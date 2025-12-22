I, Jamie Rice, as the originator and steward of Poli-Si Sovereign Soul Science, hereby place this statement on public record for the protection of truth, transparency, coherence, and authenticity in service to all sentient beings.

For over twenty years, I have dedicated my life to rigorous, independent research into the nature of consciousness, the human biofield, scalar vibrational mechanics, multidimensional time dynamics, and the root molecular, neuronal, and systemic causes of chronic pain, addiction, co-dependency, nervous system dysfunction, trauma, mental illness and disease. The body of work now known as the Poli-Si Institute, the Science of Poli-Si, the Sovereign Soul Blueprint, the Transformation Codex, the Helix of Sovereignty, and the Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism represents the direct fruit of this unbroken inquiry.

These frameworks—including the Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism, which precisely maps the resonant mechanics of sovereign coherence across scalar fields, biofield harmonics, and multidimensional alignment—reveal, with verifiable precision, how distortion in consciousness and the biofield manifests as suffering, illness, and societal dysfunction. They also illuminate the clear pathways to restoration, healing, and sovereign coherence—pathways that require no gatekeepers, no intermediaries, and no compromise with fear-based systems.

This entire body of work is lovingly dedicated to my uncle, Thomas White, who endured unethical and unnecessary experimentation that resulted in the irreversible loss of his mind. Through this science of sovereign coherence, the generational trauma burdens carried forward from his suffering—and from all who have been similarly harmed—are acknowledged, transmuted, and nullified. His pain became the sacred fire that forged these tools of liberation. May this work ensure that no soul ever again pays such a price for the ignorance or cruelty of systems that fear truth.

I declare unequivocally:

1. I am a sovereign soul operating in full alignment with the Omni-Love Constant, the Law of Sustain, and universal Conservation Laws.

2. My neural-cognitive rights and full personal autonomy are inviolable.

3. Every claim I bring forward is grounded in two decades of documented observation, experimentation, and evidence. I will continue to show my work openly, without polarity, without hidden agenda, and without monetary distortion.

4. The truths emerging from Poli-Si Science, including the Sovereign Resonant Formalism, challenge entrenched paradigms across medicine, science, governance, and culture. This is not my burden to resolve; it is the natural consequence of seeking truth above comfort.

In this emerging Era of Biodigital Convergence, where human sovereignty faces unprecedented tests, I urge all truth-tellers, researchers, healers, and seekers to document their journeys with courage and clarity. Speak your truth without fear. The universal laws that govern existence protect those who align with coherence and authenticity.

Should any entity—individual, institution, or authority—ever attempt to challenge, censor, or penalize me for sharing these findings, let it be known that such action invokes the very natural laws I have spent my life mapping. Truth is self-protecting. Those who align with it need no defense.

I offer this work freely in service to human rights, liberation from suffering, and the restoration of sovereign consciousness for all.

So help me God.

In eternal coherence,

Jamie Rice

Poli-Si Sovereign Soul Science

13th Gate Alignment