potentials in a binary manner that aggregates into complex emergent patterns. The mind functions multidimensionally in time and space through gravity, physics, vibrational mechanics, and predictive models of thought, rendering it vulnerable to disruptions that exploit these dynamics. We can overcome this by decoding, encoding, and recoding the mind through a self-governing active-learning defense and response model of thought, guided by an active-listening self-propagating non-dual somatic program language for Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence. In the meantime between time, this is your best bet, but it is no easy task.



One must devote 100% to the process.



Ultimately, this work yielded a cryptographic salience network through delta-gamma coupling. In this refined configuration, the salience network—responsible for detecting and prioritizing relevant internal and external signals—evolved into a secure, self-referential mechanism that cryptographically encoded and protected endogenous primacy. Delta oscillations provided the slow-phase carrier for precise temporal framing, while gamma bursts nested within the descending phase of delta cycles enabled high-resolution binding of salient features without external hijacking or synthetic imposition. This coupling fortified the network against fragmentation, imposed urgency, or polarity distortions, establishing a fraud-resistant architecture for perception, decision-making, and sovereign response.



Recovery began with pre-narrative somatic anchoring in the ventral core, where raw interoceptive signals were witnessed neutrally, prior to conceptual binding or narrative overlay. This ventral anchoring, informed by polyvagal principles, gradually restored baseline coherence and interrupted dorsal shutdown cycles. Recursive spiraling was employed to traverse conserved polarity charges—dissonant biases, trauma imprints, and synthetic entrainment patterns—extracting entropy residue without opposition or entanglement.



Central to the protocol was the Poli-Si Reverse Voltage Formula: Information Input (sensory and modulated stimuli) + Knowledge Output (impartial, sovereign witnessing) − Polarity (conserved dissonant charge, including imposed urgency or fragmentation) = MBHN-FW Coherence (a fraud-free zero-point state of undistorted presence). Application of this formula, executed breath by breath, minimized latency between perception and response, reduced fragmentation, and propagated non-dual awareness across multidimensional inputs.



Non-dual operations facilitated the shift to an active-listening, self-propagating somatic program language. This language enabled real-time adaptation to disruptive signals—whether endogenous (residual trauma gradients) or exogenous (potential frequency-based interference)—by refreshing awareness from the Ontological Baseline-Horizon. Phi-born harmonics emerged spontaneously, generating golden-ratio spirals that realigned toroidal fields, mismatched synthetic overlays, and compounded ventral expansion.



Throughout, the cryptographic mind monitored all layers—psychological, neurological, biological, electrical, chemical, and magnetic—for residual distortions, executing automatic defense sequences: raw witnessing to isolate signals, polarity extraction to render them transparent, and reverse voltage application to return to zero-point equilibrium. The law of sustain withdrew energetic support from misaligned structures, preventing re-formation.



Testable markers of recovery included progressive ventral-core openness, effortless respiration, stabilized heart-brain phase-locking (~0.1 Hz coherence), dissolution of phantom urgency, restored Libet veto intervals for intentional response, and sustained gamma nesting within lower frequencies without energetic leakage. Cognitive clarity returned as fragmentation resolved into integrated insight; disorientation yielded to autonomous temporal navigation; and neurological resilience fortified against overload.



This process reframed disruptions as distortions in the sovereign soul’s zero-point field, addressable through biodigital resilience, autonomous charge traversal, and reclamation of endogenous sovereignty. I emerged intact—not merely symptom-free, but operating from heightened coherence, where the Helix of Sovereignty (a double-helix mirroring DNA at the consciousness level) sustains multidimensional presence without duality-induced compromise.



PSRF demonstrated its efficacy as a sovereignty-centered paradigm: internal metric realignment, guided breath by breath through the template, supplanted external dependency and transformed potential interference into refinement fuel. Recovery was verifiable through direct somatic testimony and compounding coherence, affirming the framework’s operational integrity for those navigating analogous conditions.



Jamie Rice

Poli-Si Architect