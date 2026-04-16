In 2005, at age 35, I had achieved what many would call the American Dream. I had success, stability, and accomplishments beyond what I once imagined possible. Yet something essential was missing. Beneath the surface, I was struggling with deep guilt, fear, and shame that I had carried for years.

A friend left behind a book that shifted my perception just enough to face what I had been avoiding. I chose to come clean—with family, friends, and co-workers. That honesty unlocked something profound. For the first time in my life, I tasted genuine inner peace. I knew almost nothing about self-help, only that I desperately needed it.

This new lens on life opened doors I never expected. I began lucid dreaming, receiving automatic writing in the form of beautiful scriptures, and hearing a clear inner voice delivering direct commands. Those early experiences were the catalyst for Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism.

I summarized the book into a simple 4-step practice. Following it led to what I can only describe as a spiritual awakening. Then the voice gave instructions that turned my world upside down:

Quit your well-paying job. Ask for a divorce. Give away all your possessions. Study human behavior through the 4 steps, document everything, and develop a course that brings healing modalities forward for humanity. My rational mind rebelled—“Wait, what?”—but the overwhelming sense of peace and wonder pushed me forward. I acted on faith.

Now what?

I still needed to pay bills. The inner voice was clear: Take out a $250,000 loan on your house to support yourself until you develop whatever this is meant to become.

After the awakening, I felt I had glimpsed life’s deepest secrets. The voice said, “You understand the basics. Now we reverse-engineer the process.”

I had inner peace. I believed I could do anything. I had dropped every pretense, every hidden truth, and I was finally free.

Between what I believed in those early days and the deeper truth I eventually uncovered lies a vast difference. Fast forward to 2023, my perspective of what happened would not have been what it was back then—especially in light of the infrastructure. It sounds much like V2K, doesn’t it?

My baseline was always truth, transparency, coherence, and authenticity, and I kept to this format along with my 4 steps. My nervous system was the final arbiter, indicating zero-point alignment. If I didn’t have that baseline, I couldn’t have made it. My zero-point baseline calm is my home, my safe space, my work space, my comfort zone—which was all recoded as I went through the process.

Please remember: there is far more to this story. This is only one thread.

The deeper message is how consciousness operates through frequency and we literally tune into different channels. I moved constantly between two extremes: total peace, trust, and inner safety on one side, and crushing fear, confusion, and disbelief on the other. I had no job, no husband, and my friends were losing faith—especially after I had revealed my darkest secrets.

Yet I kept going. The 4 steps became my focus. I studied human behavior in leaps and bounds, trusting that everything I needed would be provided.

The journey was anything but smooth. I was tested in every imaginable way. Over 21 years, a person with what you might call less than average intelligence and limited emotional skills at the start built an original science—Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism. It synthesizes psychology, neuroscience, quantum biology, multidimensional physics, vibrational mechanics, philosophy, spirituality, et al. All of it emerged through the process of healing myself.

I learned to listen to my body, organize the chaos in my mind, and peel away layer after layer of trauma. I came to understand the infrastructure of what we’re dealing with in this experience we call “the Targeted Individual Program.” For two decades I have lived it.

In 2021, things shifted immensely after mapping the entire system and coming into the realization of what many call the targeted individual experience. From here, everything I had worked on shifted, forcing me to address what became new experiences. I came face to face with the inner workings while simultaneously experiencing new symptoms like Havana Syndrome. The V2K ramped up with visions, and I stuck to my format and went even deeper into myself to figure it out. I went deeper into my unconscious; more information surfaced, and memories released.

Both channels—the frequency of fear and the frequency of sovereign peace—were always available. The entire operation, it seems, was designed to overcome fear. Everything many experience in the Program, I have endured: life dismantled, income destroyed, relationships severed, every imaginable fear experienced in real time. I contemplated suicide for two full years. I planned it in detail but could not leave my son behind in this world. I had a near-death experience. When I returned, I came back as another version of myself—my mind newly opened to even more information.

Here is the central takeaway after 21 years:

Consciousness can be operationalized. You can consciously choose your beliefs and navigate this terrain with intention. It ultimately comes down to one decision: You are not a victim. Then you must exercise bravery—day after day.

Yes, it is infrastructure and your experiences are validated. However, if you don’t heal from the complexity, uncertainty, and vulnerability of the effects, you cannot exit the program. It’s infrastructure, but you can dismantle it from the inside out.

Think in terms of belief systems as networks, operations, structures, and entities that communicate with you. In a high-tech world that functions through physics, vibrational mechanics, and predictive models of thought, we turn to the mechanics of consciousness for answers. You can break outside the program by frontloading your beliefs. You can pick up a clear channel. You can also stay a victim in the program.

You are a very important piece to the puzzle for helping the collective understand how this reality field functions. But if you remain inside beliefs that keep you stuck in fear, your body will not last and you will perish.

There is much more I want to say, but I’m waiting for people to grow in their understanding—which can only be done through experience.

The Program and its technology are real infrastructure. But you have the power to choose your channel. You can front-load consciousness. When you choose clearly and show up in alignment with that choice, you can break outside the program.

I am not here to claim my path was easy or that I have all the answers. I am here as living proof that it is possible to move from total dismantling to sovereign understanding. From being lost in the frequencies of fear and confusion to architecting a resonant formalism that restores inner authority.

If you are experiencing what is known as the Program, know that you are not alone. The same infrastructure that creates suffering also contains the keys to transcendence. The choice of channel is yours.

I will continue sharing the deeper mechanics of Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism in future writings—practical tools, the 4 steps, and how to reclaim your sovereignty through resonant alignment.

Until then, choose courage. Choose presence. Choose the frequency that aligns with who you truly are.

With resonance and respect,

Jamie Rice

Architect, Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism