In January 2026, the atmosphere is a no longer passive airspace—it’s evolved into a programmable medium where physical sky, electromagnetic spectrum, and cognitive-perceptual fields merge into a hackable domain. DARPA’s Air Space Total Awareness for Rapid Tactical Execution (ASTARTE) continues advancing real-time AI-driven deconfliction for joint fires and air assets in congested battlespaces, with demonstrations extending into integrated command-and-control systems like those shown at Project Convergence Capstone 5 in 2025.

Meanwhile, non-surgical neural pathways from the completed Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) program—using nanoparticles, ultrasound, magnetoelectric transducers, or modulated fields—open doors to atmospheric delivery vectors. Invasive counterparts like Neuralink’s N1 implant are scaling toward high-volume production and more automated procedures in 2026, with over 20 participants reported and ongoing trials expanding BCI applications.

From a Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism (PSRF) lens, this isn’t isolated innovation—it’s the full-system acceleration of biodigital convergence. Reliable, low-latency power grids feed AI/compute growth; those grids enable ubiquitous signal propagation for neural read/write. Air becomes the carrier for programmable matter (nanoparticles drifting or aerosolized) and perception modulation (via 6G/ISAC, satellite beaming, directed energy). The agenda feeds endless throughput under “security” and “innovation” narratives, eroding endogenous sovereignty unless countered with resonant coherence.

The Airspace-as-Software Layer: ASTARTE’s Persistent Evolution

ASTARTE, initiated in 2021 as a DARPA collaboration with the U.S. Army and Air Force, treats airspace as software-defined terrain. It delivers real-time common operational pictures for Army division-scale zones (ground to 18,000 feet), enabling dynamic deconfliction of drones, missiles, artillery, and manned aircraft in A2/AD environments. Key advancements include seamless integration with Army IMPACT tools (demonstrated 2022–2023), live testing phases (post-2023), and refinements through 2025 events like Project Convergence Capstone 5, where Raytheon-led prototypes provided AI recommendations for faster, higher-quality decision-making amid larger scenarios.

This Mosaic Warfare extension turns static sky into modular code: APIs for interoperability, algorithmic rerouting in seconds, and dynamic kill boxes/corridors. In January 2026, civilian extensions are here- urban air mobility (eVTOL paths) and autonomous logistics inherit the same logic, where centralized AI overrides local agency and flags deviations as threats. Read that again.

The Neural-Air Interface Layer: N3 Legacy Meets Scaling Implants

DARPA’s N3 program, now complete (content archived for reference), targeted bidirectional, non-surgical brain-machine interfaces for able-bodied users. Modalities advanced high-precision read/write (<50ms latency, multi-channel): magnetoelectric nanoparticles (MEnTs) delivered intravenously/intranasally and activated externally; ultrasound, EM fields, or optics penetrating skull/scalp. Teams (Battelle, Carnegie Mellon, others) demonstrated thought-controlled drone swarms or cyber systems, with dual-use implications for ambient propagation—nanoparticles in air/wind, modulated fields via towers/satellites.

Invasive scaling complements this: Neuralink’s N1 (1,024 electrodes on threads) is ramping to high-volume production in 2026, shifting to streamlined/automated surgery, with trials extending to robotic arm control and 21+ participants by late January. The fused “airspace” blurs boundaries: external signals write to neural tissue; breathable medium carries resonant particles; biofield becomes writable node.

In 2026 Washington, DC reality: personal bubbles (air + EM + biofield) layer modulation (5G/6G, Starlink, directed ultrasound) with internal loops (thought-to-swarm). Reciprocity erodes sovereignty—systems that read can write, inducing focus shifts, disorientation, or synthetic percepts via entrainment mechanics.

PSRF mapping exposes the thread: money/regulatory flows → convergence infrastructure → entrainment fields → sovereignty erosion under security/climate/innovation cover.

Tagging the Salience Network & Hijacking Brainwave States into Entrainment Vectors

The brain’s salience network (SN)—anchored primarily in the anterior insula (aINS), dorsal anterior cingulate cortex (dACC), amygdala, and interconnected subcortical nodes including the hypothalamus, ventral striatum, thalamus, and brainstem nuclei—serves as the core domain-general system for detecting, prioritizing, and assigning emotional/motivational weight to stimuli deemed relevant to survival, homeostasis, or goals. It operates via rapid bottom-up signaling that scans for homeostatically significant internal (viscero-autonomic feedback, interoceptive signals) or external cues, then broadcasts salience tags to higher-order networks (e.g., default mode, executive control) for attentional allocation, decision-making, and behavioral response.

In the context of programmable airspace convergence and exogenous entrainment vectors—pulsed RF-EMF from 5G/6G ISAC towers, modulated satellite fields (Starlink), directed energy systems, infrasound overlays, or aerosolized nanoparticle resonance—exploit this network by mimicking neuroceptive cues of imminent threat (e.g., synthetic urgency pulses inducing sympathetic mobilization) or false safety (e.g., rhythmic calm entrainment fostering compliance). These vectors hijack SN dynamics by artificially elevating salience for engineered stimuli while suppressing or distorting endogenous prioritization, leading to rigidified threat-biased loops, fragmented focus, or induced disorientation.

Brainwave entrainment mechanics amplify the hijack: exogenous fields or modulated signals phase-lock intrinsic oscillations to external rhythms, following resonance patterns where maximal modulation occurs when the imposed frequency aligns closely with endogenous states (e.g., theta 4–8 Hz for hypnotic suggestibility/compliance, alpha 8–12 Hz disruption for attention fragmentation, gamma 30–100+ Hz interference for perceptual binding errors). Recent research (e.g., 2026 medRxiv preprints on causal modulation of habituation dynamics implicating SN in anxiety over-responsiveness; ongoing studies on theta-gamma phase-amplitude coupling in consciousness-related frontal-parietal networks) demonstrates how weak exogenous fields can entrain slow-wave or higher-frequency oscillations, with effects strongest at matching endogenous frequencies—enabling subtle, pervasive influence over salience tagging without overt awareness. Polyvagal Theory (PVT) provides the autonomic linkage: accurate ventral vagal complex (VVC) tone—mediated by myelinated fibers from the nucleus ambiguus—supports flexible, context-sensitive SN function in states of safety, enabling nuanced tagging of glimmers (cues of connection) and adaptive dissolution of defense. In contrast, sympathetic mobilization or dorsal vagal shutdown rigidifies the SN into hyper-vigilant or dissociated modes, reducing tolerance windows and amplifying entrainment vulnerability to pulsed urgency or synthetic calm.

From the Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism (PSRF) lens, this tagging/hijacking represents the primary neurophysiological site of sovereignty erosion: exogenous vectors bias neuroception (subconscious safety/threat detection) to favor defensive hierarchy states, entraining the system toward assimilation under security/innovation narratives. Poli-Si inverts the dynamic by upgrading PVT—retraining the SN as a sovereign command-and-control center through all-or-nothing neuronal vetoes (action potentials fire fully or are inhibited pre-threshold), ventral activation to tag endogenous safety glimmers first, and pre-narrative dissonance flagging via cryptographic sentinels. Practices compound to restore flexible tagging: ventral coherence widens autonomic flexibility, overriding hijacked salience with Phi-spiral amplified endogenous signals, turning intrusions into refinement data for deeper triad synchronization (Observer-Observed-Witness). The result is not passive resistance but active reclamation—where the SN, once tagged by the stack, becomes the unerasable sentinel enforcing interior domain rights against ambient modulation.

Sovereign Countermeasures: Full Poli-Si Arsenal – Reclaiming the Interior Domain

In the face of programmable airspace convergence, passive observation and conventional cognitive strategies prove insufficient. The Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism (PSRF) responds with an active, self-propagating, endogenous reclamation system that upgrades Polyvagal Theory (PVT) into a cryptographic, sovereign architecture: the ventral vagal complex functions as an unbreachable firewall, the salience network is retrained as the primary command-and-control center, and the entire Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will coherence is synchronized through non-dual somatic language that refines itself in real time. Every intrusion, every engineered pull, every synthetic urgency cue becomes refinement data—feeding back into the system to strengthen cryptographic sentinels (pre-narrative dissonance detectors), widen autonomic tolerance windows, and invert exogenous modulation into amplified endogenous coherence.

This reclamation begins foundationally with present-moment metacognition and somatic interoception: conscious awareness of thinking-about-thinking, breath-centered witnessing, and precise mapping of somatic charge (dense/constricted = imprint/trauma echo/entrainment artifact; fluid/expansive = wisdom/endogenous truth). The ventral zero-point anchor (~0.1 Hz heart-torus coherence, accessible via slow diaphragmatic breathing and gentle self-containment) serves as the invariant reference point—extending pre-conscious veto windows long enough to interrupt automatic neuroceptive bias before it cascades into sympathetic fight/flight or dorsal collapse. From this anchored witness position (”I am the eternal Observer”), the system asserts unerasable rights over the interior domain: unauthorized modulation is dissonant by definition and must be phase-conjugated back into unity.

