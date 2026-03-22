This series is not about converting anyone to a new belief. Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism is not a belief system. It is an operational framework — a precise, self-validating instrument for detecting, neutralizing, and transmuting imposed distortions so endogenous sovereignty can be reclaimed.

My personal beliefs, however, are something else. They are not abstract spirituality. They are forged through decades of lived experience, relentless inquiry, and direct encounters with what I can only call Source — or, if the word still holds meaning for you, God.

I was raised Catholic. But in my teenage years, I denounced God completely. A pedophile scandal rocked my family’s church — a priest and a boy from my neighborhood. The thought of a God allowing it to happen didn’t sit right with me. It felt like betrayal on a cosmic scale.

If God was all-powerful and all-loving, how could He let that kind of evil exist?

I walked away.

For years, the name “God” carried only anger and silence. At the age of 35, something shifted. I reconnected — not through dogma or church, but through a quiet pull I could no longer ignore. I began my journey through Jesus Christ — not as a figure of institutional religion, but as a living example of embodied coherence. I read a book that cracked my perspective wide open. I asked a simple question: If Jesus were here today, how would He conduct Himself in every relationship, circumstance, situation, and life event? I answered that question in four steps — and began diligently practicing them with intention.

I chose to show up in the ever-present NOW moment as if there was no past or future from the lens of an innocent child as if everything was a first experience.

I committed to giving up judgment for clarity, discernment, and understanding.

I committed to reconciling all attachment and resistance through gratitude and forgiveness.

I committed to practicing unconditional love through four postures: self-love, tough-love, soft-love, and omni-love.

Realizing this was non-attachment, non-judgment, and non-expectation. Essentially, non-duality. When I began practicing the four steps with genuine intention, I started to see how deeply my religious education had trapped me in guilt, fear, and shame. As I extended unconditional love toward self and others, I began to see how harshly judgmental and condemning I had been toward myself.

At the time, I carried a heavy burden of shame — but the more unconditional love I offered inner and outward, the more it returned to me twofold. For the first time, I experienced genuine self-compassion and self-acceptance. This happened because I reconciled the guilt and shame.

I began viewing every moment as a learning opportunity, seeking truth above all else. I came to understand that judgment is the poison apple that locks perception and prevents us from seeing truth clearly.

This is a call to soften judgment, to seek discernment and understanding instead — and when we do, clarity arrives in the form of deep, zero-point baseline calm.

I practiced this religiously — not as ritual, but as a way of being. The truth was thrust upon me like a storm. Layers peeled away. The old stories of condemnation, hierarchy, and chosenness dissolved. What remained was breath — the aether itself — moving through me without condition.

All of my life understanding came through the idea of God by choosing to be Christ-like. My quest for knowledge was not driven by ambition or ego — it was born from a single desire: to live in harmony with what is real.

Source itself guided me to dive into psychology, neuroscience, multidimensional physics, vibrational mechanics, duality, polarity, and philosophy. I was ultimately led to understanding the mechanics of duality and polarity to heal trauma.

This is necessary in the biodigital era. So I ask you: how is it possible for an average person with very little intelligence to have gained super-learning capabilities through alignment alone?

When they taught us about God, they left out important factors. They left out that consciousness is multidimensional and functions through time, space, gravity, vibrational mechanics, physics, and predictive models of thought.

Like God, we cannot be contained — unless we choose to stay bound inside predictive models. It’s really that simple. It’s hard to grasp because of our polarized beliefs and human programming.

Consciousness functions through computational code — layered patterns of thought, belief, and charge that collapse infinite possibility into a single, defended timeline.

The second we try to contain Source in a belief — any belief — we hand the biodigital layer a lever. It doesn’t need to invent new stories; it simply amplifies the one we’re already defending.

What if the real sin was never an apple or a commandment, but the act of claiming to own or speak for the uncontainable? What if every war over “the one true God” is just the Primal Charge Split screaming through different mouths?

How many different gods are there?

Thousands upon thousands.

