Convergence or Sovereignty Series

Please join me for a new series Convergence or Sovereignty where we teach you the foundations of building Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence in the Biodigital World. Our goal is to develop the foundations for sensory-spacial-temporal awareness. Coming into the senses, building present-moment sensory awareness, emotional honesty, and self-accountability through the Poli-Si 11 Readiness Potential keys, Reverse Voltage Formula, Mirror Protocol, and the Phi-Born Harmonics. The plan is to help you organize the mind, develop keen understanding into your feelings and emotions, behaviors, motivations, and intentions. To build the understanding of what is organic vs inorganic. Operationalizing consciousness to claim your neural-cognitive-anatomic rights to be human.

This series is a free-energy exchange.