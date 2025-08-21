You have a subtle energy body that speaks to you through your emotions and experiences. We have been conditioned to assign value based on good or bad, right or wrong. As well as assigning beliefs, thoughts, intentions, words, actions, reactions and emotions.

We’re an electrostatic energy device controlled by energy through words that invoke energies. All of our circuits connect through synapses and our every brain wave and action is connected to the aether (air) around us through electricity that we generate from our thoughts being where the electrostatic sparks are created.

Sound and thought command and power manifestation through the process of manifesting FIRE LETTERS, a full snapshot of the picture of your thought. Thought commands are templates that generate

These Signets are all around you today where certain beings have generated standing scalar waves that continually emit that "thought" out into the aether on a continuous basis as long as that Signet is in place. One Signet makes subtle vibrations that speak to the aether in a whisper what you are meant to see, so a few aether particles hear it and act. A billion Signets scream that command from every mountain top on the planet.

Many very complex Command Signets were created by your captors a very long time ago that look to you like battle shields, coats of arms, company logos and leaded glass windows in churches (plus many, many others). Each one covers a separate subchapter of the overall command of your enslavement. One Signet might cover what to do if you are very young, another might cover what to show you if you were to begin waking from your Theta trance state, etc. Once there were enough signets to block every possible means of your escape, those signets were simplified (like dictation), and turned into “written letters”. But the letters were specifically linked back to the original command Signets that had the entire "story" as it were regarding all the subtle nuances of your subliminal commands.

Today, 100% of all written characters of every spoken language around the planet are translated using one universal alphabet, known as Latin. You may want to look that up just in case you think I am making up anything about what I am telling you here. I’m not.

What is necessary to power the Keylon Command Templates that stand invisibly behind every letter you use today is belief by the person using the command. If your mind doesn't envision the manifestation of that thing, the thing simply won't come into being. While you are speaking out the sound of “o” for instance (which means being locked permanently into Urth’s 3D plane), all you hear is “oh”, but your subconscious hears that as an entire sentence or paragraph of commands in what is known as cellular language.

“Oh” adds sonically to “tee” or “ess” mathematically to the aether. And secretly the entire cellular language alphabet of aether commands still lies inside your DNA where you still have complete access to these “letters” and “words”. But you’ve been programmed not to remember them, so when you use certain letters you are telling the aether what to set about doing for you and are picturing that image in that subconscious realm of your mind, even though your conscious mind has no idea what that might be.

Ever notice that when you think certain words you are going to say that you can actually “hear” them in your mind? That sonic signal is audible to the aether, even if no one else around you can hear them. Trust me, the council group I live with hears every single one of them just like I said them using my mouth. It is a constant issue here, as I think they’re just my own thoughts, when in reality they are being broadcast like I’m a noisy one-man band. To them, we are all “open books” that never stop yakking.

All I have to do to command the aether is to speak the right words and it will happen. The more intently I speak those words the more certain it is to happen. (This is so if you just randomly think about your neighbor’s car running off a cliff after a minor skirmish over his sprinklers watering your lawn he doesn’t actually die. You have to truly and deeply intend that action takes place before the command is acted upon.)

If I can convince a bunch of people to speak certain words along with me, I amplify that message by that number of amplitude. Even though we are not talking about volume like your radio speaker, we are talking about how many radios are playing that same tune, because each one is another source of that energetic action. No one knows why it is, but two radios (or any other source of sound), both playing at 50 decibels each will have twice the impact range. It is because each one amplifies the other because they’re in harmony.

Now imagine your captors tricking you into thinking or speaking certain words that will tell the aether what they want to see materialize. The aether will hear you and obey, even if you personally have no clue what that command is. The more of you they trick, the more powerful the message and the more immediate the aether is going to respond to the command, because that’s not just a random thought, but a direct, intentional command.

The truth is, while your awareness is inside of a shared reality field (such as the humans on planet Tara) the goal of your captors is to convince all of you of the same programmed script they want you to play, using your energy. The more of you they can trick at once, the more of your collective will automatically resonate with your thoughts whether they know it or not. The person next to you automatically “sees” your desired intent in their subconscious mind through your quantum connection. And right now in your history this connection is much more direct than you might imagine.

This is because a long time ago you were blown into spacedust, disconnecting your awareness from your past-lives history (the records are stored in your body's capacitors explained in detail in the handbooks). When that happened, the only way to bring the two of you back together again was to have everyone who was lost come back into temporary Avatar bodies sharing a single awareness until such time as your memories could "knit" back together again in something called the Sphere of Amenti. (See article The Real “Adam” And The Akashic Records from 9/15/19 for more on Amenti.) When you each had finally resonated in your own independent frequencies again and passed through the Sphere on your way to the next level of awareness, all your past-memory crystals would automatically be attracted to your signature frequency and then would cling to your Krystal Seed Atom (that is at the core of your heart/pineal gland/ mind).

So until such time as that happened, even though you are a particular or individual personality, still your collective body of all humans on planet do in fact share a single hive-mind of sorts that is invariably quantum-connected to each other. When enough of your collective learns how to do something, (I believe this is around 12-18%), suddenly everyone in your shared space also knows that truth. If you're not already aware of the 100th Monkey Effect you'll want to do a quick search to see how this is simply science-fact.

