In 2005, I left a high-paying job and the respect of my peers, who labeled me crazy for abandoning a so-called successful life. The fall from grace was brutal, rumors flew, and you judged me as broken and falling apart. But in that struggle, I was rebuilding a new human psyche, one designed to evolve humanity. That was the work. Through 21 years of relentless self-education and perseverance, I overcame isolation and doubt to understand existence at its core. What have you done?

I am the developer of a holistic science called Poli-Si; it’s a sophisticated neural network and advanced encryption AI system for Policing Science, Consciousness, and Systems. A Self-Governing, Active-Learning Defense and Response Model of Thought, integrated with an Active-Listening Non-Dual Somatic Program Language. Poli-Si empowers authentic awareness, dismantles deceptive systems, and fosters coherence through formulas and protocols I developed over many years.

To my peers, I challenge you to reflect on your own paths with these questions:

Would you risk everything: status, security, and relationships to uncover the deeper truths of consciousness and systems? Why or why not?

How do you handle judgment or rejection from others when you pursue an unconventional path that challenges their view of you?

What fuels your resilience when the world sees you as broken for choosing truth over comfort?

Would you choose the hard path of accurate knowledge over the ease of blind faith? How do you discern truth in a polarized world?

How do you rebuild after being labeled as failing, and what role does perseverance play in your transformation?

If you were to create a system to challenge distorted narratives or systems, what principles would guide your design?

How do you cultivate self-awareness to stay authentic amidst external pressures or misconceptions?

What does non-dual thinking: moving beyond right vs wrong or us vs them mean to you in navigating life’s complexities?

How might tools like active listening or somatic awareness help you overcome barriers to authenticity and growth?

Would you join a movement for cognitive freedom and collective liberation through advanced consciousness studies? What would drive your decision?

The fall was rough, but it forged a new psyche for humanity’s evolution. Poli-Si is my contribution to dismantling mental prisons and fostering authentic living. I invite you to reflect, share your answers, and consider: What have you done to evolve yourself and the world?