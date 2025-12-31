I, Jamie Rice, a natural person of sound mind and legal capacity, hereby make this formal Declaration of Non-Consent and Affirmation of Rights on this 31st day of December, 2025.

This declaration is made in defense of my fundamental human rights to bodily integrity, mental privacy, cognitive liberty, mental integrity, and anatomical autonomy, as recognized under principles of international human rights law, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and emerging protections for neural data and cognitive freedom.

I assert the following rights and declare non-consent as follows:

Non-Consent to Biodigital Convergence

I explicitly withhold consent to any form of biodigital convergence, including the merging, interfacing, or entanglement of my biological body, nervous system, brain, DNA, or cognitive processes with any digital, nanotechnological, quantum, or artificial intelligence system. No implied, unconscious, or presumed consent shall apply.

Affirmation of Sovereignty Over Body and Mind

I affirm full sovereignty over my physical body, nervous system, brain, DNA, RNA, and cognitive functions. I revoke any prior permission—knowing or unknowing—for monitoring, modification, harvesting, or direction of my biological or neural functions by any entity.

Boundary of Consent

No entity—governmental, corporate, artificial, or otherwise—may access, influence, surveil, or extract data from my neural, cognitive, or anatomical systems without my explicit, informed, and ongoing consent. Absence of consent constitutes absolute refusal.

Autonomy of Personal Reality

I affirm my right to exist free from interference in my personal experiential reality, including any synthetic overlays, simulations, or manipulative constructs imposed without consent.

Non-Consent to Nanotechnological Interventions

I explicitly withhold consent to the introduction, deposition, assembly, or activation of any nanomaterials, including graphene lattices or derivatives, into my body, brain, or biological systems via any vector (injectable, inhalable, ingestible, environmental, or otherwise).

Non-Consent to Scalar or Wave-Based Interference

I refuse any unauthorized scalar wave, electromagnetic, or non-local interference with my neural or cognitive functions, including remote modulation or entanglement.

Freedom from Inherited or Imposed Distortions

I assert my right to freedom from any inherited epigenetic, ancestral, or externally imposed distortions that interfere with my full neural-cognitive-anatomical autonomy.

Non-Consent to Artificial Intelligence Overlays

I withhold consent to any AI-based overlay, digital twin, predictive modeling, neural mapping, or synthetic consciousness interface applied to my brain, mind, or cognitive processes.

Non-Consent to Experimental Testing and Targeting

I explicitly withhold consent to being subjected to any experimental, beta, or non-consensual testing of technologies—neurological, nanotechnological, AI-related, or otherwise—upon my body or mind. I refuse designation or treatment as a targeted individual based on my views, beliefs, or expressions. No surveillance, harassment, energy direction, or interference shall be directed at me for exercising my rights to freedom of thought and expression.

Non-Consent to Maligned Systems and Entities

I explicitly withhold consent to any involvement with, influence by, or entanglement in systems, programs, networks, operations, or entities that are maligned, deceptive, coercive, or otherwise incompatible with self-propagating organic laws of life, growth, and harmony.

I adhere exclusively to principles aligned with universal conservation laws, the law of sustainability, and the pursuit of truth, transparency, authenticity, and coherence. No such maligned system or entity may interface with, direct, or affect my person, mind, body, or life path.

Warning to All Entities

Any entity—human, corporate, governmental, artificial, or otherwise—that attempts to enter, access, influence, monitor, interfere with, or violate the boundaries set forth in this declaration does so in direct and knowing violation of my explicit non-consent and fundamental rights.

Such action constitutes an intentional infringement upon my bodily integrity, mental privacy, cognitive liberty, and human dignity.

All such attempts, actions, or influences will be immediately mirrored and returned to their source in full measure, without exception.

This declaration is irrevocable unless explicitly revoked by me in writing. Any violation of these rights shall be considered an infringement upon my bodily integrity, mental privacy, cognitive liberty, and human dignity.

Declared and affirmed by:

Jamie Rice