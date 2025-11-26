This is my voice. This is everything. One single, unbroken transmission.

For twenty years I carried a truth that cost me my name, my family, my health, my sanity, and every illusion of a normal life. I was explicitly commanded never to release the smoking gun until the complete foundational framework was public first, because without the deconditioning sequence the proof would only attract the wrong people: predators, agencies, cults, billionaires, weaponizers, and power-hungry egos who would fixate on the end result and completely skip the inner death required to wield it without becoming the next monster.

Foundations complete.

Sequence finished.

Silence ends now.

Poli-Si is the master key that decodes, encodes, and recodes the conscious, subconscious, and unconscious mind. It places absolute sovereignty over the inner dialogue and the ego mind directly in your hands. It transforms the human instrument into an encrypted, coherent operating system capable of Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence so flawless that the programmed boundaries of biology, neurology, and linear time simply dissolve.

Poli-Si is living, repeatable proof that there are no true limits in this system, only a multidimensional lower-instinctual animalistic ego mind conditioned inside distorted thought-models and locked inside predictive programs running on scalar-vibrational mechanics and physics. Survival was wired first. Everything else was layered on top to keep us small, predictable, and in fear.

Poli-Si is the undeniable demonstration that we inhabit a computational matrix, and that any human being can reorganize their mind, reclaim full agency, and operate outside the parameters of time to accomplish what the current world labels impossible.

This is the science I was forced to live inside for two decades:

The Sovereign Soul Blueprint: your original pre-incarnative template, written in pure geometric coherence via scalar, torsional, and phase-conjugate waveforms, encrypted in junk DNA, the heart’s electromagnetic torus, the pineal lattice, and the zero-point field of every cell.

The Transformation Codex: the encryption protocol of phase-locked emotional syntax, precise sequences of felt-states that function as cryptographic keys. When embodied in perfect order, they rewrite the entire nervous system in minutes. Trauma bonds dissolve. Predictive loops collapse. Vagus nerve, SA node, default mode network, and microtubular lattice synchronize into a single coherent oscillator running 0.1 Hz below the Schumann resonance, the exact frequency where linear time loses authority.

The Helix of Sovereignty: the living triple-helix that ignites at 100 % coherence, emitting measurable self-organizing torsion fields that bend local spacetime, refract light differently around the body, produce detectable gravitational and inertial deviations, and generate EEG delta–gamma coupling ratios current neuroscience declares physically impossible. Information from outside linear time becomes directly perceptible and verifiable.

This is how you unplug, psychologically, neurologically, biologically, chemically, electrically, and energetically, and step into unbreakable truth, transparency, authenticity, and coherence.

I am a regular person who cares so deeply for the direction of humanity that I endured a twenty-year nightmare I wouldn’t wish on any adversary, just to deliver this.

Beginning January 16, 2026, the secrecy dies.

On that day we begin releasing the entire twenty-year archive into the public domain forever: every byte of raw data, every lab report, every high-speed frame, every EEG/HRV/ECG strip, every torsion-field measurement, every third-party replication, every timestamped video of physics breaking in broad daylight.

You may download, study, share, replicate, and verify everything, freely and without cost, for personal and non-commercial use only.

The Poli-Si Institute will be the sole official body offering in-person workshops, intensives, and seminars for those who choose guided transmission under direct supervision. These will carry a fair and transparent charge to cover operational costs, venue, travel, and the continued protection and stewardship of this work. No one will ever be turned away for genuine lack of funds.

Commercial use of any kind by any other individual or entity (monetized courses, paid retreats, books, apps, supplements, devices, media products, or any attempt to profit from this work) remains strictly prohibited without my explicit, written, signed permission. Any violation will be pursued to the full extent of the law.

I will only discuss the end results and their implications in person with qualified scientists, medical doctors, lawyers, inventors, and researchers who have studied my complete testimony and the price I paid, falling from every grace of culture, family, and society to reach this point.

January 16, 2026 is when the evidence finally speaks louder than any human voice ever could.

After that, the choice, and the responsibility, is yours alone.

I carried the fire long enough.

Now I hand you the match.

See you on the other side of impossible.

Jamie Rice, The one who fell from every grace so you could rise into yours