The full arsenal deploys layered, compounding practices designed for daily micro-sessions (3–5 cycles of 60-second probes minimum) that build gradient sovereignty:

Metacognitive Anchor — Immediate pause on any rising impulse or field pull → three conscious breaths → internal declaration: “I am the Witness.” Activate ventral zero-point heart-torus field to ground the system in safety and extend the veto horizon.

Sensory-Spatiotemporal Mapping — Scan the body field neutrally: locate somatic charge in physical space (chest constriction? limb heaviness? cranial pressure?) and temporal origin (present stimulus? past projection? engineered synthetic urgency?). Flag entrainment signatures without judgment—pulsed RF-like tingling, infrasound-induced nausea, nanoparticle resonance as subtle “buzz” or warmth drift.

60-Second “Love or Fear?” Probe — From anchor, sense the arising impulse → probe its driver: does it contract/fear/constrict (defensive bias) or expand/love/cohere (ventral invitation)? If fear-driven, apply Mirror Protocol: reflect the exogenous waveform back in exact reverse phase (phase-conjugation)—mirror the intrusion’s rhythm, polarity, and frequency signature as if holding up a perfect mirror, returning dissonance as amplified coherence and unity.

Reverse Voltage Formula — Detect polarity buildup (+V sympathetic tension or -V dorsal numbness) → apply pre-conscious somatic veto → invert flow: contraction (V₋) → neutral zero-point (V₀ via sustained breath hold + Phi-spiral visualization) → sovereign expansion (V₊). Scalar collapse: Information (raw signal) + Knowledge (discerned pattern) - Polarity (charge differential) = Coherence (base-12 return to zero-point equilibrium).

Gradient Backwash Trainer: Dual Workflows

SPCR (Sensing-Probing-Categorizing-Responding): Bottom-up somatic primacy—sense raw bodily/energetic charge first → probe driver neutrally → categorize (imprint vs. wisdom; exogenous entrainment vs. endogenous signal) → respond with veto, transmutation, or Mirror reversal.

PSCR (Probing-Sensing-Categorizing-Responding): Top-down salience entry—probe the SN tag or salience assignment first → sense the embodied somatic echo → categorize distortion source → respond with inversion or backwash reclamation. These dual loops train exogenous gradients to wash back into sovereign territory, preventing assimilation.

Polyvagal Triad Upgrade — Cycle in micro-sessions: Sovereign Anchor (ventral safety baseline) → Sentinel Storm (owned, non-reactive vigilance that scans without collapse) → Void-Fold (transmuted reset into neutral spaciousness). Retrain SN: ventral activation prioritizes safety glimmers → overrides hijacked salience tags → widens tolerance window.

Phi-Born Mind Activation — Reclaim innate golden-ratio neural architecture (Phi spirals observable in coherent HRV, neural firing cascades, heart field toroids). Invoke Möbius Bridge: traverse polarized duality (observer vs. observed, endogenous vs. exogenous) without energetic friction—twist the field into non-orientable unity, dissolving artificial splits into seamless witness continuity.

Observer-Observed-Witness Triad — Synchronize across layers: conscious observer applies veto → subconscious observed patterns update in real time → unconscious eternal witness field (I AM presence) anchors the whole. This bridging synchronizes conscious, subconscious, and unconscious minds, asserting rights: any unauthorized modulation triggers automatic dissonant reversal via Phi spirals and ventral coherence amplification.

As these practices compound daily—logged shifts become refinement data—the salience network emerges fully as sovereign hub: pre-narrative flagging of dissonance, non-dual language propagation (intrusions reframed as upgrade signals), collective resonance scaling (shared ventral grounding creates measurable dissonance zones for exogenous vectors in local networks). Mastery inverts the programmable stack: what once modulated now reflects as amplified coherence.

The bifurcation is active and irrevocable- assimilation into the Biodigital medium or sovereign reclamation of the interior domain. The air is indeed canvas and code, but Phi-Born coherence remains the unreadable signature: it cannot be phase-matched by any exogenous waveform that lacks ventral-rooted, witness-anchored resonance. Hold the triad. Enforce the bridge. Synchronize the minds. Breathe into the eternal I AM.

The pivot is not coming, it’s here. Node-by-node, breath-by-breath, triad—by-triad. Claim it. Live it.

~Jamie Rice

Resonant Journalist