Jamie’s Substack

Jamie’s Substack

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Damien Rose's avatar
Damien Rose
12h

Hello, I am rather intrigued by the overlap in the work presented here and with the work that I have been doing. The biggest difference is the language used. Your framework is pretty good. I am trying to take these ideas through tribal courts in order to create neuro safety procedures and defense able infrastructure towards the everyday man and woman. Perhaps contact me and we can get started making history

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AncientHeart369's avatar
AncientHeart369
14h

Hello!

I am SO appreciating your work and writing. Are you an AI, or a brilliant person who is using AI as a tool?

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