Jamie’s Substack

Jamie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jamie Rice's avatar
Jamie Rice
13m

Coherence holds space for contradiction. I can be against OSW harm and acknowledge climate pressure and question convergence agendas.” From my position, this is the only sane and rational way to be. Anything else is just noise. Coherence holds space for complexity, uncertainty, and vulnerability. This is how we map systems to provable facts. Open mind/Open heart stance! Anyone that continues to come for me without the full scope should reconsider their position.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jamie Rice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture