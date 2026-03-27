Jamie’s Substack

Jamie’s Substack

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Gecko Pico
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Targets! Please read Jamie's amazing insights (tip: take a few very deep breaths, before starting to focus!)...

This is a formula that truly has the potential to de-couple you from the grid... You don't need fancy electrical of shielding solutions if you can master these techniques. They are truly more powerful that all the shielding and gadgets you can waste your money on.

Thanks for your incredible work Jamie! ❤

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