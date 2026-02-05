Jamie’s Substack

Jacqueline Aguilar
7h

For anyone wondering if this works I can attest to you that it does. A breath can calm you in seconds. After years of feeling overwhelmed with life I began breathing through moments that felt calm, that felt scary and what remains is awareness. Being able to read things in logic and reasoning without falling into that emotion. Example reading something dark and horrific, as I read I take long deep breaths and become the observer to not be absorbed by the information. I can claim this makes me angry without feeling the anger. Jaime explains it in such a poetic beautiful way, I can merely simplify and say yes! What she says is truth. Life is a journey of moments. Take them step by step. Here your divine nature returns and your innate spark begins to be the way-shower. Love you Jaime, thank you for all you do ❤️‍🔥