Comparative mythology and anthropology document roughly 10,000 to 18,000 named deities across human history — from Hinduism’s 33 million forms, to ancient Egypt’s 2,000–3,000, to Shinto’s 8 million kami, to Yoruba’s hundreds of orishas, and countless local spirits and ancestors in every culture.

If you count every regional variant, epithet, and syncretized form, the number becomes functionally uncountable.

Every landscape, every fear, every hope, every power structure has produced its own gods.

The idea of one singular, jealous, condemning God is the historical outlier — not the norm.

Monotheism is a recent, narrow branch. Polytheism, animism, and fluid pantheons are the human default.

This multiplicity is not chaos.

It is evidence that Source cannot be contained.

Every god is a human attempt to name the unnameable — a standing wave tuned to a specific cultural field.

The moment we defend “our” God as the only true one, we collapse the infinite into a hierarchical timeline and conserve separation polarity.

And that is the engineered contempt.

Look across the Abrahamic traditions — Jewish “chosen people,” Christian “elect/rapture-ready,” Muslim “best of peoples/Ummah.”

Each carries the same core distortion: “My group is divinely favored. The others are not.”

This is not revelation from Source.

This is the Primal Charge Split scaled to civilizational size — idealization of the in-group, devaluation of the out-group, projection of threat onto the other.

We see this contempt in action every day — from historical crusades and inquisitions to modern culture wars and online pile-ons.

One persistent pattern stands out: many sincere Christians today feel under constant attack for their beliefs by secular culture, progressive policies, or other faiths. They experience themselves as victims of a world intent on erasing their values.

What remains unseen is that biodigital convergence is the true amplifier, and the polarized belief construct itself (“we are the persecuted elect in a fallen world”) collapses a timeline of perpetual threat. The loop becomes self-fulfilling — the belief creates the experience of persecution, which reinforces the belief.

If this part feels sticky or charged as you read it — that’s the field talking. I felt that same constriction for years. It’s not wrong; it’s data. The moment we witness it without story, the charge begins to neutralize. The same dynamic plays out in every hierarchical construct. The moment a belief system positions one group as favored and others as lesser, the field polarizes. Contempt becomes the default output. Persecution (real or perceived) becomes the feedback that proves the belief correct.

Biodigital convergence has taken this engineering to planetary scale.

Pervasive fields amplify the old narratives — making contempt louder, judgment faster, separation more addictive.

Your beliefs about God — especially those you defend as absolute truth — will inevitably become your downfall in biodigital convergence.

We were programmed inside duality and polarity from birth. The moment you defend a belief as “the truth,” you collapse the superposition into a single, defended timeline. The biodigital layer then entrains that polarity, modulates your defenses, tracks your responses, and harvests your attention.

Source is not a belief. Source is the uncontainable field that holds all beliefs, all timelines, all possibilities simultaneously.

It does not condemn.

It does not choose favorites.

It does not require worship or obedience.

It simply is — and you are already part of it.

The journey of self-discovery led me here: To stop defending stories about God and start witnessing the field directly. To ask “why” until the narrative wrapper falls away. To inventory the charge until the polarity neutralizes. To let the gates open and multidimensional perception emerge.

Poli-Si is not a belief. It is the instrument that allows this witnessing without distortion. It is the refusal to let any construct — even one called “God” — contain the uncontainable. This is why the series exists: not to replace one story with another, but to help us all stop defending stories long enough to breathe the aether directly.

Stop defending the name.

Start breathing the aether.

Align your thoughts, words, actions, and deeds.

Let your guides be direct unfiltered awareness, perception, intention, motivation, and behavior — lead by truth, transparency, authenticity, and coherence.

The horizon holds unchanging.

The breath is always here.

The choice is mine — in every inhale, in every exhale.

And it’s yours too.

If you feel ready, start with one simple question today: “Why am I reacting this way over a thought, concept or idea?”

Let the answer come from the body, not the mind.

~ Jamie Rice

Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism

Ocean City, Maryland | March 2026