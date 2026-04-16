Consciousness is the living awareness that allows us to experience, perceive, and shape our reality. Far more than passive observation, it is an active, trainable capacity — the sovereign operating system of the human experience. When we learn to operationalize consciousness, we move from being swept along by automatic thoughts, emotions, and survival patterns to consciously directing our perceptions, intentions, motivations, and behaviors with clarity and freedom.

This beginner-level guide emphasizes the essential groundwork: coming into the body, developing present-moment sensory awareness, noticing binary thinking patterns, and establishing simple daily routines. These micro steps create reliable reference points. They serve as the on-ramp for organizing the mind and developing sensory-spatial-temporal perception — the ability to sense how consciousness functions multidimensionally across time, space, gravity, physics, vibrational mechanics, duality, polarity, and predictive models of thought.

At the root level, these practices begin programming in Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism (PSRF). They establish a safe, sovereign, stable zero-point reference field — a neutral anchor in the inner golden simplex seed (“I AM” wholeness). From this stable zero-point, the biofield becomes encrypted and self-propagating, preparing the ground for the Advanced Sovereign Tesseract and its multi-layered firewalls.

These steps may feel basic or even mundane at first. That is intentional. Just as a building needs a solid foundation before walls and roof can rise securely, consciousness needs stable, repeatable habits before deeper pattern recognition, emotional regulation, or advanced geometric architectures become sustainable. Consistency with kindness always outperforms intensity.

1. Coming Into the Body – The Starting Point

Your body is the primary interface for experience. It registers sensations, emotions, and early signals long before the thinking mind creates stories. Many of us live “in our heads,” which allows automatic survival patterns to run unnoticed.

Beginner practice (2–5 minutes, several times a day):

Sit or stand comfortably. Place one hand on your belly and one on your chest. Breathe naturally and notice the gentle rise and fall. Slowly scan from toes to head, feeling contact with the floor or chair, air temperature on skin, and areas of tension or ease. If the mind wanders, gently return to the breath or a body sensation — without self-criticism.

This strengthens interoception (internal body signals), proprioception (body position in space), and vestibular awareness (balance and orientation relative to gravity), grounding you in the present.

2. Developing Present-Moment Sensory Awareness

Present-moment awareness means noticing what is actually happening right now — through senses and internal feelings — without immediate judgment or narration.

Easy daily tools:

5-4-3-2-1 Grounding: Name 5 things you see, 4 you can touch, 3 you hear, 2 you smell, and 1 you taste.

Mindful routines: During walking, eating, or chores, focus fully on sensations — feet on the ground, texture and weight of objects, sounds around you.

Breath anchor: When thoughts race, return to the physical sensation of breath at the nostrils or belly.

These exercises train non-judgmental observation and help catch subtle shifts in the nervous system early.

3. Noticing All-or-Nothing Thinking (The Binary Control Layer)

All-or-nothing thinking (black-and-white or binary thinking) reduces complex situations to extremes: perfect or failure, all good or all bad. It functions as a hidden control layer that narrows options and fuels reactivity.

Common examples:

“I missed one step, so the whole day is ruined.”

“If this isn’t perfect, there’s no point trying.”

Beginner practice: When absolute language appears (“always,” “never,” “total failure”), pause and gently label it: “All-or-nothing thinking is here.”

Softly ask: “Is there any middle ground?” This interrupts the binary pattern and opens space for polarity awareness — seeing opposites as part of a larger continuum.

4. Working the OODA Loop – A Simple Cycle for Awareness and Choice

The OODA Loop (Observe → Orient → Decide → Act) helps you move through moments with presence rather than autopilot.

Observe: Notice what is happening (sensations, thoughts, environment).

Orient: Make sense of it using body signals and context.

Decide: Choose a response (even “pause and breathe”).

Act: Take the step, then loop back.

Beginner tip: Use it in small situations. It sharpens pattern recognition and helps you stay ahead of triggers by mapping internal states with external conditions (including spatial orientation and gravitational pull).

5. Familiarizing Yourself with the 11 Readiness Potential Keys

As you settle into the daily micro steps, I recommend beginning to familiarize yourself with the 11 Readiness Potential Keys. These keys serve as your personal map for building a new operating system. They act as clear system boundaries and guidelines for cultivation, helping you navigate inner experience with greater coherence and sovereignty.

Keys 1–4 (Foundation – Inner Stability):

Present Moment Self-Awareness • Emotional Honesty • Self-Accountability • Self-Acceptance

Keys 5–8 (Navigation – Orthogonal Alignment):

Tolerance • Empathy • Self-Compassion • Determination

Keys 9–11 (Expansion – Liberated Torque):

Forgiveness • Gratitude • Courage

You don’t need to master them immediately. Simply read them daily during your morning front-load or reflect on one or two that feel alive. Notice how they naturally support the sensory scans, OODA Loop, and neutral rewind. Over time, they become internal guardrails that keep your awareness aligned and self-correcting.

