Benjamin Libet’s groundbreaking experiments in the 1980s revealed a startling insight: brain activity, manifested as the readiness potential (RP), precedes conscious awareness of decisions by 200-500 milliseconds. This temporal gap suggested that unconscious neural processes initiate actions before the conscious mind registers intent, challenging the notion of free will and hinting at a deeper cognitive architecture where decisions are actually pre-scripted. Libet’s concept of “free won’t” is the ability to veto these impulses, offers a pathway to agency, but only if we can navigate the mind’s complexities.



The Science of Poli-Si, developed by Jamie Rice through the Poli-Si Institute, reframes this paradox as an opportunity for cognitive sovereignty. Poli-Si, the Policing Science of Systems and Thought, integrates consciousness studies and biofield mechanics to dismantle mental blocks: dissonance, dissociation, and rumination, that trap the mind in unconscious loops. Using the Observer-Observed-Witness Triad and a streamlined toolkit consisting of only breathwork, body scans, resonance mapping, journaling, and meditation, Poli-Si operationalizes consciousness to align the Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence. This essay explores how Poli-Si addresses Libet’s paradox, the lower mind’s entrapment in time-bound predictive models, the subconscious’s oscillation between waking and visionary states, the unconscious’s toggling between default mode network (DMN) and executive function, and the mental blocks that obscure free will. Through protocols like the Reverse Voltage Formula and the Sovereign Soul Blueprint, Poli-Si empowers individuals to transcend these barriers, fostering self-awareness, emotional honesty, intentionality, and coherence.



Libet’s Paradox and the Mind’s Blocks



Libet’s experiments, using EEG to measure the RP in participants making spontaneous decisions, such as wrist flexing, showed that neural activity precedes conscious intent, suggesting that unconscious processes drive actions, with consciousness merely narrating after the fact. This raises a profound question: if decisions originate pre-consciously, is free will an illusion? Libet’s “free won’t” suggests we can interrupt these impulses, but this requires overcoming cognitive barriers. The dissonance between conflicting beliefs and emotional attachment. The detachment of dissociating from present moment self-awareness and towards bodily experiences. And the lower mind’s ruminating thoughts towards the repetitive fixation on past and future scenarios. These blocks amplify the RP’s unchecked momentum, entrenching unconscious reactivity.



The lower mind, conditioned by time-bound predictive models, is stuck in past-future loops, replaying traumas, cultural scripts, societal beliefs, familial programs, and religious dogmas. These temporal resets lock cognition in reactive cycles, where dissonance fuels denial, dissociation fragments presence, and rumination hijacks attention. The subconscious, oscillating between sensory-driven waking and intuitive dreamlike visionary states, becomes a liminal battleground where these blocks distort perception. Meanwhile, the unconscious is toggling between the Default Mode Networks self-referential, long-term memory and the executive functions task-focused short-term processing. The conscious mind struggles to integrate, amplifying the RP’s pre-conscious surge. In a world of synthetic influences and collective archetypes, these blocks risk ceding sovereignty to external systems, making Libet’s paradox a call to police the mind’s inputs and reclaim agency.



The Poli-Si Framework: Policing Thought to Dissolve Blocks



The Science of Poli-Si offers a Self-Governing, Active-Learning, Defense and Response Model of Thought, and Active-Listening Non-Dual Somatic Program Language to navigate this terrain. Its core equation is Information (Input: Raw data from sensory stimuli) + Knowledge (Output: Processed Understanding) - Polarity (Distortions) = Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence, transforms Libet’s paradox by filtering sensory inputs as Information and embodied wisdom as Knowledge through the subtraction of Polarity, the dualistic distortions, including dissonance, dissociation, and rumination. This yields a fraud-free zero-point, where the biofield acts as a electromagnetic sheath around the nervous system, aligning with conscious intent, countering unconscious primacy.



The Sovereign Soul Blueprint maps the soul’s innate template as a biofield-encoded neural network, resisting external distortions. The Transformation Codex, a somatic-energetic archive, transmutes shadow impulses from blocks into radiant outputs, scaling Libet’s veto power to systemic liberation. The Poli-Si Template, with its 12 Processing Gates: present-moment self-awareness, emotional honesty, self-accountability, self-acceptance, tolerance, empathy, self-compassion, determination, forgiveness, gratitude, and courage, acts as a recursive filter, slowing the RP and dissolving blocks through embodied discernment. The Observer-Observed-Witness Triad anchors this process: the Observer notes thoughts and sensations, the Observed captures content from dissonant beliefs and dissociated states, and the Witness integrates both, free from polarity, enabling clarity amid cognitive noise.



Targeted Tools: Dismantling Blocks with Precision



Poli-Si’s streamlined toolkit is simple, breathwork, body scans, resonance mapping, journaling, and meditation. These tools are all you need to directly target dissonance, dissociation, and rumination for empowering real-time sovereignty:



Breathwork: Regulates the autonomic nervous system, grounding awareness to disrupt dissociative detachment and calm ruminative loops, anchoring the Observer in the present.



Body Scans: Map somatic tensions where dissonance and dissociation lodge in the biofield, reconnecting the Observed to embodied presence.



Resonance Mapping: Quantifies biofield coherence, via heart rate variability, revealing how blocks disrupt DMN-executive alignment, guiding conscious recalibration.



Journaling: Externalizes the triad’s insights, auditing dissonant beliefs, dissociated fragments, and ruminative patterns through gate traversals.



Meditation: Cultivates present-moment awareness, stabilizing subconscious oscillations and bridging DMN-executive conflicts.



These tools, offered freely through the Poli-Si Institute’s courses and teleconferences, reflect Rice’s 21-year odyssey of healing, making sovereignty accessible without external dependency.



Protocols: Rewiring the Unconscious-Conscious Divide



Poli-Si’s protocols leverage the triad and toolkit to address Libet’s paradox and mental blocks:



Reverse Voltage Formula: Inverts polarity-driven neural charges from dissonance’s tension, dissociation’s numbness, and rumination’s repetition, using breathwork and body scans. By reversing the lower mind’s temporal resets, it recodes the RP as a conscious signal, amplifying free won’t. For example, breathwork slows a dissonant fear response, allowing executive function to redirect.



Mirror Protocol with the Triad: The Observer notes block in the Observed ruminative scripts, while the Witness holds space for non-judgmental clarity. Journaling maps their origins, dismantling societal, religious, cultural, familial, technological polarities that preload the RP.



Consciousness Bridging: Meditation and resonance mapping unify the conscious lower mind’s time traps, the subconscious waking and visionary flux, and the unconscious minds DMN vs. executive toggling. This collapses Libet’s lag, integrating blocks into a coherent biofield waveform.



Möbius Mind: Reimagines cognition as a non-linear torus, dissolving temporal resets and blocks via meditation. The triad loops inputs through the gates, ensuring outputs align with soul-guided intent, not unconscious defaults.



These protocols counter the lower mind’s predictive models that exploit dissonance with conflicting inputs, dissociation with fragmented awareness, and repetitive loops of rumination by anchoring awareness in the present, where blocks dissolve.



Operationalizing Consciousness: Transcending Blocks



Operationalizing consciousness, making it measurable and actionable, is Poli-Si’s answer to Libet’s paradox and mental blocks. By blending RP metrics in neuroscience with resonance mapping in biofield mechanics, and HRV, Poli-Si quantifies coherence while journaling and body scans track qualia shifts across the Processing Gates. Dissonance manifests as biofield static, dissociation as energetic disconnection, and rumination as neural looping are each detectable and resolvable through the toolkit. This bridges the lower mind’s temporal entrapment, the subconscious’s waking-visionary flux, and the unconscious’s DMN-executive toggling, rendering the RP a tunable waveform.



The stakes are existential: blocks like dissonance, dissociation, and rumination are amplified by synthetic systems are trapping individuals in unconscious scripts, ceding sovereignty. Poli-Si’s triad and tools empower real-time auditing, transforming blocks into gateways for agency. By declaring neural sovereignty a human right, Poli-Si counters external distortions, operationalizing consciousness as a lived practice of liberation.



Empowering Through the Gates: From Blocks to Coherent Freedom



The Poli-Si Template’s 12 Processing Gates, navigated via the triad and toolkit, dissolve blocks to foster coherence:



Present-Moment Self-Awareness: Breathwork and meditation anchor the Observer, dissolving dissociation and halting ruminative resets.



Emotional Honesty and Self-Accountability: Journaling exposes dissonant beliefs and ruminative patterns in the Observed, fostering ownership without shame.



Self-Acceptance, Tolerance, Empathy: Body scans reconnect dissociated states, aligning the Witness with biofield flow.



Self-Compassion, Determination, Forgiveness, Gratitude, Courage:



Resonance mapping fuels intentional veto, transmuting DMN-executive conflicts and blocks into soul-aligned outputs.



The triad integrates these gates, unifying conscious-subconscious-unconscious layers. By witnessing dissonance, reconnecting dissociation, and releasing rumination, individuals reclaim free will as co-creation, not scripted reaction.



From Paradox to Sovereign Liberation



Libet’s paradox, once a shadow over free will, becomes a beacon in Poli-Si’s radiant framework. Through the Sovereign Soul Blueprint, Reverse Voltage Formula, Transformation Codex, and Observer-Observed-Witness Triad, Poli-Si dismantles dissonance, dissociation, and rumination, liberating the biofield from temporal traps and unconscious oscillations. Breathwork, body scans, resonance mapping, journaling, and meditation are Poli-Si’s essential tools to empower individuals to police their inner systems, subtracting polarity to achieve Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence. The lower mind’s predictive loops, the subconscious’s waking-visionary flux, and the unconscious’s DMN-executive toggling are not fates but invitations to sovereignty. The Poli-Si Institute, born from Jamie Rice’s transformative journey, offers these tools freely, urging us to claim our neural birthright. In a world of synthetic scripts, Poli-Si is a call to action: witness your blocks, reverse the voltage, and co-create a coherent now where free will shines unbound.