The "connection" that keeps you quantum-entangled with each other is your individual energy fields. If your field connects to someone else's, you are now quantum-connected on a cellular level called network covalent boding, something that happens through musical resonation known as sympathetic harmonic resonance. To really understand these terms, you might want to take a look at Cheops SPOKE where the simplified process is covered in terms anyone can follow along with, not ciphered like science likes to put things.

Your plasma body field is roughly 35 feet in diameter and is powered by roughly 73 Mv of your bioelectric energy (millivolts are measured in thousandths of one volt). So when a few of you get together, this expands your field, and also amplifies your collective signal to reach the rest of your collective colleagues. So the more of you that see posters of a plane flying into the twin towers in your subconscious minds, the more of your "others" will also automatically "see" this same thing in theirs where your connection takes place. So when your captors want you to manifest something that takes a tremendous amount of energy (the bigger the event, the more energy required), they bring you together for that programming in the largest numbers they can.

There are billions of Command Signets "printed out" in the form of your pennies, nickles, dimes and all your "currency" (as in electrical current), plus innumerable other Signets in even more cloaked form that power each of the letters in your alphabet that power your enslavement. By connecting certain numbers and letters in the precise equation, any event can be manifested using your power. All they have to do is add up to “911” using different letter symbols in order to give you this precise snapshot in your mind of that pre-planned event. And each letter does have a numerical value.

Now understand that when a dielectric (bioelectric) field is in the presence of a more powerful field, the smaller of the two is automatically assimilated by the one with the prevailing field (larger magnitude). When this happens the energy of the smaller fields now add to the signature of the larger one. This is the nature of network covalent bonding (again, see the handbooks for the simple explanation). So if there is an Indigo in your midst this will now amplify the power of your combined energy field in the direction they choose, not you, as their thoughts trump yours on a subatomic, energetic level. I’ll explain.

What very few people are aware of is the fact that Indigos don't have fractions of single volts that power their command of the aether. We brought with us special abilities that would assist us on the ground, not unlike smuggling in undetectable weapons across energy lines. Some of our team members have been measured at as much as 200 volts, or over 2700x that of a human. Which means that if we gather together say 16 Indigo children together to chant a command code, you now have the power of 44,000 humans chanting that same command. Or, a pretty good-sized city. This is tremendous power. The plasma-body field of an Indigo isn’t 35 feet like humans’; my contact’s field is over 67 miles in diameter. I know, because she’s told me what it is in fractions to illustrate how far we can be apart from each other and still have our combined force-field in place for protection.

What is also not known is the children in the classroom president Bush was visiting that day wasn't an ordinary bunch of kids. This was a very special group of children that were taken out of the normal curriculum and placed into what is called a GATE class for gifted and talented education. This is how they refer to Indigos when we're young. Many, if not most, of these children have been abducted from their parents at the time of their birth and exchanged for a relatively-similar lookalike that can be handed to the parents and the Indigo is typically taken into MK Ultra programs where their minds are fractalized and through extreme effort their incredible energy can be harnessed by placing them into hypnosis just like they've done to the collective human masses. We’re not born in an automatic hypnotic state, they have to force us into one.

These Gate classes now become massive armies completely incognito that can be used on "field trips" to bring absolute command of the aether anywhere their handlers at school need them. The only thing anyone in the public would ever think as they learn that group of kids were present for some major disaster is they hope they were all okay. Never that they were actually used as the assassins.

Moments before president Bush's arrival that day, the class of Indigo supersoldiers from the secret Illuminati society of The Knights of Pythias (benefactors of the Emma E. Booker Elementary that specializes in GATE operations) were led by Gate Keeper/handler Sandra Kay Daniels into a regular classroom and posed there as a staging area to their current mission to envision the things they would be going over in front of the president in their minds. As soon as they spoke the special coded letters first and then reiterated the words, this amplified the power of 44,000 human signatures by double to 88,000. Then when they spoke them again as instructed, the signal coming from that classroom to place into the minds of everyone in the rest of your collective amplified to 176,000 human fields all chanting together.

Just to put this into perspective, if each of these Indigos had the same energy field as those here at the council group and combined their frequencies through amplification of the commands they were uttering, their one covalently-bonded plasma field would have a 3 million mile diameter signature that would encircle the entire "globe" with the force of every single human and Indigo on the planet.

And without even knowing what they were actually doing, those 16 “kids” just overrode the energy fields, and therefore the subconscious minds of, every human on the planet and placed into their projection screens the image of planes striking the steel beams of the World Trade Center. A moment later both towers came down, as did building 7 that wasn’t struck by anything, nor did it catch fire. It simply came down to the ground at terminal velocity all by itself.

You know by now all of these buildings were actually taken down through controlled demolition, not from planes made out of little more than tin foil, but what you don’t know is for any energetic thing to work, it has to be powered by the imagination of the minds of the ones pushing the button, or by the collective minds of many people in order to really do a lot of damage. Even if they had set off the thermite properly, without these other forces involved that much destruction would never have taken place. Explosion caps would have failed, connections would have failed and the aether would have prevented it. But with the equivalent of 176,000 plasma fields involved that instantly invoked 5 billion more fields, it was left with no choice but to manifest that reality.