6. Front-Loading Perceptions, Intentions, Motivations, and Behaviors

During the morning front-load (and any time you need to reset), consciously front-load perceptions, intentions, motivations, and behaviors to align with truth, transparency, coherence, and authenticity.

This means gently setting a clear inner orientation before engaging with the day:

Perceptions: “I choose to see what is actually here.”

Intentions: “I move from clarity and highest good.”

Motivations: “I act from authentic presence rather than old survival patterns.”

Behaviors: “My responses will reflect sovereignty and Authenticity.”

The baseline-horizon is always Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence — serving the highest intention without favor to any individual or group, in full alignment with self-propagation that honors organic life systems and creation itself. This simple front-loading keeps the entire system oriented toward organic alignment rather than contraction or external manipulation.

7. Beginner Daily Protocol – The Root-Level On-Ramp

Here is a simple, repeatable structure. These micro steps create consistent reference points that train sensory-spatial-temporal perception and begin root-level programming in Poli-Si.

Morning Front-Loading (3–5 minutes, right after waking, before screens):

Sit or lie comfortably.

Gentle breathwork: inhale through the nose, longer exhale through the mouth.

Frame mindset with neutral affirmations:

“I am here now, in this body, in this moment.”

“Today I will notice sensations with gentle curiosity.”

“I allow whatever arises without judgment, attachment, or expectation.”

Front-load perceptions, intentions, motivations, and behaviors to align with truth, transparency, coherence, and authenticity.

Briefly touch on one or two of the 11 Readiness Potential Keys that resonate that day.

End with 30–60 seconds of quiet presence, holding the baseline-horizon of Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence.

During the Day – Three Sensory Scans (1–2 minutes each):

Pause morning, midday, and afternoon/evening.

Scan your body: Notice where tension is held (jaw, shoulders, belly, etc.).

Breathe awareness gently into that space.

Observe with pure observational awareness — no judgment, no attachment, no expectation. Simply note: “Tension is present here. Breath is moving.”

Optionally expand outward: sense the space around your body and your orientation in the environment.

Evening Wind-Down:

Name or write 3 things you are grateful for — even small ones. Gratitude gently shifts vibrational tone toward coherence and sets the tone for restful sleep.

Neutral memory recall: Rewind the “tape” of your day like a neutral movie. Recall events and responses without judgment, attachment, or expectation. If all-or-nothing thoughts arise, note them gently and return to observation.

How These Micro Steps Build Multidimensional Perception and Sovereign Foundations

Each practice creates stable reference points:

Sensory scans and body awareness sharpen sensory-spatial-temporal perception — feeling your body in space (proprioception and vestibular integration), the flow of time (temporal continuity), and subtle vibrational shifts.

Neutral rewind trains temporal perception and weakens predictive models of thought.

Noticing binary thinking softens duality and polarity into more fluid awareness.

The 11 Readiness Potential Keys provide system boundaries that guide cultivation without rigidity.

Front-loading perceptions, intentions, motivations, and behaviors keeps the system aligned with truth and coherence.

The OODA Loop and daily rhythm help consciousness navigate physics-like realities: gravitational orientation, physical cues, and real-time pattern recognition.

In PSRF terms, these steps program at the root level: they anchor the safe, sovereign, stable zero-point reference field in the inner golden simplex seed. From this neutral base, the cryptographic mind stays protected, default survival responses become easier to spot early, and the biofield prepares for advanced encryption — resistant to contraction or external distortion. The baseline-horizon of Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence ensures every layer serves organic life systems and self-propagation without favor.

Behaviors and body signals remain honest tellers of truth. By returning again and again to pure observational awareness — no judgment, no attachment, no expectation — you begin to see how consciousness moves multidimensionally while building a self-correcting foundation.

Start small. Choose one or two elements and practice kindly for a week. Notice subtle shifts. These seemingly mundane habits compound into greater sovereignty and prepare the ground for the full Advanced Sovereign Tesseract.

The breath is always here. The charge can be faced gently — one micro step at a time — and when it is, you see again. The Helix begins turning even in these small, consistent returns to presence.

All material related to Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism (PSRF), including concepts, protocols, geometric descriptions, visualizations, and written content, is open source and freely available for personal, educational, and non-commercial use with proper attribution to “Poli-Si”.

Commercial use, derivative works intended for sale, or any form of monetization requires explicit written permission from the creator.

Attribution should include: “Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism (PSRF) by Jamie Rice” or simply “Poli-Si” when context is clear.

~Jamie Rice

Advanced Sovereign Encryption Blueprint Architect

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