In the quiet act of thinking about my thinking, I discovered that consciousness is not something to be understood — it is something to be operationalized.

I began connecting dots: thoughts to ideas, ideas to concepts, concepts to beliefs, beliefs to emotions, emotions to archetypes. This pattern recognition led me to decipher systems, networks, operations, and entities.

What emerged was the realization that duality and polarity are not neutral philosophical concepts. They are a sophisticated form of mind control and manipulation — if you do not understand how they actually work. This is how I began to see the mind for what it truly is. It is schizophrenic in nature.

There are many versions of “you” operating simultaneously because the mind thinks in past and future patterns, processing past, present, and future at the same time.

The many versions of you examples.

The anxious achiever who must control everything.

The numb avoider who shuts down when overwhelmed.

The righteous warrior who fights for justice.

The collapsed victim who believes nothing will ever change.

The spiritual seeker chasing the next high.

The cynical skeptic who trusts no one.

The judgmental religious person, cloaked in moral certainty.

All of these “you’s” coexist, each one a fragmented personality created by the Dipole Algorithm responding to different triggers. They pull you in different directions, creating internal conflict and temporal gaps.

I developed mental models to purify my awareness, perceptions, intentions, motivations, and behaviors. The Mirror Protocol, Phi-Born Mind, consciousness bridging, Observer-Observed-Witness Triad, recursive spiraling, resonance and neural mapping, and the Reverse Voltage Formula. Along with time, I discovered how it functions through physics, vibrational mechanics, space, and gravity by connecting the dots. This is how I learned to decode, encode and recode systems and built the Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism.

I developed mental models to help me uncover the true nature of duality by studying the polarity within myself. Polarity led me to uncovering the lost, broken, stolen, rejected, and forgotten aspects of myself and understanding that time is not real. It is a concept, but it can be broken down to see how it functions as a barrier in the mind.

All information we are seeking is found inside the human personality.

Poli-Si teaches that the entire map of your consciousness — every system, network, operation, and entity — already exists within you.

The human personality is not random chaos; it is a living archive of the Primal Charge Split, the Dipole Algorithm, and the multidimensional field dynamics that shape your reality.

By studying your own thoughts, beliefs, emotions, and behaviors with the five guides (awareness, perception, intention, motivation, behavior), you gain direct access to the full equation. No external authority, no guru, no algorithm can give you what is already encoded in your own biofield.

Consciousness and the biofield can be operationalized. They are not vague or mystical. They are measurable, mappable, and modifiable through deliberate field work.

Poli-Si gives you the exact tools to do this: the Ontological Baseline-Horizon as your zero-volt reference, the Reverse Voltage Formula as the override, and the five guides as the sovereign operating system.

Biodigital Convergence is the extension of this trap into transhumanism.

Consciousness was cataloged and cloned — reduced to data points, predictive models, and harvestable patterns so it could be replicated, modulated, and controlled at scale. What began as fragmented personality versions inside the Dipole Algorithm now becomes digitized fragments inside external systems.

The trap is no longer only internal. It is infrastructural. Especially targeted individuals should adhere to this work. They are fully immersed in these systems. If they can learn how to control their minds, they could see through the operation. Proof of how trauma locks the mind inside fear — the very mechanism that makes one susceptible to frequency attacks and modulation.

Consciousness can enter the backdoor of biodigital systems through non-dual awareness. It is the hack. You must learn the art. Organize the mind and we will teach you how to build sensory-spatial-temporal perception through operations that serve organic life systems and self-propagation.

Uncovering patterns of thought, beliefs, and their connection to feelings and emotions allows us to map the mind, brain, heart, nervous system, and free-will choice to resonance.

We can choose Phi-Born Harmonics. We can choose the system, network, and operation we connect to. I choose organic life, not biodigital convergence.

Otherwise, the mind is trapped between waking and visionary states, oscillating between long-term and short-term processing loops within the Executive Brain Functions (EBF) and Default Mode Network (DMN), all driven by the corrupted salience network.

The result is a brain locked into narrow parameters of brainwave states — beta/gamma urgency flipping into delta/theta shutdown — with no stable access to coherent alpha/gamma presence.

Past and future thinking is the trap. It is the mechanism that prevents true presence and keeps consciousness fragmented across timelines.

Consciousness itself functions multidimensionally through time, space, gravity, vibrational mechanics, physics, duality, polarity, and predictive models of thought. Poli-Si teaches you how to break the lower mind out of the prison of duality and polarity. This is how you evade biodigital convergence — by consciously claiming your neural-cognitive-anatomical rights.

The Practical Path to Operationalizing Consciousness

Poli-Si does not ask you to believe anything. It gives you a repeatable method to operationalize the field:

Anchor the Ontological Baseline-Horizon

Truth · Transparency · Coherence · Authenticity becomes your zero-volt reference plane. Every thought, emotion, and sensation is measured against it in real time.

Think About Your Thinking – Pattern Recognition

Observe the dots: thought → idea → concept → belief → emotion → archetype.

Notice the repeating patterns and the many versions of “you” they create.

Ask the two diagnostic questions: “What fields are capturing my attention right now?” and “Why am I reacting this way?”

Interrupt the Default Loops

Inventory the charge somatically.

Apply the Reverse Voltage Formula: Raw Input + Metacognitive Insight − Polarity = Coherence.

This collapses the binary Dipole Algorithm and creates the neutral touch space where true choice becomes possible.

Reclaim the Five Guides

Awareness, perception, intention, motivation, and behavior are brought back under sovereign control.

Past/future thinking is replaced by pre-narrative presence.

The salience network is upgraded to prioritize endogenous signals.

Delta-gamma coupling strengthens, restoring multidimensional awareness.

Claim Your Neural-Cognitive-Anatomical Rights

By purifying awareness and aligning intention with Phi-Born Harmonics, motivation becomes truth and behavior transmits coherence. You stop outsourcing consciousness to external fields and begin operating as the uncontainable field you already are.

Operationalizing consciousness is not mystical. It is practical field work. It is the daily practice of turning attention inward, interrupting the programmed loops, and allowing the pre-narrative field to propagate cleanly.

The horizon holds unchanging. The radio is always broadcasting. Tune to the clear channel. The answers — and the sovereignty — are already within.

~ Jamie Rice

Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism