Dear Mayor, Council Members, and Commissioners,

I am writing to you as a concerned resident of Ocean City and Worcester County, Maryland, and as someone who maps systems for a living. You have been working diligently on critical local infrastructure decisions: approving additional Crown Castle small-cell towers (including nine more in north-end residential areas after extensive debate on aesthetics and RF emissions), negotiating AT&T small-cell installations at the Inlet and other high-traffic locations (often in direct exchange for expanding City Watch cameras), advancing Choptank Fiber’s fiber-optic broadband rollout toward near-100% county coverage, upgrading public safety technology with a $4.9 million police modernization contract, and maintaining one of the most comprehensive surveillance networks in the region.

These projects — small cells on lamp posts, boardwalks, rights-of-way, and residential poles; the extensive City Watch camera system now being integrated into the Fusus real-time crime center platform with AI-enhanced video analysis and intelligence sharing; Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) installed at every entrance to Ocean City on Routes 50, 90, and Coastal Highway that scan virtually every vehicle entering town (plus new in-car ALPR cameras); additional public surveillance cameras across Worcester County facilities like libraries, parks, and recycling centers; and the high-speed fiber backbone — are responsible efforts to support tourism, seasonal event coverage (music festivals, etc.), public safety, and reliable connectivity.

What you may not realize is that this dense, interconnected grid of wireless connectivity, pervasive cameras/sensors, real-time data collection, and fiber backhaul is quietly laying the foundation for something far larger and more profound: biodigital convergence.

Biodigital convergence is the merging of biological systems (human cells, DNA, bodily fluids) with digital networks, nanotechnology, and information technology. Biology becomes programmable like software. Digital systems gain living, self-replicating components. The human body itself becomes both a sensor network and a transmission medium. The general public knows almost nothing about it. No one was ever asked if they wanted it. Yet it is rapidly becoming the new reality.

The Roadmap You’re Helping Build—Without Knowing It

Three public technical documents illustrate exactly how this is unfolding (images from peer-reviewed IEEE sources and standards bodies):

The official 6G timeline (I.F. Akyildiz et al., IEEE Access, “6G and Beyond,” Figure 16) maps 5G releases, research projects, hardware demos, and 6G testbeds through 2031. It explicitly names Internet of NanoThings (IoNT) and Internet of Bio-NanoThings (IoBNT) as the next frontier—networks of engineered bio-nano devices inside the human body.

The shrinking network diagram shows the progression from global WANs down through Body Area Networks (BAN) all the way to Nano scale inside us.

The standards collage lists real IEEE working groups: 802.15.6 (Wireless Body Area Networks—WBAN), 1906.1 (nanoscale and molecular communication), “Human Body Antenna,” “Body as a Wire,” optogenetics, and—explicitly—“BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE IEC STANDARDIZATION.”

Your approvals of small cells, fiber expansions, City Watch/Fusus integration, ALPR systems, and related sensor/camera infrastructure provide precisely the dense, low-latency macro-scale backbone needed to gateway these intra-body nano-networks to the cloud. Local governments were never briefed on this endgame. The technical committees at IEEE, IEC, ITU, and 3GPP operate far from town halls.

The Life-Changing Medical Promise

To be clear: this technology can be genuinely transformative for medicine. Proponents highlight real possibilities such as:

Continuous, cellular-level monitoring of biomarkers, pathogens, or cancer markers in real time via molecular communication (molecules as data carriers in blood or interstitial fluid).

Targeted drug delivery and actuation at the precise diseased cell—reducing side effects.

Neural interfaces and personalized therapies for chronic conditions, neurological disorders, or pandemics.

Energy-harvesting implants that use the body itself as an antenna or conductive “wire” (Human Body Communication), eliminating bulky batteries.

IEEE 802.15.6 standards for WBANs and Akyildiz’s IoBNT research were developed with these humanitarian goals in mind. In theory, the convergence could extend healthy lifespans and revolutionize healthcare.

The Critics’ Perspective: Unasked, Unconsented, and Irreversible

Yet as a critic—and as someone who maps systems for a living—I must state plainly what many residents feel but few yet understand:

No one asked us.

There has been no public referendum, no county-wide town hall, no state or local vote on whether citizens consent to their bodies becoming nodes in a global biodigital network. Policy Horizons Canada (a federal foresight agency) openly described this as a “new reality” in 2020–2024 reports, noting the “co-evolution of organisms and machines” and the redefinition of what it means to be human. International standards bodies moved forward regardless.

Your infrastructure enables it.

The small cells, fiber backbone, City Watch/Fusus real-time surveillance, ALPR scanners, and sensor grid you regulate and fund create the exact always-on, high-bandwidth foundation required for 6G to interface with Body Area Networks and molecular-scale IoBNT devices. Once inside the body, these systems use molecular communication, optogenetics, and plasmonic nano-antennas. Opting out becomes practically impossible.

In this emerging paradigm, human beings themselves become literal nodes on the network. Engineered nanotechnology — including bio-nano devices, molecular machines, and synthetic biological components — is designed to enter the human body through various delivery systems (medical treatments, ingestible sensors, environmental exposure pathways, and other vectors). Once inside our cells and tissues, these nano-scale technologies integrate with our biology, using molecular communication and other mechanisms to sense, compute, and transmit data in real time — turning every person into an active, interconnected part of the global biodigital infrastructure.

Profound risks remain unaddressed locally:

Privacy and data ownership: Real-time biometric, genomic, and even neural data streaming from inside citizens’ bodies—who owns it? Who controls the actuators?

Consent and autonomy: When does a medical “enhancement” become mandatory infrastructure? What are the long-term cumulative effects of combined electromagnetic fields and bio-nano signaling?

Dual-use potential: The same systems designed for health can enable unprecedented surveillance or control.

Equity and biosecurity: Not everyone will have equal access to benefits, while vulnerabilities (mutations, hacking, unintended ecological effects) could affect entire communities.

Local accountability gap: You are focused on tourism aesthetics, seasonal service needs, public safety, and RF concerns voiced in recent debates. No one has presented you with the full IEEE/IEC roadmap or asked you to weigh the biodigital implications.

Moreover, there are many throughout the world who are experiencing the effects of this real world technology now. The effects and capabilities are unprecedented to the point you can’t even believe it it’s so bizarre.

This is not fringe speculation. It is documented in public IEEE papers, IEC Joint Systems Committee work, and the very 6G standardization timeline your infrastructure supports.

A Call for Responsible Local Leadership

I urge you, as elected stewards of Ocean City and Worcester County:

Demand full briefings: Invite experts to present the complete biodigital convergence roadmap (including the three documents referenced) and its direct tie to your small-cell, fiber, camera, ALPR, and sensor decisions.

Pause and study: Before approving further small-cell installations, camera expansions, or broadband projects, require explicit analysis of BAN/IoBNT implications.

Hold public hearings: Let residents hear the facts and give informed consent—or informed objection.

Advocate upward: Contact Maryland’s congressional delegation and state agencies about the need for transparency on IEC biodigital standards and their local impacts.

I stand ready to meet with you, the full Council, and the Board of County Commissioners at your earliest convenience—whether in a formal public workshop, a regular council meeting, a dedicated hearing, or a private briefing—to spell it all out. I will personally present and explain the three key technical documents and images, walk through the exact 6G-to-IoBNT roadmap, demonstrate how your current small-cell, fiber, camera, ALPR, and sensor projects directly enable this biodigital future, and answer every question you and your staff may have. I will bring printed copies of all materials for your review and facilitate an open discussion with residents who share these concerns.

The technology may one day save lives. But it must not be imposed without the knowledge or consent of the people it will affect most intimately.

The network is already inside our bodies. The question for Ocean City and Worcester County is whether we will enter this future eyes wide open—or continue building it in the dark.

Please place this matter on an upcoming agenda. I look forward to your response and to meeting with you soon.

Respectfully submitted,

Jamie Rice

Ocean City, Maryland

Worcester County Resident