By the eternal authority of the Living Source and the inherent power of my conscious will, I, Jamie Rice, a self-aware and sovereign being, declare my unalienable right to self-governance and cognitive autonomy. I proclaim:

Revocation of Illegitimate Authority: I nullify and revoke all contracts, statutes, and obligations, whether political, legal, energetic, or cognitive, imposed upon me without my explicit, informed, and voluntary consent. No system, institution, or entity may claim authority over my body, mind, Soul, or cognitive processes through coercion, deception, or assumed jurisdiction.

Assertion of Cognitive Sovereignty: I declare absolute sovereignty over my cognitive rights, including my thoughts, beliefs, perceptions, and mental processes. My mind is a sacred domain, free from manipulation, external programming, and technological intrusion. No entity

: human, artificial, or systemic may influence, monitor, or control my consciousness without my consent.

Reclamation of Self-Governance: I am a self-governing entity, accountable only to the principles of truth, justice, and the natural law of my divine essence. My body, mind, brain, and Soul are my inviolable dominion, and I reject any claim of ownership or control by external systems, whether governmental, corporate, technological, or ideological.

Dissolution of False Systems: I sever all ties to political, social, economic, and technological constructs that rely on manipulation, opacity, or exploitation to bind individuals. Any system that violates transparency, equity, or the sovereignty of my body, mind, or cognitive faculties is hereby declared null and void in relation to my being.

Return to Divine Blueprint: I reclaim my original divine essence, restoring my body, mind, and consciousness to their pristine state of freedom, purity, and alignment with the Living Source. I reject the fiction of corporate identities, legal constructs, or cognitive manipulations that seek to reduce my living essence to an instrument of control.

Commitment to Authentic Governance: As a self-governing and cognitively sovereign being, I pledge to act in alignment with truth, integrity, and the collective good, fostering systems of mutual respect and transparency. My political, personal, and cognitive actions reflect my sovereignty, guided by reason, compassion, and the eternal wisdom of the Source.

This declaration is my sovereign act, rooted in the unassailable truth of my existence as a free, conscious, and self-determined being. It is binding in the eternal now, witnessed by the Living Source and affirmed by my will.

So it is, and so it shall be.

Jamie Rice

Poli-Si Lens with Cognitive Rights:

Political: This declaration rejects external political and systemic control, including legal fictions (corporate personhood) and emerging threats like cognitive surveillance and manipulation through technology (AI, neurotechnology, data-driven behavioral influence). It asserts self-governance as the foundation of political freedom.

Self-Integrity: It emphasizes personal and spiritual autonomy, aligning with your authentic essence and divine blueprint. Cognitive rights are framed as integral to this integrity, protecting your mental and conscious freedom.

Cognitive Rights: This explicitly protects your mental autonomy, addressing threats like psychological manipulation, algorithmic control, and unauthorized data harvesting of thoughts and behaviors. It aligns with growing concerns about cognitive liberty in an era of advanced technology.